Challenge for non-BJP parties to come together

Saba Naqvi

Senior Journalist

Atal Bihari Vajpayee had the distinction of running a non-Congress coalition government that completed a term in office. The 1998 government, which collapsed in a year, had seen a post-poll alliance of political parties. A year later, pre-poll parleys led to the formation of the NDA government, which lasted an entire term till 2004. In both instances, the BJP hammered out a common minimum programme with its allies. That was necessary in an age when the BJP’s ideology was not accepted by its partners.

Since 2014, the BJP has had the numbers to not feel the need for major allies. Therefore, the significant ones such as the JD(U) and the Shiromani Akali Dal have drifted away, while the Shiv Sena is split down the middle. The BJP, however, has made up for the lack of partners by extending its footprint across the country. It also has an all-India narrative built around the persona of the Prime Minister.

So, in this scenario, is Opposition unity possible or is it just a chimera? The idea of a national Opposition is mired in uncertainty and questions about whether disparate parties, often with conflicting interests, can indeed come together. Yet today, more than ever, there is a need for them to do so. Small competing forces must bury the hatchet and come together for their own survival. It is also in the interest of the nation and democracy to have a robust Opposition. It is, therefore, imperative for non-BJP forces to try and crack the Opposition matrix.

In states where the Congress is in alliance with regional parties, but as a junior partner, there appear to be greater chances of giving the BJP a tough fight. That includes Bihar, where the Congress is part of the ruling coalition led by the JD(U)/RJD that appears strong from the arithmetical perspective of caste and community. It can certainly challenge the BJP that won 39 of the state’s 40 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 when the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) was part of the NDA. In Tamil Nadu, the Congress is part of the DMK-led front that is in power in the state that sends 39 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

In Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was ousted from power after defections in the Shiv Sena last year, but it still hangs in there together as an alliance between the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress. After Uttar Pradesh’s 80 seats, Maharashtra sends the second-largest contingent of 48 MPs to the Lok Sabha and will witness a contest in 2024.

In direct BJP-vs-Congress contests in the General Election, the latter often does poorly. Problems also arise where the Congress is not part of a front, but challenges the regional party; such a situation exists in Telangana where the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi is facing a challenge from the rising BJP, even as the Congress remains a player, however small. Therefore, the question that rightly emerges is: how can parties become partners against the BJP when they are fighting each other?

The answer lies in recognising that all coalition exercises in the past involved a level of statesmanship, a give-and-take and a recognition that it was the need of the hour.

Many questions have arisen about the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, just touching a small part of the state and not heading to the interiors. The reality is that while the yatra may have got a decent response in the parts of UP it travelled to, the party has no structures left on the ground. The SP, meanwhile, remains the Opposition party that has the cadre base to fight as the Mayawati-led BSP, at times, appears to be informally co-opted into the BJP’s strategies.

The SP did not join the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but sent good wishes even as some members of the RLD led by Jayant Chaudhary, an ally of the SP front, joined the Rahul-led journey. In the face of sheer BJP dominance, the best solution could be a loose front where the Congress actually accepts that it’s only nominally in the Uttar Pradesh game, yet is a national player in a General Election that transfers whatever residual goodwill it has among certain groups to the SP/RLD. The latter, meanwhile, need to get their ground game going such as checking voter list deletions, preparing workers for booth management and informally selecting candidates for each seat.

After all, Opposition parties need to keep fighting on and they did win two recent byelections in Khatauli and Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh (while they lost Rampur to the BJP in the midst of scenes of certain voters not being allowed to cast their ballot). Intriguingly, Chaudhary has also been talking about coming to an arrangement with the Bhim Army, a very small force that, however, can be seen as representing Dalit and Bahujan interests. The game in UP, therefore, must be about creating synergy and getting structures in place.

In West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, the respective ruling regional parties will do the fighting and there is nothing significant left of the Congress in these two states for there to be any competition. There is, however, bad blood from the past but those narratives only become relevant if there is a need to create a post-poll alliance. But south to north, we hit pockets of intense competition such as that in Kerala, from where Rahul is now an MP, but his party fights for its seats against the Left Front. In Punjab, there is Aam Aadmi Party that has chosen to be an outlier in all joint Opposition strategies. All such parties need to re-examine their strategies, their narratives of enmity with each other and somehow get together.

The key eventually to Opposition unity is not just the arithmetical coming together of parties, but their capacity to create a joint narrative, be it of unity in diversity or around issues of poverty, reservation, representation, federalism and against cronyism. For, the BJP will have a prime ministerial face and a narrative around the face. It has already created teams to work on vulnerable seats and begun the groundwork.