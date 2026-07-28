Beyond exam reforms: Lessons from China

THE youth of India have spoken at Jantar Mantar, and their parents have spoken too. The Prime Minister and the government have heard. The youth have won round one. Their immediate demands have been conceded, with the resignation of the Union Education Minister and reforms to eliminate corruption in the examination system. However, this is not enough to deliver what the youth and their parents seek: more and better employment for youth to secure their future.

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More jobs, higher incomes and stronger social security cannot be created merely by reforming the education system. It will require fundamental reforms of the economy:

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1. More GDP is not the solution: the structure of the economy must be changed

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2. The economy must provide employment that does not require educational degrees

3. Economic reforms should improve the ease of living of common citizens; not just investors' ease of doing business.

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4. Above all, the process of economic reforms must be reformed. Reforms must be for the people and by the people. This is the principal achievement of the Cockroach Janta Party movement.

The protesters at Jantar Mantar have forced the government to admit that the higher education examination system, with all its digital bells and whistles, is flawed and corrupt. Reform of the examination system cannot be the solution for the unemployment problem. Youth with the highest degrees in education have the highest levels of unemployment. Increasing opportunities for higher education and enabling more youth to obtain degrees is not the solution for the unemployment crisis. The problem lies in the inverted relationship in the Indian economy between higher education and employment.

India's economic policymakers will do well to learn from China. China and India, the only two countries in the world with populations exceeding one billion, have the largest requirement for good employment of their citizens. If citizens are not fully employed and incomes of masses do not rise, their economies cannot grow.

China has done much better than India. Not only has China's economy grown five times larger than India's since the 1990s, when India reformed its economy to conform with western ideas while China stayed on its socialist course. Per capita incomes of Chinese citizens have risen eight times faster than those of Indians. Employment, one of the most telling indicators of overall economic health, has long been a politically sensitive issue for Chinese leaders because of its link to social stability. It has become a very important issue for India's leaders — perhaps the most important one for them now.

China's political and economic history reveals that despite being an authoritarian country, the Chinese government is very attentive to what people are thinking and feeling and saying on the internet. They know they must respond. History - their own and others' — has taught them that another revolution will form when disenchanted, educated youth rise along with disgruntled workers and peasants. Unemployment has been increasing in China. The surveyed unemployment rate for migrant workers rose to 5.7% in March this year, which is high by Chinese standards, and is the highest in nearly three years, while youth unemployment stood at 16.3% in April. Moreover, 70% of unemployed young people are university graduates; and laid-off older workers with limited education are facing prolonged periods of joblessness.

Governments around the world are wrestling with how AI will disrupt labor markets. Officials in Japan, Britain and South Korea have floated versions of a universal basic income for workers who have been replaced by technology. While technology companies and governments, including the Indian government, seem to be rushing like lemmings towards the cliff to stay ahead and deploy more AI, the discourse in international forums has shifted to how to regulate AI and manage its impacts on employment.

China has invested billions to become an artificial intelligence superpower and raced to integrate the technology across a broad range of industries. China is already a leader in AI, and has advanced furthest in mass deployment of AI. But China's advances in AI have also run headlong into a growing political problem: anxiety over the workers who could be displaced.

The contrast between the responses of the justice systems of China and India to the employment crisis is stark. The Chief Justice of India carelessly implied that unemployed youth are like cockroaches - an undesirable nuisance in the country. Chinese courts, on the other hand, have been swift to act. A court ruled that a company had illegally laid off a worker after replacing him with artificial intelligence software.

The Chinese government has listened to the people and the courts. It has announced new policies to protect workers from displacement by AI. "Truly visionary companies will leverage the technological advantages of AI to explore new avenues and create new jobs," a commentary in March from Xinhua, the state news agency, said. "Those companies that equate AI with reducing staff may seem to lower costs in the short term, but in reality, they lose the core competitiveness of talent accumulation and further erode employee trust".

The Chinese government's 'people first' ideology has served China's economy and its people very well. China's leaders have remained socialists; they have not been coerced to adopt western economic theories. They have always put the needs of common citizens, and the stability of China's society, above economists' demands for deregulation of markets and prices, especially for labour, food, water, education, health and housing markets.

India's leaders would do well to learn from China's leaders, instead of western economists and institutions, on how to reform the economy. They should listen to India's own people. Farmers of Punjab have been waiting for years for their right to protest at Jantar Mantar. Armed police have stopped them so far at Delhi's borders.

India's economic policies must protect the rights of all workers, small farmers, informal sector workers and self-employed women. The views of financial investors about the economy must be heard, too. It is imperative, however, that the views of workers, small farmers and tiny entrepreneurs are heard much more. Then only will they able to make the reforms the Indian economy urgently needs.