 BJP’s Christian outreach has a G20 strand : The Tribune India

Modi’s visit on Easter Sunday was an opportunity for sympathy and reassurance, especially since the BJP has launched a very visible outreach programme to woo Christians in Kerala with the hope of making electoral gains in 2024. But the PM offered neither, which raises questions about the purpose of his unexpected appearance in church on a day that is sacred for the community.

on track: PM Modi seems keen to refurbish his government’s credentials before the G20 Summit in September. twitter



Arati R Jerath

Political Commentator

THIS year’s Easter Sunday was quite extraordinary for the BJP. In the morning, its foot soldiers were sent out to Christian homes in Kerala and New Delhi to distribute Happy Easter cards from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The cards had a photograph of Jesus Christ on top and a standard closeup shot of Modi at the bottom. It was a first.

In the evening, in another first, the PM was seen at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Lutyens’ Delhi in the company of Archbishop Anil Couto. He lit a candle at the altar, sat with his head bowed and hands folded, listened to three hymns and planted a sapling in the church grounds.

He left in 20 minutes after handing out somewhat impolitic advice on the benefits of the drip irrigation system pioneered by Israel. There was not a word on the recent wave of attacks against Christians and their churches around the country, although the Sacred Heart Cathedral was the epicentre of a major protest by the community in February — with Archbishop Couto himself leading a huge gathering at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to demand action and protection from the government.

Given this background, Modi’s visit on Easter Sunday was an opportunity for sympathy and reassurance, especially since the BJP has launched a very visible outreach programme to woo Christians in Kerala with the hope of making electoral gains in 2024. But the PM offered neither, which raises questions about the purpose of his unexpected appearance in church on a day that is sacred for the community.

Questions arise because eight years ago, in the first year of his first term as PM, a very different Modi had met a gathering of Christian clergy and leaders. The meeting took place after several churches and a school in New Delhi were vandalised.

But in sharp contrast to his recent engagement with the community, Modi in 2015 addressed head-on the issue that was at the top of the mind of his audience. Making a strong appeal for religious tolerance, he said, “Religion is a matter of personal choice. We will not allow anyone to spread hatred.”

Interestingly, a leader of the community recalled that for at least one year, maybe longer, after that speech, peace reigned. Not a single church was attacked. Not a single priest was beaten, arrested or killed.

Just a few weeks before that meeting, the then US President Barack Obama had come to New Delhi as the chief guest on Republic Day. While it is not known what the two leaders spoke about when they met for a private one-on-one chat over tea, Obama did not mince words in a speech he delivered just before flying back to Washington DC.

India will succeed so long as it is not splintered along lines of religious faith, Obama had said. Importantly, he added, “In every country, the responsibility to ensure (religious) freedom lies with the government and its people.”

It’s easy to join the dots and see the larger picture behind Modi’s stirring words cautioning against religious intolerance and violence at that gathering with Christian leaders in February 2015. The PM was on the cusp of strengthening his relationship with the US and other Christian-dominated countries in the West. It was vital that he soften his Hindu hardliner image and promote a vision of inclusivity and open-mindedness.

Since then, he has been at pains to seal his place alongside leaders of the democratic world. Never more so than today when he leads the country that is the G20 chair this year and he has portrayed India as the ‘mother of democracy’.

More than promoting his party’s electoral fortunes in Kerala, the impetus for Modi’s Easter Sunday outing seems to be the desire to refurbish his image and his government’s credentials before the September Summit when leaders of the G20 nations will gather in New Delhi.

He can ill afford waves of violence against minority institutions, particularly churches, to continue in the run-up to the Summit. And he certainly wouldn’t want a repeat of the communal riots that broke out in Delhi while the then US President Donald Trump was visiting in 2020.

The unfolding geopolitical matrix is narrowing India’s options. While navigating choppy international waters stirred by China’s rise, Modi has to maintain common narratives with the US and other western allies. Democracy, religious tolerance and inclusivity are key words to strengthen linkages.

Modi probably hopes that his church visit on Easter Sunday has driven home the message he wants to convey without having to put it into words. The fact that there has been no outcry from right-wing fundamentalist groups so far suggests that he had alerted the RSS before he went.

However, there is a fine dividing line between symbolism and tokenism. For Modi to get the kudos he so desperately wants from the western world, especially at this juncture when a G20 Summit looms, his government will have to deliver on the ground by cracking down on extremist organisations that earn it negative international publicity. The recent dragging of a priest out of church in Ghaziabad during Mass is bad optics for the government.

The recent attacks on churches and the huge protest at Jantar Mantar, followed by a candlelight procession at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, were widely covered by the western media. The reports must have been noted with dismay by the PMO as it gears up for the all-important G20 Summit.

The question is: With crucial state elections approaching and then the big one in 2024, can the government call off the hounds that help in polarising voters in favour of the BJP just because an international meet of global leaders is happening in New Delhi in September?

