BRICS no more a talking shop

The BRICS summit in New Delhi at the end of the week stands out as a factor of stability and order, offering some hope to the Global South at a time when the international system is struggling to cope with the turbulence unleashed by two wars (the Iran war and Ukraine war), rising protectionism and Donald Trump’s disruptive approach to global affairs.

As a founder member of the organisation, now expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, India sees its role as a special responsibility to advance the interests of the developing world, while safeguarding its own strategic autonomy. It is therefore not surprising that the Modi government is pulling out all the stops to ensure that the summit is successful.

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From the outset, India has played a responsible and creative role in BRICS. The New Development Bank (NDB), established in 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, is arguably the grouping’s most tangible institutional achievement. With an authorised capital of $100 billion, it provides an additional source of development finance for emerging economies and reduces their dependence on traditional Western-dominated institutions. Alongside it is the $100 billion Contingent Reserve Arrangement (CRA), also established in 2014, designed to provide members with a financial safety net in the event of short-term balance-of-payments pressures.

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The very idea of these two institutions was formally conceptualised and adopted at the 2012 BRICS summit in New Delhi. India contributed $18 billion to the CRA liquidity pool and $10 billion to the NDB’s capital. Over the years, India has also benefited from the bank. Its funding has supported the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System, while metro projects in Mumbai, Lucknow, Chennai and Indore have also received NDB financing.

India has also used BRICS to promote cooperation in new areas of technology. During its 2021 chairmanship, the five original members signed the agreement on BRICS cooperation on a virtual constellation of remote-sensing satellites. The arrangement envisaged sharing satellite data for disaster management, climate monitoring and environmental protection.

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India is now seeking to bring another of its strengths—digital public infrastructure—into the BRICS agenda. Its experience with Aadhaar, digital payments, digital health and other forms of public digital infrastructure offers possibilities for cooperation across the Global South. In January this year, the Reserve Bank of India proposed linking the central bank digital currencies of BRICS countries to facilitate cross-border trade and tourism payments. If implemented, such interoperability could eventually make international payments faster and cheaper and reduce dependence on existing financial intermediaries.

Historically, China and Russia have tended to see BRICS primarily through an economic or geopolitical lens, particularly as a means of giving the developing world greater weight vis-à-vis the G7. India, however, has sought to widen the agenda. New Delhi has also used its influence to push counter-terrorism and transnational crime higher up the BRICS agenda. The BRICS Counter Terrorism Action Plan adopted during the 2021 Indian chairmanship was an effort to turn political commitments into more systematic cooperation.

A major thrust of BRICS has, of course, been the reform of international financial institutions and global governance. Its members have consistently called for greater representation for developing countries in the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, as well as reform of the United Nations Security Council. The objective is not simply to create new institutions but to give the countries of the Global South a more meaningful voice in institutions that continue to reflect the balance of power of an earlier era.

This brings the BRICS agenda to one of its most sensitive areas: the effort to reduce vulnerability to Western sanctions and excessive dependence on the dollar-centred financial system. Here, however, it is important to distinguish between de-dollarisation and the creation of a rival global currency. BRICS has explored greater use of national currencies in bilateral trade, cross-border payment interoperability and alternative financial channels. It has not, so far, created a common currency capable of challenging the dollar.

The movement towards local-currency settlement is nevertheless significant. Russia and China have increasingly conducted their bilateral trade in the yuan and ruble, while India and Russia have explored mechanisms to facilitate trade in rupees and rubles.

This is inevitably viewed with some nervousness in Washington. Trump has threatened punitive tariffs against BRICS countries that seek to undermine the dollar or create an alternative monetary system. For the US, the dollar’s international role is not merely an economic advantage; it is an important component of American geopolitical power. Any attempt to construct alternative payment and settlement mechanisms therefore has strategic implications.

India, however, has consistently avoided turning de-dollarisation into an ideological project. Its approach has been pragmatic: promote the use of national currencies where it makes commercial sense, develop more efficient payment mechanisms and reduce unnecessary dependence on any single financial system, while maintaining its own access to the dollar-based global economy. This is consistent with India’s broader conception of strategic autonomy.

New Delhi does not want BRICS to become an anti-American alliance, any more than it wants the US to dictate the choices available to the developing world. India’s objective is a more plural international system in which developing countries have greater room for manoeuvre and a stronger voice. New Delhi faces special challenges in achieving consensus among its diverse members, but it is uniquely positioned to bridge the differences between its diverse members like Iran and UAE, or to avoid the anti-West tilt of countries like Russia and China.

BRICS has often been seen as a talking shop rather than a multilateral organisation. But as the above account indicates, it has been steadily working on a meaningful agenda that serves the Global South’s interests. The NDB, local-currency trade, payment interoperability, digital public infrastructure, space cooperation and counter-terrorism mechanisms are all pieces of a more diversified international system that aligns well with India’s vision of a world order.

The writer is a Distinguished Fellow, Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi