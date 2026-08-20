Challenges ahead as Punjab bets big on digital universities

THE decision of Punjab to pave the way for three private digital open universities marks one of the most significant developments in the state's higher education landscape in decades. Yet before these institutions begin admitting students, parents and policymakers are asking a fundamental question: Can a university without a traditional campus deliver education of the same quality and credibility as one built around classrooms and laboratories?

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Learning beyond the classroom is not new. Correspondence courses once delivered lessons through the postal system, while radio and television later extended instructions to remote communities. The United Kingdom's Open University, established in 1969, showed that flexible education could become a credible large-scale model. India followed with IGNOU in 1985. The Internet and smartphones then transformed distance education into interactive online learning as live and recorded lectures, digital libraries, online discussions and electronic assessments made education less dependent on location. Covid-19 accelerated the acceptance of technology-enabled education while revealing both its possibilities and limitations.

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Digital open universities represent the latest stage of this evolution. Unlike conventional institutions organised around physical campuses, they are designed around digital platforms: Students may attend virtual classes, access e-libraries, submit assignments and receive academic support online. Artificial intelligence can further personalise learning by identifying knowledge gaps and recommending study resources. An institution's credibility depends upon the quality of its faculty, curriculum, assessment, governance, research and student support.

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For students and parents, the validity of online degrees is the foremost concern. Under the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, a recognised degree offered through an approved online or open and distance-learning mode is treated as equivalent to the corresponding conventional degree. Recognition, however, is not automatic. Students must confirm that both the university and the particular programme are approved for the relevant academic session.

Punjab is not new to open higher education. The state has Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University in Patiala. What distinguishes the latest initiative is the proposed establishment of private, digital-first universities under a dedicated policy framework that makes such expansion timely.

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The National Education Policy 2020 promotes flexible learning, multidisciplinary education, multiple entry and exit options and greater use of technology. It aims to raise India's gross enrolment ratio in higher education from 30% in 2013-2014 to 50% by 2035. Achieving that target via conventional campuses alone would be financially and logistically difficult. Digital education can complement campus-based learning.

Further, as employment skills become outdated more quickly than before, professionals increasingly need short courses, specialised certificates and opportunities to return to education without leaving their jobs. Modular courses that can be combined towards a larger qualification could make lifelong learning more practical.

These institutions can be valuable for working professionals, women balancing employment and family responsibilities, learners with disabilities and students in remote areas. They can reduce the costs of travel, accommodation and relocation. In Punjab, this flexibility may help rural students unable to move to major educational centres.

Yet digital education is not a universal remedy. Under the UGC regulatory framework, fully online or open-distance degrees are not permitted in several practice-intensive fields, including medicine, engineering, nursing, law, agriculture, pharmacy and architecture, since such disciplines require laboratory work, clinical experience, supervised practice or field training that cannot be replicated through a computer screen.

Online learning also places greater responsibility on students. It demands self-discipline, motivation and effective time management. Learners may miss the mentoring, friendships, peer interaction and personal development central to campus life. A university is also a community in which students encounter new ideas, debate and collaborate.

The digital divide presents another challenge. Reliable Internet access, suitable devices and digital literacy are not evenly distributed across Punjab and a system designed mainly for students with high-speed broadband, personal computers and fluent English could deepen inequalities. High-quality content, technical assistance and student support should therefore be available in Punjabi as well as English.

Punjab has one of India's highest densities of higher education institutions, yet many colleges face falling enrolments due to demographic change, migration and shifting career aspirations. The real challenge for the proposed universities will be to expand educational opportunities rather than merely redistribute existing students.

Universities earn their reputation over decades, not through digital platforms but through consistent academic standards, institutional integrity and the achievements of their graduates. Their success should not be judged only from admission numbers. Building such institutions requires strong academic leadership, faculty and quality assurance. Digital institutions must also protect student data and maintain the integrity of online assessments.

Parents and students should examine a digital university with the same seriousness as any conventional institution. Its statutory status, UGC recognition, programme approvals, faculty profile, curriculum, examination system, graduate outcomes and links with employers matter far more than an impressive website or sophisticated software.

Such universities should not be viewed as a threat to conventional institutions. Traditional universities are adopting online courses and digital resources while successful open universities recognise the importance of mentoring, research and practical exposure.

Punjab's initiative is therefore timely and significant. If these universities maintain rigorous standards, respect regulatory boundaries and remain focussed on learning rather than technology, they could widen access to quality education and promote lifelong learning. However, if academic integrity is compromised, they could become little more than degree-delivery platforms.

Universities are communities devoted to creating, questioning and sharing knowledge. Digital technologies may remove walls and redefine classrooms, but they cannot replace the values that sustain great universities. The true measure of a digital open university will be whether its graduates can think critically, continue learning and contribute meaningfully to society.

Ultimately, the future of higher education will be shaped not by universities without walls, but by universities where technology expands opportunity while academic excellence remains non-negotiable.

SS Sekhon is Former Professor, Guru Nanak Dev University