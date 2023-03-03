 BJP maintains dominance in North-East : The Tribune India

The importance of distinctly regional forces in both Nagaland and Meghalaya cannot be overestimated, even as Tripura witnessed the impressive entry of Tipra Motha, which focuses on indigenous rights and the demand for a homeland. Yet, no matter how emotional the appeal to various identities, the North-East Assemblies are also known for a high rate of post-election defections. It’s also a tradition in this region to join hands with the party in power at the Centre.

pivotal: The NE results reinforce the position of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who opened the gateway to the region for the BJP with his defection from the Congress in 2015. PTI



Saba Naqvi

Senior Journalist

THE results of the elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland have complex details, but the big national takeaway is that the Congress has not recovered in the North-East and the BJP remains decisively a dominant force. For, at the end of the day, the BJP has held on to power in Tripura and Nagaland in alliance with state parties, and political commentators say it will somehow manage a deal as a junior partner with the National People’s Party (NPP), which has emerged as the single largest party in Meghalaya where the poll has thrown up a hung Assembly.

Nagaland has historically been known for alienation of its people and an armed secessionist movement. The fact that the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-BJP alliance has comfortably retained power is partly due to huge investment in infrastructure, relative peace and the end of road blockades, such as those that would carry on for months on the highway to Manipur. It is said that there is a palpable lack of interest in the younger generation in being part of any insurrection and they, reportedly, just want to get on with their lives. There is also an analysis that the Centre, under the Modi-Shah partnership, achieved this relative peace in Nagaland by diluting the influence of local stakeholders. Yet, the BJP is still there, supporting the NDPP, a state party.

Indeed, the importance of distinctly regional forces in Nagaland and Meghalaya cannot be overestimated, even as Tripura witnessed the impressive debut of Tipra Motha, which focuses on indigenous rights and the demand for a homeland. Yet, no matter how emotional the appeal to various identities, the North-East Assemblies are also known for a high rate of post-election defections.

It’s also a tradition in these parts to always seek to partner with the party that is in power at the Centre. The Congress is not there and, therefore, remains in decline in the North-East, while the BJP remains very much in the saddle. The North-East results also reinforce the position of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a former Congressman who opened the gateway to the region for the BJP with his defection in 2015.

Sarma has since become one of those BJP CMs — Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath is another one — who have carved a niche for themselves in a party currently dominated by the national leadership. The nitty-gritty of stitching up arrangements with smaller parties after this result will be handled by Sarma; there are reports of the Assam CM’s pre-result meeting with Conrad Sangma, the sitting Meghalaya CM whose party, NPP, has the most seats in the hung Assembly.

In Tripura, where the BJP had won a landslide victory in 2018, ending decades of Left rule, the national party has seen some losses but still managed the numbers in the state dominated by Bengali speakers. The experiment of the Left and Congress coming together did not succeed in dethroning the BJP, but did win them some seats. It would be interesting to see if this arrangement holds for West Bengal, where the TMC is in power. This cannot be delinked from the fact that the Congress, which so far had zero representation in the West Bengal Assembly, won a byelection to Sagardighi in the state, the result of which was also declared on Thursday. The Left had backed Congress candidate Byron Biswas. The Congress also won the byelection to Kasba Peth in Maharashtra, a seat that was till now considered a BJP bastion.

All such developments are ultimately linked to the larger issue of Opposition unity and whether it is attainable. In the context of West Bengal, the TMC is the dominant party that will fight the BJP in the 2024 General Election, but it is also confronted by the Left and the Congress. The other subsequent contradiction is the fact that the Congress and the Left will ultimately fight each other in Kerala in 2024. It is the state from where Rahul Gandhi is an MP and perhaps the only one from where the Left can now realistically hope to get some MPs elected. But meanwhile, the TMC is the larger enemy for both parties in Bengal and it’s not clear whether making common cause on fighting the BJP could change that. The election results also throw up the intriguing question of why the TMC chose to focus on Meghalaya, where it won a few seats, and not on Tripura, which is dominated by Bengali speakers.

But then one could say that these elections also revealed a curious upturning of identity politics and socio-religious cleavages as understood in other parts of India. In both Christian-majority Nagaland and Meghalaya, the BJP has made it a point to say that there is complete freedom to eat beef. Indeed, the BJP state unit chiefs in Meghalaya and Nagaland stressed that they too eat beef and that their party is not opposed to the Church.

One can only understand this phenomenon as the consequence of the BJP being a national party that locals in these parts have chosen to join for practical reasons; and they bring their own culture, faith and dietary habits into it.

Had the BJP banned beef or attacked the Church, the party would not have earned bragging rights to say that it has prevailed in diverse parts of India, away from its Hindi-belt bastions.

All in all, the North-East has given a satisfactory result for the BJP. It has got well entrenched in Tripura and continues to overwhelm the vanquished Left. That is the most organic and deep-rooted victory for the party. In Meghalaya and Nagaland, the BJP has approached politics with a great deal of pragmatism, investing in infrastructure, delivering on some schemes and bringing relative peace.

