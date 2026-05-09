BJP’s Bengal breakthrough

I still remember that day vividly. I was travelling with Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Kolkata for a BJP National Executive meeting. We were on the Kalka Mail, a group of journalists accompanying Vajpayee. During that journey, Vajpayee said that although he had served as Syama Prasad Mookerjee's private secretary, he regretted that the BJP had remained largely confined to the Hindi heartland. He believed that only when the party could establish itself as a truly pan-Indian force, especially in a state like West Bengal, under Left rule, would that regret fade.

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Years later, Vajpayee's aspiration appears to have been realised. The BJP has risen in Bengal, the land associated with Syama Prasad Mookerjee. There is no doubt that this marks a historic shift.

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If we rewind a little further, the BJP's early breakthroughs in Kolkata were symbolic but significant. When the party won just two wards in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections, Jyoti Basu was the Chief Minister. Lal Krishna Advani had remarked from Delhi, "Kolkata mein BJP ka khata khul gaya hai." It was a modest beginning, but it signalled intent.

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Fast forward to today, and under the leadership of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, the BJP has turned what once seemed impossible into reality. This transformation was gradual and strategically crafted. It was the result of a singular focus, sustained effort, and a carefully recalibrated strategy.

The Modi-Shah duo approached Bengal like determined students preparing for a crucial exam with discipline, timing and sharp strategy. Even in 2021, the BJP had made a major leap, increasing its vote share and jumping from just three MLAs to 77 in the Assembly. That itself was a remarkable success and established the party as a serious contender.

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The lessons from 2021 were crucial. Through a process of trial and error, the BJP significantly altered its approach for 2026. The party did not abandon its core ideological themes; slogans like "Jai Shri Ram" and Hindutva remained in the background. But it recognised that these alone would not deliver electoral success in Bengal. In 2026, the BJP shifted its central message to "poriborton" (change).

This shift was rooted in a reading of the ground reality. After 15 years of Mamata Banerjee's rule, the BJP sensed strong anti-incumbency. Issues such as erosion in the education system, allegations of corruption, district-level violence, syndicate culture and extortion had created widespread dissatisfaction.

There was also a sense of historical continuity. The kind of lumpen elements that had once infiltrated the Left regime seemed, over time, to have found space within the Trinamool system as well. Industrial stagnation and repeated missed opportunities further intensified public frustration.

The BJP capitalised on this mood. It framed its campaign not just as a leadership change but as a broader transformation of Bengal, promising to restore its lost glory as a centre of intellectual and cultural renaissance.

In one rally, Amit Shah stated this explicitly: the goal was not merely to replace a chief minister but to change Bengal itself, and that change, he emphasised, would ultimately be driven by the people.

On the other side, Mamata Banerjee appeared to have underestimated the depth of this anti-incumbency. Political history offers a parallel here. After the Nandigram firing, when concerns were raised with former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee about the potential fallout, he had reportedly dismissed the possibility of defeat. Yet, the political tide turned swiftly.

A similar overconfidence appeared to have crept into sections of the Trinamool leadership. Internal conflicts, issues during nominations and ongoing investigations by Central agencies like the CBI and Enforcement Directorate created an atmosphere of unease. For many middle-class Bengalis, this led to a sense of disillusionment.

Despite all this, defeating Mamata Banerjee was never going to be easy. One key factor was the Muslim vote, which constitutes roughly 30% of the electorate. In earlier elections, the BJP had realised that unless this vote was fragmented, it would be difficult to overcome the Trinamool's advantage. While parties like the Indian Secular Front or Humayun Kabir failed to make a dent, the BJP claims that measures like voter list revisions helped reduce what it described as irregularities, especially in border districts.

The EC announced that, through the SIR, the names of alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators and bogus voters would be deleted. Despite the controversies surrounding it, the SIR also appeared to benefit the BJP.

Women voters were another critical constituency. Traditionally, a strong support base for Mamata, this segment saw some shifts. The BJP attempted to make inroads by highlighting issues of women's safety and leveraging Modi's own outreach among female voters.

The consolidation of Hindu votes also played a decisive role, where Suvendu Adhikari played a significant role. While the BJP had secured a large share of Hindu votes earlier, it struggled to translate that into seats. This time, the consolidation appeared more effective.

At the same time, the party also tried to soften its image among Bengali bhadralok.

Leaders like Samik Bhattacharya projected a culturally rooted, pluralistic Bengali identity, countering the narrative that the BJP was culturally alien to Bengal. "Even sensitive debates around food habits were handled cautiously to avoid alienating voters.

Another major shift was in welfare politics. Earlier, the BJP had criticised Trinamool's dole-based approach, as it was not the real solution to unemployment and poverty. But in 2026, it matched, and in some cases exceeded, those promises. For instance, if the state was offering Rs 1,500 to women, the BJP promised Rs 3,000, formalising these commitments in its manifesto.

Equally important was the party's approach to Bengali identity politics. Mamata had long framed the contest as one between "insiders" and "outsiders". This time, the BJP countered that narrative more effectively. Modi and Shah made visible efforts to connect with Bengali culture, language, and sentiment, whether through symbolic gestures or direct messaging.

For the first time since 1977, a pan-Indian party successfully engaged with Bengal's regional identity. Earlier regimes, both the Left and the Trinamool, were, in essence, regionally rooted formations.

It is worth recalling that Mamata Banerjee herself had once been the political entrepreneur of Bengal's discontent during the Singur and Nandigram movements. But after 15 years in power, that same discontent began to turn against her government.

The result, therefore, cannot be attributed to a single factor. It is the outcome of multiple converging forces: anti-incumbency, strategic recalibration by the BJP, organisational strengthening (including support from the RSS), and effective last-mile booth management.

Internal conflicts within the BJP were also managed carefully. Amit Shah personally intervened to ensure coordination among leaders, bringing cohesion to the campaign.

In the end, it comes down to a simple truth: success breeds success. The BJP has managed to achieve in Bengal what once seemed out of reach. It is historic.

And this victory is not just about West Bengal. Its implications extend nationally. With key state elections ahead and the 2029 General Election on the horizon, this success strengthens the Modi-Shah narrative on a much larger stage.

For Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress, however, this represents a significant setback. The real question now is how this result will reshape the broader national political landscape in the years to come.