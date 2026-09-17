Before appointments, let’s fix the court

THE idea of utilising Article 124(3) to appoint distinguished jurists to the Supreme Court, which has largely turned desuetude without ever being invoked, has resurfaced with Justice Ujjal Bhuyan's recent remarks. This model has an instant intuitive appeal, particularly when one understands the SC's functions as engaging with questions of high constitutional importance and legal interpretation exercises that demand conceptual and contextual depth and foresight.

But does our SC really function as a constitutional court in the strict Kelsenian sense — a specialised, centralised constitutional court, separate from the ordinary judicial hierarchy, whose sole task is constitutional review and the harmonisation of legal interpretation? The answer is a clear no.

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Numerous studies have shown with evidence that our SC is first an appellate court of last resort, and that constitutional questions are a minor segment of its docket. This reality is the outcome of both design, as the Constitution allows appeals to be made to the SC, and the court's own doing, through its liberal use of the discretionary "special leave" jurisdiction under Article 136, which allows virtually any litigant to knock on its door against any order of any tribunal or high court in the country. Note that this jurisdiction was intended to be exercised only in exceptional cases, and not give rise to routine appeals.

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While studies need to be undertaken on the effects of such liberal use of this jurisdiction, it still points to the ineffectiveness of the courts lower in the hierarchy to successfully close litigation, the SC's lack of trust in them, and the consequent harm to both the litigant (in terms of prolonging their litigation) and the court (in terms of increased burden).

Chair (Professor) of Public Law at the London School of Economics & Political Science Tarunabh Khaitan's empirical study, based on a random sample of 1,100 civil special leave petitions spread across 11 years, found that the court's expansive SLP docket has "cannibalised its role as an effective constitutional court." Nick Robinson's data is starker. In 2011, 84.6% of the court's admission docket consisted of petitions invoking this residual special jurisdiction. Whatever bandwidth remains for genuine constitutional reasoning is squeezed between hearing bail pleas, service matters, and other kinds of appeals.

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Now, if an academic jurist is appointed into this system, their relative advantage — theoretical rigour, doctrinal coherence, comparative insights, etc — would mostly go to waste on a docket dominated by fact-specific appeals. This is in no way a comment on jurists' competence to decide appeals; many would do so very ably. It is instead a question of institutional design and finding the best method for utilising their expertise.

Should a jurist appointed for specialised skills be deployed generically? The first-order fix, therefore, needs to be structural. Unless the court's structure is changed, it may not be sensible to even consider the question of appointing jurists to the court.

As far back as 1984 and 1988, the Law Commission's 95th and 125th reports recommended splitting the SC into two institutions — a constitutional court and a court of appeal, with regional Benches to hear ordinary appeals. The 229th report, submitted in 2009, revived the idea, proposing four regional appellate Benches.

The demand for a National Court of Appeal has been litigated before the SC itself since a 1988 observation in Bihar Legal Support Society v CJI. In 2016, a three-judge Bench reiterated the need for structural reforms and demanded that these matters be placed before a constitutional Bench. No outcome has been reached on this yet (an indicator to understand what exactly is broken).

The design template for a Kelsenian constitutional court also exists. Hans Kelsen built the model for Austria in 1920. It was taken up by Germany's Constitutional Court under the 1949 Basic Law, then by Italy, Spain, and much of post-war western Europe. Guatemala's Constitutional Court (1965) and later Chile, Peru, Colombia, and Bolivia carried the model into Latin America. Research tracking the model's diffusion counts a single country with a specialised constitutional court in 1947, nine by 1974, and 82 countries by 2019. The large majority of them exist in Europe, but with meaningful adoption elsewhere, including South Korea, South Africa, and Indonesia.

This separation of the constitutional court from a national appellate court, therefore, be an important step to ensure timely adjudication. At the same time, once the docket of constitutional courts becomes more manageable, it would also serve the function of enforcing better accountability on the courts for the delays in deciding crucial constitutional functions. When jurists are appointed to the judiciary after this separation, they can be directly appointed to the constitutional court whose entire docket would be the kind of work they are suited for. It would also make this job attractive for an academic mind.

Therefore, the debate over who should sit on the SC is premature until we have settled what kind of court it should be.

Anmol Jain is Senior Fellow, Melbourne Law School