Booster shot for satellite navigation

ON October 30, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the navigation satellite NVS-03 from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on the GSLV-F18 (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle). This is a significant boost for NavIC, India’s regional navigation system. Once NVS-03 is in orbit and commissioned, the system will have four satellites in operation, the minimum number required to restore the basic positioning capability. It is not just for civil use; it’s also crucial for national security.

NavIC stands for Navigation with Indian Constellation. Like the US Global Positioning System (GPS), it is a satellite-based navigation system. Unlike GPS, which offers global coverage, NavIC is designed to serve India and the region extending roughly 1,500 km beyond its borders.

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To calculate your location, a mobile phone or a car’s navigation device generally needs signals from at least four satellites. The receiver uses these signals to work out its three-dimensional position — latitude, longitude, altitude — and also corrects the error in its own clock.

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Until now, NavIC has been operating on a thin margin. Since 2013, India has launched 11 navigation satellites, but many of the imported atomic clocks aboard them failed. Currently, only three, IRNSS-1B, IRNSS-1I and NVS-01, continue to operate. NVS-02, launched in January 2025, could not reach its intended final orbit. With only three satellites operational, NavIC can provide timing services but not positioning and navigation services. NVS-03 is the third satellite in the second generation of NavIC spacecraft.

One may consider India’s own GPS as a flagrant misuse of public money for national pride. The answer is strategic autonomy. GPS is controlled by the US military. During the Kargil war, the US withheld GPS support in the region, seriously affecting Indian military operations. Similar concerns arose during missile tests. The lesson was clear: India’s security cannot depend entirely on a system whose signals or services may be restricted by another country. China has BeiDou, Russia has GLONASS and Europe has Galileo; each has developed its own satellite navigation system.

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How does a navigation satellite tell you where you are? They are essentially lighthouses in the sky, continuously beaming radio signals. Each signal contains information about the satellite’s position and the time at which the signal was transmitted. Radio waves travel at the speed of light. Your phone receives the signal and calculates how long it took to arrive, allowing it to determine the distance between the phone and the satellite. By taking distance measurements from several satellites, it can triangulate its position (this is known as trilateration). A fourth satellite is used to correct the timing error in the receiver’s clock (which is nowhere near as accurate as the atomic clocks on the satellites).

Putting a satellite into its final orbit can be compared to crossing a river with a bicycle. First, you load the bicycle onto a boat and cross. Only then can you ride it. In much the same way, a rocket carries a satellite through the dense lower atmosphere. It places it in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). That is the boat journey. The satellite’s own Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM) then helps move it into its intended geosynchronous orbit, about 36,000 km above Earth. That is the bicycle ride.

Another twist in the tale: picture riding a scooter down a slope, coasting with the engine off and only re-engaging when you get to level ground. That’s the LAM in the satellite’s case. It’s off during launch. Once in GTO, it’s used in a series of precisely planned burns to raise the orbit. The satellite will orbit Earth several times as the orbit is raised. A final burn gets it into the required circular orbit.

NVS-02 was expected to bring NavIC back to the minimum number of satellites needed for positioning services. But a problem arose during orbit raising. A pyro-valve in the fuel line to the satellite’s LAM failed to open, so the engine could not fire. Like a scooter that will not restart after a downhill stretch, the satellite could not reach its final orbit and remained in GTO. For NVS-03, ISRO adopted a different strategy to avoid a repeat of this problem: it kept the relevant valve open at launch, a calculated risk that paid off.

The failure of the imported atomic clocks was another blow to NavIC. ISRO has since developed indigenous rubidium atomic clocks, which are now being used on the NVS class of satellites. Each NVS satellite has three clocks. If one fails, the other two can continue providing the timing information the system needs. This also reduces dependence on imported hardware and moves toward greater self-reliance in this key technology.

NVS-03 also builds on NVS-01 (the previous satellite in the series). A key addition is support for the L1 frequency band, which is used by many consumer navigation devices. This could, in principle, allow compatible smartphones and smartwatches to receive NavIC signals directly and thus extend the utility of the system beyond just the defence domain. The practical benefit would, of course, depend on device compatibility and service availability.

The benefits for fishermen are potentially huge, especially along the Tamil Nadu and Bengal coasts. NavIC-enabled equipment could alert a fishing vessel as it approaches a neighbour’s maritime boundary and thus help it avoid an inadvertent crossing. With the right equipment, it could also be used for distress alerting.

Farmers would benefit from accurate positioning for land surveying and services that combine satellite navigation with weather information. In aviation, it could be used to support operations in poor visibility with the appropriate systems and procedures. For the armed forces, an operational NavIC would reduce their reliance on GPS for navigation and guidance.

Still, NVS-03 alone will not deliver a fully robust navigation service. NavIC needs at least seven satellites (three in geostationary orbit and four in inclined geosynchronous orbits) to provide adequate coverage for independent positioning. For a dependable service with sufficient resilience, around 10 to 15 NavIC satellites will need to be operational.