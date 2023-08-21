China’s economic recovery slowing

Yogesh Gupta

Former Ambassador

IN July, the release of data on the weak growth of the Chinese economy in the April-June quarter (net 0.8 per cent GDP increase over Q1), headline consumer inflation in the negative territory (-0.3 per cent), growth in retail sales slowing to 2.5 per cent from a year earlier and 0.1 per cent growth of the industry over the previous month have led many analysts to speculate that the Chinese economy is headed for a prolonged period of low growth, some even making a comparison with Japan’s ‘lost decade’ (1991-2001).

Economists think that Beijing now needs to pay much more attention to raising domestic consumption.

These figures were not isolated ones as there was more bad news on economy. Between June 2022 and June 2023, China’s exports declined by about 14 per cent from $331 billion to $285 billion, while imports fell from $233 billion to $215 billion. Chinese stocks slumped as the economic gloom spread. The Hang Seng Index, reporting for major companies in Hong Kong, fell by more than 9 per cent; similarly, the CSI 300 Index, which tracks the biggest companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen, dropped by about 5 per cent this month. Third, the unemployment rate among China’s youth escalated to 21.3 per cent in June 2023 from 20.8 per cent in May 2023. With a view to quell social unrest, China has decided to stop releasing youth unemployment data.

Behind this disappointing data, there are several policy issues in recent years. One significant factor is that China has used private and government-led investments in the housing and infrastructure sector to accelerate growth. The middle and upper classes have made big investments in multiple properties to make quick gains. Similarly, local governments have funded public works by issuing debt backed by land. Concerned at the mounting debt in the real estate sector, President Xi Jinping raised a slogan in 2021 that “houses are built for living and not speculation”. Thereafter, the Chinese government imposed restrictions on banks in 2021 on giving fresh loans, which led to default by several developers, resulting in the fall of property prices.

The real estate and infrastructure sectors account for about 30 per cent of China’s GDP. Private investment in the property sector slumped by 10 per cent in 2022 and another 8 per cent in the first half of 2023. Most real estate companies are now trying to pare down their debt, complete existing projects and avoid new ones. Even state-owned property developers have reported widespread losses.

Though the central bank has provided some relief to select developers and homebuyers by lowering mortgage rates and reducing down payments, the gloom in the property sector has hit the incomes of people and the sales in several related industries such as iron, cement, aluminium, consumer and luxury goods. It will lead to reduced aggregate demand across several sectors, causing corporate profits to fall. Similarly, the ability of the government to promote economic growth by investing in these sectors has sharply fallen.

With its foreign trade and investments in the above sectors declining, boosting domestic consumption is the other major initiative that the government can resort to. A genuine increase in the domestic consumption requires the government to increase people’s incomes, reduce debt and spend more on health, education, pensions and other social services. Successive Chinese governments have yet to demonstrate the political will to take such measures.

On July 31, China’s State Council announced 20 new measures to expand consumption in the automobile, real estate and services sectors — ranging from support to purchase cars and houses to promoting local tourism; these will at best have a marginal impact as many people suffering from the loss of jobs, stagnating incomes and big household debt will hardly be willing to buy new cars or houses. The Chinese government has been against providing a big cash stimulus to its people.

There are a number of other factors which will reduce China’s economic growth in the coming years, such as reduced global demand for goods (higher preference for services like travel, tourism, entertainment, etc), its increasing rivalry with the US, Japan and others who have imposed tariffs and sanctions on trade and investments with China, its declining population, increasing state control on economy and marginalisation of the private sector. Many economists think that China now needs to pay much more attention to raising domestic consumption — typical of big economies — and productivity, which have remained stagnant or declined in the recent years.

Xi, however, thinks differently and believes that China is on the right track with his policies of ‘common prosperity’, upholding socialist values and green economy. In a recent speech, he asked people to take a “long-term view, stay focused, balancing progress and stability with sustainability”. Xi said his ‘common prosperity’ policy (which requires the rich to share their wealth with the poor designated by the government) was a long-term mission which must make continuous progress. He is against the western style of development characterised by ‘wars, slavery, colonisation and exploitation’.

On August 16, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson dismissed the western media hype about China’s economic slowdown, saying that China has the “confidence, conditions and ability to achieve its annual economic and social development goals and continue to be a driving force for world economic recovery and growth”. Chinese officials are saying that in the first half of 2023, China’s GDP grew by 5.5 per cent year-on-year, which was faster than 3 per cent in 2022 and outpaced that of the US by more than 3 per cent; the IMF has predicted 5.2 per cent growth for China in 2023.

While China may continue to achieve moderately high growth rates in the next few years, the quality of growth will worsen if it continues with its present policy of debt-fuelled investment in real estate and infrastructure sectors. About one-third of its economy dedicated to the latter will become a major drag, reducing its economic growth to no more than 2-3 per cent annually.

