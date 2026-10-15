Chinese duplicity to the fore

INDIA’s move to standardise the names of 28 places in Ladakh by identifying and marking them on an official map drew a quick and somewhat petulant response from China. The spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on October 13 that China “firmly opposes the so-called standardised names publicised by India,” adding that this move was illegal and void.

The fact that China has been doing this long before India resorted to a tit-for-tat exercise appears to have been totally ignored by Beijing. This is its standard playbook. What China does is right; when others do the same thing, they are wrong.

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It appears that the Indian manoeuvre has got under China’s skin — hence its immediate and strong riposte. In its hubris over how powerful China has become, Beijing ignores the simple fact that two can play the same game. India is only catching up with what China originally started.

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The mandarins in Beijing should expect more such “standardised names” — a term used by the Chinese themselves — from New Delhi in the coming months and years. Please don’t forget that a similar exercise was done in Arunachal Pradesh a few months ago. India had assigned standardised names to 27 places and geographical features in Arunachal in August. The Ministry of Home Affairs had announced that the exercise was carried out in consultation with the state government.

There are other aspects of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s statement that also need deeper analysis. It said, “China has never recognised the so-called ‘Union Territory of Ladakh’ unilaterally and illegally established by India.”

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The immediate questions that arise from this comment are: Does Beijing have a say in any reconfiguration of the administrative set-up of India? Isn’t that a matter for India alone to decide? Did Beijing object when the state of Telangana was created from the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh in 2014? Clearly not. Then how come Beijing feels it had a say when India created the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in 2019? How can China object to the abrogation of Article 370, which was a domestic administrative arrangement of India?

When Article 370 was abrogated, Delhi had very clearly conveyed to Beijing that this development was India’s internal matter with no implications for the India-China boundary question. Disputes about the boundary would need to be discussed and negotiated between the two countries. Even then, possibly at Pakistan’s prodding, Beijing had taken exception to the creation of the two Union Territories. China has never conveyed to India why it is opposed to the termination of the special arrangement under Article 370. Perhaps it is time for Beijing to be upfront about this matter and tell India what its objections are. It is likely that the Chinese don’t want to do so as their position on what is a domestic Indian matter may get exposed.

Of course, we must keep in mind that when India converted Arunachal Pradesh from a Union Territory into a state in 1987, China had objected to that move also. Even today, Beijing strenuously objects whenever Indian leaders pay visits to that state of India. It is clear that those objections emanate from the fact that China lays claim to the entire state, whereas the reality is that India has actual control of almost the whole territory — in most places right up to the McMahon Line.

Is it this principle that is being applied to Ladakh? Is China arguing that until the boundary is delineated and demarcated, it will have a veto over what India does in what is ostensibly its own territory and which is not even being disputed by China? This is a far-fetched argument, and even Beijing must see how hollow it rings.

This brings us to the third aspect of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s statement, which states, “… does not change the fact that the western sector of the India-China boundary belongs to China.” This is exactly the point. India disputes what China believes is its territory. Conversely, China disagrees with what India thinks is its own territory. That is why there is a boundary question or a boundary dispute.

Now, China appears to be unilaterally saying that what the two countries have broadly defined as the western sector of the boundary is Chinese territory. This may be a methodology to reiterate one’s position on the issue, but it is rather childish.

The way to proceed on these issues is to sit across the table and have a frank talk about them. However, since China made its military moves in eastern Ladakh in 2020, even such talking has become very difficult, time-consuming and protracted.

Beijing will be a real superpower in the making if it were to practically, realistically and candidly discuss such issues with India rather than indulging in name-calling, innuendo and diplomatese. Rather than flexing its muscles and attempting to exhibit its comprehensive national power, China should adopt a practical, solution-finding approach.

This may not lead to a resolution of the boundary dispute between India and China, but it may lay the foundation for a more straightforward, direct and simpler relationship between the two neighbours.