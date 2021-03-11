Building a trust-based economic system

The past history of the public sector occupying commanding heights of the economy has been set aside except in very strategic defence industries. But the remnants of post-Independence mistrust of the private sector are still reflected in the multiple processes and checks which exist. Trust has to be earned for trust to be given.

Building a trust-based economic system

At the crossroads: For ease of doing business, the industry in India has to build regulatory systems that inspire confidence and facilitate functioning with efficiency. File photo

Tarun Das

Former Director General, CII

Expectations of economic reforms have always been high since 2014. The aspiration level for the Indian economy has risen. The global ambition of Indian industry is higher. But for Covid-19, the Indian economy and industry might have been in a different place by now. Or, another way to look at it would be to recognise that the whole world has been grounded by Covid-19 and India has necessarily been a part of this. But in many ways, Indian industry has withstood massive challenges of the last two years with a new level of determination, a tribute to entrepreneurs and managers.

One clear realisation has been the role of the private sector, expanding, growing and multiplying. The past history of the public sector occupying commanding heights of the economy has been set aside except in very strategic defence industries. But the remnants of post-Independence mistrust of the private sector are still reflected in the multiple processes and checks which exist. As the private sector looks at itself and the centrality of its place in the Indian economy, is it thinking?

How to move to a trust-based economic system which necessarily means that automatically India would rank amongst the highest in terms of ‘Ease of doing business’? Trust has to be earned for trust to be given. The many scams make it very difficult to move to a self-regulatory system in regard to the private sector, unless companies take on the responsibility for voluntary and transparent disclosure of corporate information and take special initiatives to earn trust.

An outstanding precedent was the Corporate Governance Code framed by a Rahul Bajaj-chaired CII task force long before government and/or SEBI came into the picture. This code was implemented by many companies voluntarily and stands as an outstanding example of private sector leadership.

Therefore, to deepen and widen the trust base, business and industry need to extend this example to other areas. And, this is clearly achievable if the leading private sector companies are increasingly open and caring for society. The top companies would also be able to influence and impact thousands of companies in their supply chains, thus creating a mass of companies adopting the highest standards of corporate conduct.

The government can then respond by relaxing its requirements of compliances so that the country can move towards a trust-based system. The initiative has to lie first with the private sector to build public confidence, not only government confidence. When the public at large says that they find the private sector trustworthy, because they are not being cheated, the government is able to act. Integration of the private sector with society is the key.

The trust-based system will also positively impact corruption at different levels adding to the digitisation drive which is already fostering transparency. Today, thanks to the poorest of the poor having smart-phones, bank accounts and Aadhaar cards, life at the bottom of the pyramid has steadily improved in quality, the great benefits of using technology to deal with basic, everyday needs of living!

Technology can take India very far and is doing so but business leadership needs to kick in strongly and sustainably with its own action (not talk), such as:

l Care for workers and investment in their welfare, including health and education, provision of pension and provident fund.

l CSR projects and programmes, not to avoid tax, but to align with the community and support their real development.

l ‘Affirmative action’ to willingly provide employment, especially to the SC, ST and other backward classes who have suffered indignity for long.

l Address the rising level of inequality for which the industry needs to maintain a balance between the highest and the lowest paid so that the ratio is reasonable. It means raising the lower levels of income and perhaps lowering the highest levels of remuneration.

l Invest in people, especially the young, through skills development programmes and scholarships, to equip them for productive employment or even self-employment. The industry is the ‘user’ of people and it is only right for the industry to set up skills development centres across India and manage/run ITIs.

l Invest in clean energy so that the environmental legacy for the future generations is much better than currently. The industry can contribute enormously to addressing the challenges of pollution and degradation of the environment. Every company can take on specific tasks and set net zero targets

l Support women in their education and empowerment because they are central to the family and society. Women can make a massive difference to the nation and the industry and must take on a special responsibility to make this happen.

l Maintain a balance in terms of prices and profits so as to provide goods and services at as low a cost as possible. High prices, high profits and high dividends need to have a self-regulated ceiling so that consumer interest and welfare is constant.

l Research, development and innovation help to create new products and services and need to be on the priority list of action points for the industry. This is creativity for the future and brings benefits to all, the producer and the customer.

l The customer is king. If this philosophy is adopted and followed, Indian industry will be in a different place. For too long, the consumer, the customer, suffered through neglect. Much has changed but more change is needed.

l Housing is a particular area for attention because hundreds of thousands of aspiring home owners have suffered from real-estate scams. Real-estate companies have a special responsibility.

These are an illustrative list of industry actions, not exhaustive. The ecosystem for a trust-based society must start with business and industry. They can do it if they want to or continue with the existing system of complex compliance challenges which make life miserable for all. Some companies are doing some things right, most companies now need to do most things right. This comes with the promise of a larger role.

All of this, and more, is the need to bring about a trust-based economic system. It takes two hands to clap, but the hand which must move first is the hand of the industry. Overnight change may be difficult but significant progress is possible.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police

2
Himachal

15 years after nod, tenders floated for Chandigarh-Baddi rail line

3
Nation

Dutch envoy Karel van Oosterom recants after slighting India’s position on Ukraine

4
Chandigarh

Bhagwant Mann, Khattar receive Vice President Naidu at Chandigarh airport

5
Delhi

Tajinder Bagga arrest: BJP's Yuva Morcha to hold protests in all districts of Punjab

6
J & K

Major falls off cliff while patrolling in Kashmir’s Uri, dies

7
Haryana

50% decline in wheat procurement, Haryana Govt says farmers holding on to stock

8
Chandigarh

Vivek Lal appointed director of PGI Chandigarh

9
Delhi

Tajinder Bagga arrest case LIVE updates: HC rejects Punjab government's demand to keep Tajinder Bagga in Haryana

10
Nation

Father of boy who sang during PM Modi’s Germany visit slams comedian Kunal Kamra for posting morphed video

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video
Trending

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video

Nuptial bliss: Ukrainian nurse, who got her legs and fingers amputated after landmine blast, shares first dance after being married
Trending

Nuptial bliss: Ukrainian nurse, who got her legs and fingers amputated after landmine blast, shares first dance after being married

IPL 2022: Girl proposes to boyfriend during RCB v CSK match, Wasim Jaffer gives it new twist
Sports

IPL 2022: Girl proposes to boyfriend during RCB v CSK match, Wasim Jaffer gives it new twist

Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures
Sports

Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot
Sports

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot

Rain brings relief from heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 rehab beds
Punjab

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 drug rehab beds

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60
Punjab

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

Top News

Delhi Police registers kidnapping case after Punjab cops arrest BJP's Tajinder Bagga

3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police

The BJP accused Punjab Police of 'abducting' its leader, who...

Tajinder Bagga arrest case LIVE updates: High Court hearing Punjab government’s plea against Haryana police

Tajinder Bagga arrest case LIVE updates: HC rejects Punjab government's demand to keep Tajinder Bagga in Haryana

High Court asks the state of Haryana to submit its affidavit...

No vendetta, Bagga arrested for stoking communal tension, inciting violence in Punjab, claims AAP

AAP strongly defends Punjab Police action against Bagga

Claim he had a history of stoking passion on communal lines ...

Centre invokes emergency provision to step up power supply

Centre invokes emergency provision to step up power supply

The government hopes this will bring online 10,000 MW of pow...

'Kindly don't patronise us, we know what to do': Amb Tirumurti responds to Dutch envoy's tweet on India's abstention in UNGA on Ukraine

Dutch envoy Karel van Oosterom recants after slighting India’s position on Ukraine

India has so far abstained eight times at various UN forums ...

Cities

View All

No let-up: 793 fire spots reported so far in Amritsar district

No let-up in stubble burning: 793 fire spots reported so far in Amritsar district

Tilling land for six decades, Amritsar farmers fear eviction

Bus caught in stubble blaze in Batala was 15 years old

Amritsar: Women in large number join farmers' protest

At 90,389 MT, private purchase up 90 times in Amritsar mandis

3 more hepatitis cases in Bathinda

3 more hepatitis cases in Bathinda

Rs 7K cr loss feared due to low wheat arrival in Punjab

Malwa contractors threaten to stall projects over cost escalation

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

11 gangster aides held in less than three weeks

Vivek Lal is PGI Chandigarh new director

Vivek Lal appointed director of PGI Chandigarh

Bhagwant Mann, Khattar receive Vice President Naidu at Chandigarh airport

Beware! Snatchers on the prowl in Chandigarh

Covid: Surge in Delhi, but Chandigarh bucks trend

Chandigarh sees 16 fresh cases of Covid

Delhi Police registers kidnapping case after Punjab cops arrest BJP's Tajinder Bagga

3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police

Tajinder Bagga arrest case LIVE updates: HC rejects Punjab government's demand to keep Tajinder Bagga in Haryana

SC Collegium recommends 15 names for appointment as Judges in High Courts

Contempt: Justice Lalit offers to recuse from hearing Bhushan’s plea seeking right to appeal

Gurugram heist: Noted gangster Vikas Lagarpuria caught by Interpol in Dubai

Speeding truck mows down 30-yr-old woman

Speeding truck mows down 30-yr-old woman in Jalandhar

Patwaris, Kanungos go on strike, Jalandhar residents suffer

Long power cuts, poor water supply make Jalandhar residents' life hell

Power cuts: BJP protests outside Jalandhar DC office

Compensation sought for kin of farmers who died during protest

No let-up in stubble burning in Ludhiana district

No let-up in stubble burning in Ludhiana district

Couple's murder in Ludhiana: Heard shrieks on phone, says daughter

Boy assaults girl, her friend outside amusement park in Ludhiana

Man booked for killing 2-month-old son in Ludhiana

4 rape 16-yr-old girl in Ludhiana, booked

‘Sanaur to become industrial hub soon’

Sanaur to become industrial hub soon: MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra

Patiala's RGNUL reports 61 new cases, tally reaches 122

Patiala: National Lok Adalat on May 14

Govt takes control of 7.5 acres in Sanaur

Fatehgarh Sahib: BJP activists protest against poor law and order in Punjab