Cash doles set the tone for Bihar polls

IN the run-up to the Bihar Assembly elections, there is a flurry of cash transfers to poor and vulnerable Biharis and the announcement of mega projects, the likes of which the state has not witnessed in a long time. There is also an intense downward messaging about corruption through Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor’s tirade against Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and JD(U) minister Ashok Choudhary.

It seems that some of the poorest voters of the world are finally being noticed by the political class of a country that takes pride in its economic growth. And there is optimism that Bihar is poised for a major change, thanks to a mix of Gandhian satya and the mahila voter whom electoral politics, controlled by caste-fixated Bahubalis, has suppressed for a long time.

Will this insistence on electoral fair play and the exposé of alleged corruption by two key ministers end the two-decade-old duopoly of the JD(U) and the BJP? What portents of political change do Kishor’s press conferences hold? For the ruling coalition, will the double-engine cash transfer efface the ground reality of household grief and distress? That lack of work opportunities, quality education and healthcare does not matter any longer — and in lieu of that, money matters? Will the poor vote in silence once more to help the incumbents retain power?

First, some observations on the new model of hands-off development: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced mega projects worth Rs 62,000 crore last week, a few days before the announcement of the poll schedule and the enforcement of the model code of conduct. Leaders of many Opposition-ruled states, especially Punjab and others that had witnessed the fury of natural disasters, were not among the recipients of such largesse from the Centre. The writing was on the wall when the Union Budget 2025 announced a Makhana board to be set up in Bihar with an initial allocation of Rs 100 crore to support the farming of fox nuts in ponds — a highly skilled activity in which mostly poor women from the Mallah community are engaged.

Bihar will also have new airports, many more trains and special ones running during the Chhath festival to bring home Bihari labourers. Last year, the Bharat Ratna was conferred on legendary political leader and former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur, and now a skill university named after him has been opened.

Both PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar are promoting an agenda-less developmentalism with cash doles. In his speeches, the PM emphasised shram (labour) and hunar (skill) but did not talk about setting up world-class universities or research institutions. Several cash schemes and projects have been announced by the CM. Nitish posted on X on Wednesday that over 11 lakh anganwadi women workers would receive an enhanced maandey (honorarium) of Rs 9,000 each. He also praised their role in improving the nourishment and wellbeing of children and pregnant women.

Cooperative federalism was at play in the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana under which the PM transferred Rs 7,500 crore to 75 lakh women in September and the CM gave Rs 2,500 crore to 25 lakh women this month, a 75:25 ratio of Centre-state cooperation through clean direct cash transfers to women who will be engaged in self-employment with this money.

The mega cash transfers and large projects in the pipeline are a post-dated cheque on a crashing Bihari bank which now only has a large reserve of labour and a vote bank that matters. Nitish, who once saw to it that girl students went to school on cycles, is now content with holding meetings in his office, surrounded by Deputy CMs and officers, and ensures that cash is transferred by the push of a button.

He had set up fast-track courts to punish mighty netas such as Anand Mohan Singh, a convict in the murder of upright IAS officer G Krishnaiah. In 2023, the state government secured Anand Mohan’s release; he is needed to bag votes, especially in north Bihar where the BJP has its best chance.

Nitish was also seen as the spearhead for ensuring a corruption-free bureaucracy as he had announced a scheme for seizing disproportionate assets of babus. Surprisingly, Kishor has not raked up this scheme or its success/failure. His exposé is largely a social media event, an instant pudiya of political khulaasa that the poor Bihari watches on small morsels of free data.

Within the BJP, a votary of incorruptible politics, retired IAS officer and former Home Secretary RK Singh, stands isolated. In a riposte to Kishor’s allegations, Singh asked Samrat Choudhary and other leaders to come clean. The BJP’s response has been to push RK Singh to the sidelines and promote singer Pawan Singh, a Rajput whose candidature from Asansol in the 2024 General Election had to be withdrawn (the seat was won by ‘Bihari Babu’ Shatrughan Sinha of the Trinamool Congress). The BJP has also brought folk singer Maithili Thakur into the party fold.

This election, Biharis will be treated to raunchy Bhojpuri songs for which Pawan Singh is known and devotional Maithili music for which Thakur is famous. Male voters are likely to be wooed by illicit liquor that Kishor claims is abundantly available right at the doorstep. It is anticipated that women voters will be tethered to the cash doles and devotional music dedicated to Sita Maiya (Bihar’s daughter) and Lord Rama.

The upcoming elections are set to offer opportunities to young political leaders, even as sunset beckons the old guard — Nitish and ex-CM Lalu Prasad Yadav. Meanwhile, Kishor is making his arguments cogently and his popularity rating has gone up. However, it is not known why he questions only some members of the duopoly, but none from among the monopolists who exemplify the interplay of power and money in Indian polity.

Manisha Priyam is distinguished Visiting Professor, Monash University, Australia.