China’s invisible kill web

The May 2025 military confrontation with Pakistan brought an old Indian concern into sharper focus: What form could China-Pakistan military complicity take in the event of a two-front aggression? The answer may not necessarily be clear-cut, the more consequential role of the eastern neighbour could lie in strengthening Pakistan’s ability to see the battlefield, process information and act faster.

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This is particularly visible in the growing cooperation between the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) and the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). The more important question today is not simply how many Chinese fighters or missiles Pakistan possesses. It is whether China is helping Pakistan build a military system capable of seeing earlier, deciding faster and striking quicker.

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The origins of this approach lie partly in the PLAAF’s own transformation. The 1991 Gulf War profoundly influenced Chinese thinking about air power. Beijing observed that American military superiority did not come from any single fighter or weapon. It came from connecting satellites, airborne early-warning aircraft, electronic warfare, intelligence, command networks and precision weapons into a coherent operational system.

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Under President Jiang Zemin, these lessons became embedded in the PLA’s transition towards “informatisation”- the recognition that information superiority and networked operations would increasingly determine battlefield effectiveness. Under Xi Jinping, the transformation has progressed towards integrated multi-domain operations and what China describes as “intelligentisation”: the use of artificial intelligence, automation and advanced computing to process battlefield information and accelerate decision-making.

Few officers represented the rise of Chinese air power more clearly than General Xu Qiliang. As Vice-Chairman of the Central Military Commission for a decade, air power moved closer to the centre of China’s military modernisation.

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Following the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K in 2019, Gen Xu visited Pakistan, where air-power cooperation figured prominently in discussions. In subsequent years, Pakistan accelerated the acquisition of the J-10C, deepened its commitment to the JF-17 programme and expanded cooperation with China across several supporting domains.

Pakistan today increasingly sits downstream of China’s larger military transformation.

Pakistan has developed considerable capabilities in aircraft assembly, integration, maintenance, repair and overhaul of the JF-17 combat aircraft. Pakistan remains dependent on external suppliers, particularly China, for several critical technologies, including advanced electronics, sensors, weapons, specialised materials and other upstream inputs.

The fate of Pakistan’s ambitious next-generation fighter project Project Azm is instructive. Launched in 2017, the programme subsequently lost momentum. The technological depth, resources and time required for such an undertaking were formidable. The emphasis instead appears to have shifted towards acquiring advanced Chinese platforms while strengthening the network surrounding them.

Pakistan’s investment in Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft is a good example. Islamabad’s reported interest in China’s KJ-500 should be viewed not simply as another potential acquisition but as part of a larger effort to improve battlefield awareness.

Drones provide another layer. Pakistan operates Chinese Wing Loong and Caihong (CH) series of military drones alongside Turkish and domestically produced systems. Space is increasingly adding another dimension. With Chinese assistance, Pakistan has rapidly expanded its remote-sensing capabilities, including optical and synthetic-aperture-radar satellites. Its agreement with Chinese commercial space company PIESAT in September 2025. These investments point towards one objective: battlefield transparency — the ability to build a clearer and more continuous picture of where an adversary’s forces are, what is moving, which systems are active and what may happen next.

But additional sensors create another problem: too much information. Satellites produce imagery, radars generate tracks and drones provide continuous feeds. Artificial intelligence becomes important because it can help convert this volume of information into usable decisions. The PAF’s establishment of the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Computing (CENTAIC) in 2020 is relevant in this context. This brings the different components together.

A conventional military kill chain involves finding, fixing and tracking a target, deciding how to engage it, striking it and assessing the result. Connecting sensors, command networks and weapons reduces the time required to move through this sequence — what can be described as kill-chain compression. Connect multiple sensors with multiple shooters and the architecture begins moving towards a kill web.

The Shaheen exercises between the PLAAF and PAF are important precisely because such integration cannot simply be purchased. It must be practised. Since 2011, Shaheen has evolved from relatively straightforward air-combat training towards more complex operations involving fighters, airborne early warning, electronic warfare, air defence and command-and-control.

Pakistan is therefore gaining exposure not merely to Chinese hardware but also to Chinese operational concepts.

Pakistan is a geographically important and militarily capable partner whose enduring rivalry with India produces strategic benefits for Beijing. The Chinese formulation work here: using the small to constrain the big.

Pakistan does not need to achieve military parity with India for this logic to work. It only needs sufficient capability to compel India to devote sustained attention and resources to its western front. China can potentially add to the pressure without directly entering an India-Pakistan conflict.

This is why reports of Chinese intelligence, satellite-derived information and technical assistance during the May 2025 confrontation deserve attention. The crucial issue is not whether China itself fired a weapon. In networked warfare, intelligence, surveillance, communications and technical assistance can influence an engagement well before a weapon is fired.

Namita Barthwal is a Research Analyst, Centre for Military Affairs, MP-IDSA