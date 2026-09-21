China must treat India as an Asian peer

THE meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the margins of the BRICS summit in New Delhi was consequential. It was Xi’s first visit to India in seven years, since Mamallapuram in October 2019, with the transgressions in eastern Ladakh, the Galwan clash and a painful rebuilding process in between.

The Modi-Xi meetings at Kazan (October 2024), Tianjin (August 2025) and now Delhi have kept the normalisation trajectory on track, and Xi’s visit signals to the Chinese system where the leadership sees the relationship headed.

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Assessing the outcome of the latest summit-level meeting against the prospects of India-China relations, talk of a “reset” — which has resurfaced in certain quarters in both countries — is still premature. The reality is an active re-engagement, and India’s own readout conveys it clearly.

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The Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) statement is devoid of flourish; its subtext is calibrated, incremental improvement. The Chinese Foreign Ministry statement is different: longer, more declaratory, projecting greater bonhomie.

India emphasised that peace and tranquillity along the border remained the essential basis for progress; in the Chinese framing, bilateral ties and the border issue are on “parallel tracks that reinforce each other.” China attributes to Modi language on Taiwan and Tibet that appears nowhere in the Indian text.

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This is the third time in under two years that a Chinese readout has folded in commitments the Indian side did not make or acknowledge publicly, including after External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar’s meetings with Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Delhi (August 2025) and Manila (July 2026). Each time, Delhi pushed back. This time, the MEA has neither confirmed nor explicitly denied the Chinese framing — it has declined to engage directly, stressing instead that Modi raised India’s concerns “as well”. But one meeting, two readouts and divergent signals remain the pattern.

Both sides share one objective: projecting stability in bilateral ties in a turbulent world. But nothing suggests that China is inclined to accommodate India on its concerns and expectations. Beijing will engage India, but is aware of New Delhi’s reduced strategic space. China has moved to relative advantage since US President Donald Trump sought a tactical truce last April, yet knows this truce is unstable. Against this backdrop, China would like to project normalcy with India without paying a price.

China’s preference is to compartmentalise and delink the border issue from the overall relations. The borders are stable but not normal. The “steps of a temporary and limited nature”, as the EAM described the “buffer zones” in Parliament in December 2024, run the risk of becoming permanent. There has been no progress toward de-escalation; troop deployment remains elevated for a sixth year. Reports about attempts to alter the status quo in Arunachal Pradesh are not reassuring. In September 2014, when Xi’s first visit was accompanied by transgressions at Demchok and Chumar, Modi raised it directly; Beijing agreed to restore the status quo ante. Disengagement since 2020, by contrast, remains incomplete after over four years.

On the boundary question, the Eight Points released on August 26 provide the optics of progress. The Expert Group on Boundary Delimitation has been tasked with pursuing an “early and substantial harvest”, phrasing that originated on the Indian side as a counter to China’s proposal confined to Sikkim. India must resist any “agreement with holes”, limited to undisputed pockets while leaving hard questions open. Any such agreement would undermine the 2005 Agreement’s package principle without any commensurate gains for India.

Looking ahead, taking the relationship beyond slow normalisation requires visible progress on structural challenges. Five issues stand out.

First, co-existence in Asia. China will accept multipolarity globally, but not in Asia. The joint statement of May 2015 spoke of India and China as “two major poles in the global architecture.” Over the past decade, asymmetries have increased, and Beijing now fits India into its regional hierarchy as a subordinate power.

Second, terms of economic engagement. China’s trade surplus with India reached $116 billion last year and could be significantly higher this year ($67 billion in the first six months). India has taken calibrated steps through Press Note 2 to open the door to Chinese investment in non-strategic sectors; China has moved the other way. For instance, its State Council Decree No. 837, in force since July, tightens control over outbound capital, technology and experts, and permits retaliatory measures in sectors like electronics, electric vehicles and renewables where India is trying to build capacity.

Third, the Sino-Pakistani nexus. During Operation Sindoor, Chinese support to Pakistan extended to real-time ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) inputs, BeiDou-linked missile guidance, platform fusion and battlefield advisory support — active battlefield collusion, not the old pattern of quiet backing from a distance.

Fourth, the Medog mega dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo, launched without prior consultation, barely 50 km from Arunachal Pradesh, in Seismic Zone V. Nepal’s flashfloods in late August were a warning on engineering hubris in the fragile Himalayan terrain. Data-sharing on the Brahmaputra and Sutlej lapsed in 2022 and remains unrenewed.

Fifth, coordination in multilateral platforms, with BRICS as a test case as the baton passes to Beijing. Modi urged members to develop a Reform Roadmap and a BRICS Continuity and Implementation Mechanism with Troika framework. But Beijing used India’s summit to launch its own platforms, the ‘Greater BRICS Initiative,’ the AI Open Source Zone and the Special Economic Zone partnership, to be advanced during its chairship. India hosted; China seeded the future architecture.

For the first time, structural challenges in economic engagement have figured explicitly in summit-level readouts of both sides, with the Indian statement noting the need to address “structural trade imbalance and supply chain issues, and facilitation of meaningful and predictable market access.” Reviving the Strategic Economic Dialogue with a broader mandate could explore this opening. A dedicated strategic dialogue, possibly co-chaired by the Foreign Secretary, could sustain engagement on other complex questions that figure episodically in leadership meetings.

We are at a fork: explore, with eyes wide open, a more constructive engagement that expands convergence while addressing differences, or settle for calibrated improvement and managed competition under the overhang of armed co-existence -- progressive resumption of dialogue mechanisms, expanded people-to-people interactions, circumscribed economic engagement and cautious exploration of multilateral openings, all backed by realism and investments in asymmetric deterrence. There is no harm in aiming a little higher, testing whether China would deliver on its promise of “partners, not rivals”. Until Beijing is willing to treat India as a peer nation in Asia, the gap between rhetoric and reality will persist.

The writer is Subhas Chandra Bose Chair Professor of International Relations at Chanakya University, Bengaluru