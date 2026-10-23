Burning books in Bengal during Durga Puja

THE vandalism of books and published documents in bookstalls selling Marxist literature and other Left party publications during Durga Puja festivities in Kolkata has shocked Bengalis and sent tremors of disapproval across the state. Even West Bengal Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta has been forced to say: "I have been left hanging my head (in shame)."

Piety and prescription, both presented as befitting Sanatan Dharma, were part of the BJP's imprint in the age-old celebration of Durga's homecoming from distant Mount Kailash. The BJP's rainbow-hued street decorations and its appeal to Bengalis to abstain from fish and meat stunned the culturally sophisticated middle class (bhadralok) as well as the working poor.

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Dasgupta's condemnation of the CPI(M)'s signature red bookstalls, with the hammer-and-sickle flag fluttering on all days of the Puja season, encapsulates this tension. "I have ideological differences with the Left, but does that mean I will not allow them to sell or display their books?" he said.

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The vandalism of bookstalls and the damage control that followed are an indication of the strongly held views within the Bengal BJP. State party president Samik Bhattacharya has also disowned the vandals, making a distinction between people who claim to be with the BJP and those actually in the party. The party has been struggling to contain the flotsam once associated with the Trinamool Congress.

To minimise the damage caused by the bookstall vandalism, the RSS has been roped in. Its Eastern Zonal Prachar Pramukh Jisnu Basu has sharply condemned the perpetrators of violence, saying that they were "intoxicated with the arrogance of power." The vandals, he added, were in reality "damaging Hindu philosophy and should not call themselves Hindus."

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Some see the statements by Dasgupta, Bhattacharya and Basu as an exercise in appeasing the middle class, especially voters in upscale constituencies like Rashbehari in South Kolkata. Rashbehari is also Dasgupta's constituency and home to many who had turned against the Trinamool Congress over its extravagant expenditure on earlier Durga Pujas and who had disapproved of the direct cash transfer scheme, Lakshmir Bhandar, introduced by the Mamata Banerjee government. The scheme is now called the Annapurna Yojana by the BJP.

One section of Bengalis feels that Dasgupta's statement redeems the BJP and reaffirms their conviction that the party is the right choice to run Bengal. Another section blames Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who had told Durga Puja committee organisers that "Sanatani" puja celebrations in West Bengal must bar bookstalls that used the word "Sharodutsav" (autumn festival) instead of Durga Utsav. Moreover, these bookstalls could not stock books by Marx and other foreign writers. They could only sell religious and "nationalist" literature to justify their presence at Durga Puja venues.

Imposing a specifically Sanatani framework on Durga Puja celebrations has entered the idol-immersion stage. The Chief Minister's latest directive that "only those who follow Sanatan Dharma will touch the idols" has opened a new fracture in the state. As the goddess and her four children — Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesh and Kartik — as well as Mahishasura and the lion are bid farewell with sindoor, sandesh and paan before their symbolic return to the Himalayas from where they came, the bandobast to lift and carry the family of fragile clay idols requires thousands of able-bodied and experienced workers.

The social media is abuzz with reactions over the development. "Is this how Ram and Baam (the Bengali word for Left) succeed each other?" asked one person on X. Another posted photographs of the burning of books at Berlin's Opernplatz in 1933, shortly after Adolf Hitler came to power.

The Durga Puja is over now but the last nine days have made Bengalis both unhappy and grief-stricken. Accustomed to streamlined and physically safe access and exit to overcrowded Durga Puja pandals especially in the older part of Kolkata, the stampede that killed 19 people and left over 35 injured inside the Chorbagan pandal in the middle of the Pujas shocked not just the city, but the entire state.

The government may not have been responsible for the tragedy, but then anything that goes wrong with Bengal's beloved Durga Pujas must find its way to the government's door. So people wrote on social media, asking why and if police had not been diverted to stand around bookstalls and do nothing while books and papers were being trashed, could the stampede in Chorbagan have been controlled?

It may be a cliche, but Bengalis do not like being told what to do, even if they idolise leaders with an abundance of charisma.

Having condemned the excesses of Mamata Banerjee's Durga Puja carnivals — when puja pandals were opened to visitors ahead of the festivities, partly to manage crowds and partly to allow the movement of VIPs, which critics felt was a crass commercialisation of community celebrations — the violence, chaos and fireworks-drone shows that have characterised the BJP government's first Durga Puja has been disappointing for a large section of voters.