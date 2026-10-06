CEC is not the Election Commission

FOR months, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has put the voter on trial. On Monday, the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) own decision-making came under scrutiny before the Supreme Court.

The Court was hearing petitions arising from reports that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections on at least 14 occasions to decisions or actions taken in the name of the Commission. Senior advocate Vikas Singh sought the immediate suspension of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The Court rightly declined such an extraordinary step ex parte and on the basis of newspaper reports.

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But what the Bench said next was more important. Chief Justice Surya Kant observed that the Commission’s decisions are expected to be unanimous; where unanimity is not possible, the majority must prevail. Justice Joymalya Bagchi stated that if records show particular decisions were taken contrary to this requirement, the Court could injunct them and declare them ultra vires.

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A notice has now been issued — for proving the wrongdoing, those concerned must be heard. But the controversy has changed fundamentally. The question is no longer merely whether SIR was a sound administrative exercise. A prior question has arisen: were some disputed actions legally decisions of the ECI at all?

Section 18 of the 2023 law is clear. The procedure for transacting and allocating the Commission’s business may be regulated by unanimous decisions. Its substantive business should, as far as possible, be unanimous; when Commissioners differ, the majority decides.

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The principle is older than the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act. The CEC is the chairman of the Commission, not its commander. The Supreme Court said as much in the TN Seshan case. In a three-member constitutional body, two constitute the majority.

Differences within a collegiate institution are normal, even healthy. What matters is what happens afterwards. If one Commissioner proposes A and the other two record B, A cannot be labelled as the decision of “Election Commission of India”.

Consider Form 6. It is a statutory form under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. Internal records cited by The Indian Express showed that Commissioner Joshi objected in May to adding SIR requirements through an administrative direction, saying that alteration of a statutory form required amendment of the Rules. Commissioner Sandhu reportedly concurred. Yet the altered online process appeared on ECINet.

The issue acquired a new dimension on Monday. When the issue of the modified Form 6 was raised, the Chief Justice made it clear that the Supreme Court had not approved it and indicated that the Court would examine “who has modified what”. That question is now central.

Form 6 has acquired another curious role after SIR. The Commission has directed officials in states and union territories where SIR is complete to compare old and revised rolls, identify eligible voters who disappeared and facilitate their re-enrolment. This corrective exercise is most welcome. But why should a voter registered for 10, 20 or 30 years, whose name vanished during SIR, be required to use a form meant for “new” voters and falsely declare that he or she is applying for inclusion for the first time — a criminal offence carrying one-year imprisonment? A deleted voter is not a new voter. He needs restoration, not first-time registration. If existing forms do not fit, the Rules should be amended and a new form, say 6X, created.

West Bengal raises an even larger institutional question. After 27.16 lakh voters were deleted through the adjudication process, 22.21 lakh reportedly appealed for restoration. Another 16.10 lakh appeals challenged voters who had been included. Commissioner Sandhu reportedly asked on file who was authorised to file these appeals “on behalf of ECI”, and by whom. That deserves a full answer.

So does Goa, where Electoral Registration Officers reportedly found 97 electors eligible for restoration, but the centrally controlled software did not permit restoration before the publication of the final roll. Software cannot overrule statutory officers. ECINet is a tool of electoral administration; it cannot become a parallel electoral authority.

The Commission’s September 26 press note announced several corrections: agendas would be circulated before meetings, minutes issued, IT changes institutionally scrutinised, directions of Election Commissioners meticulously complied with and ECINet reviewed for conformity with electoral law. All are welcome. But every correction raises a question about the past. Why were such safeguards not automatic, and which earlier decisions had actually received the approval of the three-member Commission?

The Commission says its decisions were unanimous and differing observations were part of the deliberations. That defence should now be demonstrated from the record. The Supreme Court has wisely not prejudged the issue. The files can speak.

What India needs is a transparent institutional account: what proposal was placed before the Commission, who approved it, who dissented, what was finally decided and under whose authority it was implemented.

The stakes go beyond one CEC or one revision of electoral rolls. The ECI derives enormous authority from Article 324, but constitutional independence does not mean freedom from the law. An institution demanding obedience to electoral law must itself display exemplary fidelity to it.

For years I have defended the ECI precisely because it is an institution, not an individual. Its credibility was built over decades by Commissioners, officials, polling personnel and voters who trusted that the umpires followed their own rules.

The Supreme Court has pronounced no one guilty — yet. But one proposition requires no adjudication: where Parliament has created a three-member Commission and provided that disagreement is settled by majority, no individual can substitute himself for the institution.

When an action is taken in the voter’s name and in the Election Commission’s name, democracy is entitled to ask one simple question: Who decided?

SY Quraishi is a former Chief Election Commissioner