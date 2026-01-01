Budget must spur deeper reforms

THE 2026-27 Budget proposals are being formulated in the backdrop of continuing geopolitical tensions and the imposition of hefty US tariffs. At this juncture, the first advance estimates for the 2025-26 financial year have brought some glad tidings. The prospect of 7.4 per cent GDP growth is a turnaround from earlier predictions by the RBI of a moderate 6.5 per cent.

It has also shown that reforms make a difference and they need to be accelerated in order to sustain growth at this level. The restructuring and recalibration of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), for instance, has been a game-changer for the economy. It was a step that should have been taken much earlier, given the regulatory complexity in the system. The streamlining measures have led to a spurt in consumption during the festival season in October-November 2025 and this, in turn, looks set to revive the investment climate.

The other long-awaited measure taken recently has been the implementation of the four labour codes that were passed five years ago in Parliament. The codes replaced as many as 29 separate laws dealing with industrial relations, several of which had been on the statute books from colonial times. The multiplicity of legislation created enormous complexity in dealing with labour issues over the years. Compliance was consequently a confusing affair for business enterprises.

This may not have been a reform that gave an immediate impetus to growth, but it has brought clarity and simplicity in an area of serious concern for potential investors. Besides, the codes bring labour regulations into the modern era by giving greater flexibility in terms of work from home while providing a measure of social security for workers in the fast-growing gig economy. The codes may still have lacunae, which can be addressed in future, but scrapping the earlier laws has surely made doing business easier in the country.

The need for reforms in other areas is underlined by the fact that all is not positive in the first advance estimates. For instance, growth has slowed down in the second half of the year from October to March. The first two quarters recorded growth of 7.8 and 8.2 per cent, respectively, but the second two quarters are assumed to be at a lower level of around 6.9 per cent.

On the plus side, the advance estimates show a rebound in manufacturing from 4.5 per cent to 7.4 per cent and this has given a big push to higher growth in the 2025-26 financial year. It is also significant that the pace of growth has stepped up over the past three years, with the average at nearly 8 per cent. Projections for the 2026-27 financial year made by institutions like the World Bank are lower at around 6.5 per cent, but it increasingly looks as if growth may now be sustained at higher levels. Though India has been the fastest-growing major economy for several years now, it needs to grow faster to escape the middle-income trap and become a developed nation by 2047.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will have to keep this in mind while drawing up the Budget, especially as external headwinds have been growing in recent months. Trade is the big issue on the horizon in a world with fast-changing alignments due to US President Donald Trump’s maverick economic and foreign policies. While exports to the US have to face 50 per cent tariffs, there is now talk of penal tariffs on countries trading with Iran. As for the India-US trade pact, it has clearly got bogged down by a variety of factors, including Trump’s ego. The positivity shown by the new US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has given a sliver of hope that the deal may ultimately go through. Even so, the Budget will now have to provide support for export-led industries which could face tough times.

For the time being, however, the anticipated impact on labour-intensive industries like gems and jewellery as well as readymade garments has been muted due to rapid diversification of markets. The data for November 2025 shows a surprising rise in exports in these areas. These shot up by as much as 19 per cent during the month. The surge has largely been due to electronics, engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, petroleum products and readymade garments.

What is even more unexpected is that exports to the US have risen by 22 per cent despite the hefty tariff barriers. A big component has been mobile phones which recorded a three-fold increase in the course of just one year.

Another element of economic growth that is not captured by much of the data is the extent of joblessness. According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, the unemployment rate reached a three-month low of 8.6 per cent in December due to a decline in rural joblessness. The data does not reflect the fact that India has not been able to utilise its much-lauded demographic dividend by providing enough jobs to the youth. Agriculture continues to be the biggest employer with 45 per cent of the workers in this sector alone. Manufacturing has not yet expanded sufficiently to absorb unskilled or skilled personnel available in the market.

It is in this sector that lessons can be learnt from other Asian economies that have managed to expand small and medium enterprises sufficiently to provide more labour-intensive employment. The new labour codes are bound to be helpful in this regard by making job issues easier to tackle, thereby removing one big hurdle in the way of new investors and existing employers.

The Budget should thus be used as an opportunity to bring about greater ease of doing business in the economy. Reforms, especially in terms of eliminating the regulatory cholesterol in the system, need to be carried out much more quickly compared to the GST restructuring and the implementation of the labour codes. Only then will it be possible to push growth to the levels needed to become a developed economy.