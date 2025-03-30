Celebrate women in everday life too

Navratri — nine nights of devotion, extensive fasting and elaborate rituals celebrated in both temples and homes! Chaitra Navratri, or Vasant Navratri, takes place in the Hindu month of Chaitra (March or April), marking the arrival of spring and symbolising renewal and growth. The festival concludes with Ram Navami, celebrating the birth of Lord Rama, enhancing the devotional spirit.

For me, it’s always been more than just a festival; it’s a vibrant mix of spirituality, tradition and a powerful tribute to the divine feminine. Beyond the rituals and reverence lies something deeper — a celebration of divine strength, resilience and transformation. Navratri is a reminder that strong, fierce and independent women aren’t just meant to be worshipped in temples — they should be celebrated, respected and empowered in everyday life too!

During Navratri, devotees worship nine forms of Goddess Durga: Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri. Each form represents a unique aspect of power, resilience, and wisdom. Shailputri, worshipped on the first day, embodies strength and purity, while Brahmacharini symbolises perseverance. Chandraghanta exudes courage, and Kushmanda is the creator of the universe, radiating warmth and positivity. Skandamata represents maternal strength, Katyayani is the fierce warrior, and Kaalratri, the destroyer of evil, reminds us of the power of fearlessness. Mahagauri symbolises peace and purity, while Siddhidatri grants wisdom and supernatural powers.

Here’s the irony: for nine days, society worships and honours goddesses in various forms for their strength, wisdom and prosperity. Yet, the same society often forgets to extend that respect to women in their everyday lives. Despite the deep reverence for the divine feminine, real women are still expected to conform to outdated norms. So, let’s be clear — if you can fast for nine days in devotion, you can also erase outdated beliefs that hold women back!

Navratri isn’t just about idolising Shakti; it’s about embracing her in real life. It’s about recognising that every woman carries the strength of Shailputri when she fights injustice, the perseverance of Brahmacharini when she builds prosperity, and the wisdom of Siddhidatri when she carves her own path. Yet, somehow, the world still tells women what to wear, where to go, and how to behave — forgetting that the same goddesses we revere rode lions, wielded weapons and never asked for permission! True devotion isn’t about offering prayers — it’s about offering respect, equality and opportunities to every woman.

So, this Navratri, while we light lamps and sing aartis, let’s also illuminate minds and voices. Let’s celebrate the women who break barriers, challenge norms and dance to the beat of their own drum — not just for nine days, but every single day of the year. After all, if the goddesses could slay demons, surely we can slay a few stereotypes!

— The writer is a Professor at Deakin University, Australia