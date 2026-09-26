Bhagat Singh does not return alone

At a gathering of young protesters today, Bhagat Singh may be visible on a poster, Mahatma Gandhi present in the chosen method, and Ambedkar carried in the form of the Constitution. One gives expression to their anger, another shapes the manner in which it is expressed, and the third transforms grievance into a claim of citizenship.

The three do not appear together because their differences have disappeared. They differed greatly in temperament, experience and political thought. Nor have the young produced a philosophical reconciliation among them. They have done something more practical: drawn from three separate, sometimes conflicting traditions to create a new language of protest.

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The form of protest has entered a new stage. Freedom-struggle movements had recognisable leadership, political organisations and a national objective. Many contemporary protests begin instead with a particular grievance-an examination, recruitment process, university dispute, workplace injustice or administrative indifference. Participants may be connected less by permanent organisation than by a shared experience of being unheard.

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Digital communication has transformed mobilisation. Young people can circulate evidence, challenge official accounts and reach a national audience before established organisations respond. A movement may assemble without a commanding leader or settled ideology, gaining independence and reach but remaining vulnerable to misinformation, fatigue and dispersal.

The contemporary protester stands in a different relationship to authority. The colonial subject confronted a government that did not derive legitimacy from the people; the citizen of a republic confronts a state claiming to govern in his or her name. The protester asks it to honour commitments already made. This is why the Constitution has moved beyond courtroom and legislature into the street, becoming both a shield for liberty and equality and an accusation against institutions that depart from those principles.

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Present-day protest consequently carries a productive duality. It can be radical in its insistence that social reality must change and conservative in its defence of the constitutional structure within which change can be pursued. It questions the manner in which the republic is governed while claiming fidelity to the republic itself. It is at this point that Bhagat Singh, Gandhi and Ambedkar meet.

"Inquilab Zindabad" had a political history before Bhagat Singh, but he and his comrades gave it an extraordinary national presence and a developed meaning. In the Assembly Bomb Case, they distinguished revolution from "the cult of the bomb and the pistol." It meant transforming an order founded upon manifest injustice-one in which labourers created wealth and peasants produced food while remaining deprived. Political freedom without social reconstruction could not complete that revolution.

Later, Bhagat Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt described revolution as the continuing "longing for a change for the better." The revolutionary spirit interrupts society's acceptance of an unjust order. This explains Bhagat Singh's appeal to the young: not necessarily a desire for violence, but a refusal to regard injustice as natural or permanent. When they raise his slogan, they give it content drawn from contemporary inequality, unemployment, and insecurity. Bhagat Singh supplies the purpose of protest: an unjust order must change.

Gandhi enters through the method. Many young protesters may not describe themselves as Gandhians and may disagree with parts of his social vision. Nevertheless, when they march peacefully, occupy a public space, fast, refuse provocation, or accept suffering without inflicting it upon others, they enter a political form Gandhi helped make unmistakably Indian. He demonstrated that ordinary people without weapons, wealth or institutional power could confront the state through disciplined collective action.

Bhagat Singh came closer to this understanding than his popular image sometimes allows us to recognise. In "Why I Am an Atheist," he described force as justifiable only in cases of "terrible necessity" and called non-violence indispensable for mass movements. The difference remained: for Gandhi, non-violence was a moral principle; for Bhagat Singh, it was primarily a political method. But the distance between them was not so complete that their names could never inhabit the same protest.

Ambedkar's presence creates a different tension. In his final address to the Constituent Assembly, he warned that when constitutional methods were available, civil disobedience, non-cooperation and satyagraha should not replace democratic institutions. He described such practices as a "grammar of anarchy." Yet Ambedkar is present at demonstrations in portraits, in the cry of "Jai Bhim" and, above all, in the Constitution raised before the administration and the camera.

The apparent contradiction disappears when constitutionalism is not confused with political silence. The Constitution protects speech, peaceful assembly and equality. In the protester's hands, it limits both the means that citizens may employ and what the State may legitimately do. It converts suffering into a right and grievance into a constitutional claim. The protester is not asking for generosity from the ruler, but reminding the republic of a promise it has already made.

The young have thus arrived at a political formulation of their own. Bhagat Singh gives their anger a political purpose, Gandhi gives their resistance a public method, and Ambedkar gives their demands the authority of rights. Anger without discipline may exhaust itself in violence; discipline without a demand for structural change may become mere endurance; and constitutionalism without the pressure of alert citizens may be reduced to words preserved in a book.

This alliance has emerged through protest, not from political parties or scholars. The young may not accept any of these figures in totality, but have discovered what each contributes to their circumstances. The present protest is neither Bhagat Singh's revolution reproduced, Gandhi's mass movement revived nor Ambedkar's constitutionalism followed in isolation. It is radical in dissatisfaction, largely non-violent in practice and constitutional in its claim to legitimacy. Its challenge is to turn sudden mobilisation into sustained democratic organisation.

Yet immediate grievances need not mark the limit of this politics. Collective action can enlarge understanding: young people may discover that an examination, recruitment dispute or denial of a particular right is connected with deeper inequalities. Experience may then carry them from the defence of their own interests towards wider questions of justice, equality and human dignity-provided protest develops reflection, solidarity and organisation.

Bhagat Singh's anniversary should not merely recall his sacrifice or repeat the chronology of his life. A martyr can easily be imprisoned within ceremony: his portrait garlanded while his questions are avoided. At the contemporary protest site, he is present in the raised fist demanding change; Gandhi in the discipline that prevents anger from becoming indiscriminate violence; and Ambedkar in the Constitution that turns both anger and discipline into a claim upon the republic. Bhagat Singh does not return alone. He returns as part of a political language the young have created for their own time.