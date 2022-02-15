BJP faces spirited challenge in Uttar Pradesh

During the last four phases of the seven-phase UP election, the action will shift to regions where the number of forward castes such as Thakurs and Brahmins increases. It is in these parts, extending from central to east UP, that the SP-led alliance hopes to pitch the election as ‘backward vs forward’, and play on the original Mandal formula. So far, the alliance has the momentum and BJP the machinery.

BJP faces spirited challenge in Uttar Pradesh

Ferment: The SP has been more visible, even as the BJP prefers micro planning. PTI

Saba Naqvi

Senior Journalist

The crucial Uttar Pradesh elections are not going according to plan for the ruling BJP. In a state with changing demographics, this battle has variations as the state votes in seven phases. But in the first phase of polling on February 10, the Jat voter, alienated from the BJP after the farm protests, created a momentum that has kickstarted the opposition’s game. In districts such as Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baghpat, Meerut and parts of Mathura, this assertive peasant caste came out in large numbers and almost surrounded polling centres, exhorting people to vote for the SP-RLD alliance.

Worryingly for the BJP, the second-phase seats have voted in districts with the largest Muslim population in the state. The figure goes up to 50 to 60 per cent on some seats in Moradabad, Rampur and Amroha, besides substantial numbers in other districts. Although multiple Muslim candidates contest on each seat, most minority voters have coalesced around the SP that is seen as a winning front. Besides, this is also the area where in the face of the BJP wave of 2017, the SP had held on to some seats.

The third phase of voting on February 20 stretches across swathes of west UP to the central parts of the state. This phase also covers Etah, Etawah and Mainpuri districts with a large Yadav presence. Like the Jats, the Yadavs are very enthusiastic about voting out the BJP. Akhilesh Yadav, the former CM and SP chief, also stands from the seat of Karhal in Mainpuri district and his presence can be a force multiplier in the third phase. In the complex socio-political realities of Uttar Pradesh, there are communities that can be seen as ground influencers and Jats and Yadavs fall into that category. Historically, both caste groups have played a role in bringing about social and political change and transforming the power dynamic. This means that it’s not the number of their own votes alone that counts, but their capacity to change the atmospherics and chemistry. In the last elections, many Yadavs too had supported the BJP but they are now returning to the SP and whipping up a tailwind.

The fight therefore is intense for every seat. The ground machinery of the BJP is superior. They have mapped each constituency and cadres are making an outreach in a systematic way, door to door and through social media. There is a scientific system they are following, that includes lists of their own supporters and an attempt to chip off individuals and/or enhance divisions in the opposition vote. They are operating with a better skill set and statistically, the BJP is formidable in the state, winning 40 per cent of the vote in the last assembly poll and nearly 50 per cent in the 2019 election. In the last seven years, with the PM shifting his seat to Varanasi and with Yogi Adityanath chosen to be the chief minister, Uttar Pradesh has also been seen to be the new Hindutva laboratory after Gujarat.

But in this election, the communal chatter on the ground has not reached the threshold necessary to create a so-called Hindu mobilisation that historically helps the BJP. Yet the national party’s core voter stands with them as does a section of the workers who have lived off free rations in the months of the pandemic. What is different is that the BJP is not really being heard as many of the issues they are raising are not finding a resonance with people. This means that even voters who like the CM and PM have no great recall right now about what their agenda really is. The PM’s recent rallies, such as the one in Saharanpur, drew poor crowds and a party that usually excels in creating a narrative is having to respond to the agenda set by the opposition. Yet, some of the weaker sections of society, that have been the beneficiaries of welfare schemes, are being mobilised quietly to vote for the ruling party.

The SP-led opposition conversely finds method in a sort of chaotic madness that can be seen in a campaign that varies from seat to seat. These parties have given tickets to those seen to be the strongest candidates and then left it to the nominees to subsequently organise the campaign. But the SP is also a rooted party in the state and its way of marking a presence has been to distribute thousands of red caps. Across the state, one now sees red caps bobbing up and down. It is a psychologically strong way to mark its presence. So, while the BJP cadre is moving with spreadsheets and a plan, the SP worker is there with a cap and lots of josh (passion). Crucially, the party believes it has offset the BJP’s advantage of being in power by the promise to revive the old-age pension scheme for all retired government servants and teachers; the state machinery will not therefore be hostile, the SP hopes.

The SP seems to have understood the skill of narrative creation. So much so that after the first phase of voting, Akhilesh Yadav decided to withdraw spokespersons from television debates for the time being. The thinking is that the election speaks for itself when all the alliance leaders are giving regular interviews and being covered on the campaign trails. The SP does not want to be side-tracked by debates created by a section of the broadcast media that is seen to be working to help the BJP.

By the time the fourth phase kicks in and proceeds till the seventh and last phase on March 7, the election will move to regions where the number of forward castes, such as Thakurs and Brahmins increases. Both social groups generate momentum and influence others to vote. It is in these parts, extending from central to east UP, that the SP-led alliance hopes to pitch the election as backward versus forward, and play on the original Mandal formula. So far, the alliance has the momentum and the BJP the machinery. Whether the BJP loses a hundred seats or the entire state, it is facing a very spirited challenge that’s actually grown from a severe economic downturn.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Resident woes: It's the same old story in New Chandigarh

2
Punjab Election

Only BJP can save Punjab from the scourge of drugs, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

3
Punjab

Punjab vital for national security; needs stable government: PM Narendra Modi

4
Trending

No, it wasn't Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra said 'I love her' to this woman, speaks his heart out in recent video

5
Haryana

Kala Ramachandran appointed first woman Commissioner of Police of Gurugram

6
Punjab

Not allowed to fly to Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar: Punjab CM Channi

7
Nation

Govt to ban 54 Chinese apps posing threat to national security

8
J & K

Watch: Elderly Kashmiri woman’s English takes social media by storm

9
Entertainment

Did Madhubala marry Kishore Kumar in anger? Actress sister says 'in her last days she cried in loneliness as the singer had no time for her'

10
Punjab

Charanjit Channi will run a govt of small and medium traders and farmers, Rahul Gandhi says in Hoshiarpur

Don't Miss

View All
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

No, it was not Shilpa Shetty, know with whom Raj Kundra falls in love with, speaks his heart out in this recent video
Trending

No, it wasn't Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra said 'I love her' to this woman, speaks his heart out in recent video

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days
Himachal

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days in Himachal

First biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs
Himachal

Himachal's first biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO
Nation

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Top Stories

‘Nava Punjab BJP de naal’: PM Modi says Punjab needs ‘double engine of development’

Only BJP can save Punjab from the scourge of drugs, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Congress run by a family, Captain was ousted because he work...

Not allowed to fly to Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar: Punjab CM Channi

Not allowed to fly to Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar: Punjab CM Channi

Areas were declared as no-fly zones amid PM Narendra Modi’s ...

Govt to ban 54 Chinese apps posing threat to national security

Govt to ban 54 Chinese apps posing threat to national security

Sensex crashes over 1,500 points in opening deals on geopolitical worries

Sensex tanks over 1,700 points amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions

Tata Steel, HDFC and SBI tumble over 4 per cent

Polling begins in Uttarakhand

Over 62 per cent polling recorded in Uttarakhand

Polling was 65.56% in the 2017 assembly elections

Cities

View All

A golden opportunity to save Punjab from loot: AAP

A golden opportunity to save Punjab from loot: AAP

Amit Shah, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar hold closed-door meet

Khemkaran slowly warming up to AAP

Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal endorses Gujarat HC's statement on GST

Haryana Cong chief Kumari Selja campaigns for Raj Kumar Verka in Amritsar West

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Punjab Govt misled us: Pensioners

PGI inoculates 33 for Covovax trials

PGI inoculates 33 for Covovax trials

Two months on, nominated Chandigarh councillors yet to be named

Another deadline for Panchkula railway bridge

Chandigarh sees 42 Covid cases

Resident woes: It's the same old story in New Chandigarh

Delhi schools reopen, schools fully functional in 12 states, UTs

Delhi reopens schools, joins 12 states, UTs

2 lawyers, businessman held over posts against judges

Onus on teachers, government as Delhi schools reopen for young, unvaccinated students

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

Over 1,500 devotees board special train for Varanasi

Jalandhar: Over 1,500 devotees board special train Begumpura Express for Varanasi to celebrate Ravidas Jayanti

Manoranjan Kalia reaches people's doorstep, seeks their support

Jalandhar Central MLA Rajinder Beri violates EC norms

Senior leaders' rhetoric becomes headache for Garhshankar Congress candidate

Jalandhar district sees 25 more Covid infections

Two farmers held, 15 others booked for attack on Sucha Ram Ladhar

Two farmers held, 15 others booked for attack on Sucha Ram Ladhar

Murderous attack on security guard cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

4 thieves arrested, 12 two-wheelers recovered in Ludhiana