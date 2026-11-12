Bunker Roy helped rural India find its feet

Bunker Roy was a towering influence in my university years. Born into privilege, strikingly handsome, singularly charismatic and India’s three-time national squash champion, a world of entitlement lay before him. Instead, he chose to follow his heart, which led him into India’s most impoverished rural hinterlands.

His schooling in India’s exclusive Doon School (where he was a contemporary of India’s future Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi) and his university education in the elite St Stephen’s College could easily have assured him a life of influence and power in possibly the civil services or the corporate world. But a famine in Bihar, where we went to volunteer, changed the course of his life. And of so many other lives.

The year was 1966. He was 21 years old. Devastated by the desperate hunger and dispossession that he witnessed, he decided to devote his life to changing this.

For this, he found and beat his own path. And myriad young people followed him, even decades later — to the cluster of small tenements that he built in an arid village in Rajasthan called Tilonia. I was one of them. He was 10 years my senior in college. Many young fellow travellers to Tilonia became my lifelong friends. The months and years that we spent in what fittingly was named later as the Barefoot College helped shape our understanding of our country and the world, our politics and our humanity.

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In his quest for answers to the shocking poverty of rural India, Bunker had devoted his first five years to digging wells in arid regions of Rajasthan. In 1972, he decided to establish a centre for sustained “rural development” in an abandoned TB sanatorium at Tilonia in Ajmer district. There was a small railway station not far from the centre where an occasional passenger train would stop for a few minutes.

It was four years after it was established, in 1976, that I decided to leave my master’s education halfway for my own “discovery of India”. For more than three years, I travelled across the length and breadth of India’s countryside, on buses, trucks, trains and on foot, trying to understand my land and my people. Bunker already had the makings of a legend in college, and so it was almost natural that my first encampment would be at Tilonia. He welcomed me without any questions, as did Aruna, his spirited partner, who had quit the prestigious Indian Administrative Service to work shoulder to shoulder with Bunker in Tilonia.

I spent seven months in Tilonia before I moved to a series of Gandhian ashrams. In those months, I learned a great deal from Bunker, lessons that remained with me for a lifetime. He smiled readily and often joked, was friendly but not overtly sentimental.

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He never lectured us. He just trusted us with responsibilities — mine was to help set up a health centre in a remote location — letting us find our own way. He was attentive to and had great faith in the knowledge and wisdom of those who had not had the opportunity of formal education. There was with him a conspicuous absence of hierarchy. He treated us wide-eyed young people, still wet behind the ears, with the same respect that he had for both young and older village people. Because we were treated on a par, the result was that solutions to problems emerged that seamlessly combined earthy traditional knowledge with modern science.

Over the many decades of its existence, there is an extraordinary range of ideas in action that emerged from the Barefoot College. Young people fresh from college would work with leather workers to improve their tools. Night schools opened for out-of-school children, and adult literacy classes were established that contributed eventually to the national literacy campaign. Children were constituted into village parliaments. Breaking age hierarchies, local panchayats worked closely with these parliaments. Teenagers offered not just advice but also solutions — such as on how to equitably distribute scarce water.

Innovative local solutions were found for local problems that had seemed until then intractable. Take the example of hand pumps, which were the only source of potable water in the arid Rajasthan countryside. But these often developed snags and it sometimes took weeks for a trained mechanic to travel to a village to repair the hand pump. Bunker found a simple solution: Why not train local women to repair hand pumps? People were sceptical. How could unlettered village women learn the technology of hand pumps? The women of Tilonia proved the doubters wrong.

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The same idea was spread to solar lamps, the only source of light in villages that were not electrified. Women, sometimes even grandmothers, again often unlettered, constituted solar lamp repair teams. In this way, local women secured the supply of both water and electricity to their villages.

This idea caught the imagination of people even in faraway Africa. Today, there are “solar mamas” trained at Tilonia’s Barefoot College in 92 countries.

Especially when Rajiv Gandhi was Prime Minister, Bunker became a major adviser to the government in its rural development strategies. Influential global figures like Robert McNamara, President of the World Bank, and Prince Charles and Lady Diana visited Tilonia to understand the challenges of combating rural poverty.

Bunker was responsible for a landmark case in the Supreme Court — Sanjit Roy vs the State of Rajasthan (1983). The minimum wage in Rajasthan at that time was Rs 7 a day, but workers in famine relief works were being paid less than that. Bunker argued, and Judge PN Bhagwati concurred, that payment of wages at rates below the statutory minimum wage amounted to forced labour and was therefore unconstitutional.

Over the decades, something I found particularly endearing about Bunker was how proud he was of the accomplishments of his life partner, the formidable activist Aruna Roy. He was happy to step into the background and extend every kind of support to the struggles that she led for the right to information and the right to work. Only rare men have the generosity of spirit and the quiet confidence in their own achievements to be able to genuinely rejoice in the attainments of their wives, and even to step away, for them, from the public limelight. Bunker was this rare man.

They were very different people, Bunker and Aruna, and sometimes strongly disagreed in their politics, but just as Bunker was there for Aruna whenever she needed him, she was there for him when his physical faculties began to fail but his mind and spirit were undimmed until the end.

When writing of influential figures after they have left the world, people often resort to the cliche that their passing marks “the end of an era”. Bunker is one person for whom this is not a platitude. His life was devoted to building a better, more equal India, and he inspired hundreds of both city-educated youth and rural women and men to find solutions to bridge the deprivation of the dispossessed. Bunker was one of the last Indians who came of age in the era when the idealism of nation-building still held. India is poorer with his passing.

The writer is a human rights activist