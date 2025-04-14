DT
PT
Bengal burns

Bengal burns

Waqf law violence points at deeper distrust
Editorial
Updated At : 02:38 AM Apr 14, 2025 IST
West Bengal’s Murshidabad district has become the latest flashpoint in the country’s communal and legislative landscape, where three lives were lost and over 150 arrests made in violent protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. What began as a legal concern has spiralled into bloodshed, with a father-son duo reportedly hacked to death and vehicles torched. At the heart of the unrest is growing suspicion over the powers granted to Waqf boards, especially regarding land registration and ownership. Protesters argue that the amended Act allows sweeping control over properties without adequate safeguards or consultation. This perception has stoked fears of land encroachment and demographic manipulation — narratives that political actors are quick to exploit.

The BJP has accused the ruling TMC of shielding Waqf interests at the cost of the majority community, alleging that Hindus are being forced to flee violence-hit areas. Whether substantiated or not, such claims only deepen communal divides. Meanwhile, the Centre’s decision to deploy additional forces reflects both the seriousness of the situation and the state's inability to contain the crisis. This violence isn't just a law-and-order failure; it is a political and administrative one. There is unease within the TMC that CM Mamata Banerjee is not handling the situation properly. The situation has even prompted a clamour for the imposition of President’s rule in the state, though limited to the BJP.

The lack of public awareness and transparency around the implications of the Waqf Act has left space for misinformation to breed. Instead of engaging in meaningful dialogue with stakeholders, the state has allowed a legal reform to morph into a communal tinderbox. West Bengal must rise above its political compulsions and reassert its commitment to secular governance. Immediate compensation and justice for victims to prevent further flare-ups are urgent steps.

