Churning and change

THE old order is constantly a-changing, yielding place to the new, but in the last 24 hours it has seemed as if both the old and young are expressing their frustration with the powers-that-be.

The first, the patriarch of Punjab politics, 84-year-old former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, told The Tribune that as CM from 2017-2021, he brought up the matter of cross-border drones bringing in drugs with both PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah; that when his pleas went unheard, he concluded that “Delhi doesn’t understand Punjab.” Singh went on to add that the BJP had never consulted him on matters of both policy and politics in the state and that he had gained nothing by joining it.

Advertisement

The senior politician’s angst is matched by the young Cockroach Janta Party’s angry outburst at its press conference in Delhi on Thursday, demanding the scalp of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar (“Gyanesh, it’s done bro!”), within 48 hours, in the wake of revelations in the Indian Express that the CEC did nothing about the exclusion of voters on EC software despite being allegedly aware.

Advertisement

The key question that arises from both sets of remarks is about the limits to political ambition — and whether age should have anything to do with it. Can you, for example, disregard the roar of an ageing lion to your peril, knowing he may still have one last shikar up his sleeve? Should the BJP be more considerate of Amarinder’s criticism of his own party and thereby his capacity to damage it in Punjab, in the run-up to this important Assembly polls, or have they already consigned him to the King Lear line-up?

Equally, can you ignore the prattling of an outfit-that’s-not-even-a-political party, keenly aware that the last time you came down heavily on the CJP protest you had to pay with the head of your own Education Minister?

Advertisement

It’s important to separate the noise from the silence that has followed the Indian Express story, although it’s clear the state is gathering itself in. As the 48-hour CJP deadline for the resignation of the CEC approaches, the barricades are back at Jantar Mantar. Gyanesh Kumar has cancelled his visits to Meerut and Varanasi.

Not just the Opposition, even BJP allies like Chirag Paswan and Upendra Kushwaha are now beginning to push back and demand the CEC “dispel the misgivings in the minds of the people.” Remember that Paswan had asked questions about Amit Shah’s decision to impose the uniform civil code in all BJP-run states, and had demurred over Bihar.

Certainly, the country is divided down the middle. The CJP has been carefully expanding its ambit since the July protest in Delhi — we can’t seem to take our eyes off CJP videos exposing the decay in government schools in their #SchoolThikKaro campaign, while Abhijit Dipke, himself a Dalit, seeks to place the national attention on mental health issues after the death of a student in IIT Bombay, across caste, class and gender.

Certainly, the rise and rise of the CJP has forced the media to do its job, both in quizzing the ruling party and the Opposition. The question that asks itself is why haven’t any of the traditional political parties — except for AAP, which has put a lot of effort into its Schools of Eminence project in Punjab, not with unmixed results, but at least it has tried — bothered to pay attention to the all-important subject of education, except when they were setting up private universities and colluding with the political elite to transfer resources at cheap rates to those universities? If you were going to shed crocodile tears for the young, at least pretend that their future affects you too.

The CJP is not a political party and doesn’t pretend to call itself one, but it’s showing the mirror to us all. Look this is happening in your own backyard, how come you haven’t noticed before? The truth is that we have noticed, but that we are either far too complicit, or too cynical or simply don’t care enough.

Still, the impact of the alleged dysfunction at the heart of the Election Commission is bound to have repercussions as elections near — besides Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand are going to the polls in February. Tiny Goa has been in the eye of the storm in the Indian Express leaks, which detailed how 97 voters could not get themselves on the rolls despite official attempts being made to do so.

There are two views how this is going to unfold. The more charitable one gives credit to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, arguing that his “vote chori” campaign has led the argument for some time, and that if distrust in the neutrality of the Election Commission creeps in, his party will be the primary beneficiary.

The second view hints at the tides swirling within the BJP and the RSS and how the Election Commission revelations will impact the positions of top party leaders. Certainly if the BJP juggernaut is dented in any of the states going to the polls, it will affect the fortunes of those jockeying for the affections of those at the top.

According to the latter view, Rahul Gandhi can hold as many rallies as he wants in cities like Indore, but when change comes, it will come from within the BJP. Not that the BJP can insulate itself from tremors from the ground — who, for example, ordered the use of pellet guns on unarmed students during the CJP protest in July? We don’t know the answer to that, but when it comes, it is certain to trigger an avalanche that will disturb the party’s power structure.

For the time being, the party’s power structure seems pretty strong and confident. In the last Assembly election cycle, it spent Rs 529 crore, outspending every other party — Rs 286.99 crore in West Bengal alone — while the Congress spent Rs 42.08 crore. The BJP’s continuing access to funds remains remarkable.

Question is, if this incredible strength will also give its leadership the wisdom to listen to dissenting voices within, like that of Amarinder Singh of Punjab, or would they rather consign him to the Margdarshak Mandal already stacked with senior BJP folks. Problem is, even the Mandal isn’t safe from the prying eyes of the outside world anymore — none other than former deputy PM and architect of the Ram Mandir LK Advani has himself received a letter from the venerable Election Commission asking him to prove his credentials in the ongoing special intensive revision exercise.