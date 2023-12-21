Classifying Bills as Money Bills a threat to democracy

TK Arun

Senior Journalist

THE majority of the Opposition being thrown out of Parliament is a new low even for a democracy in the early, infantile stage of its evolution. Admittedly, no democracy anywhere has moved past troubled teenage — the popularity of transparent non-democrats such as Donald Trump in the US, Boris Johnson in the UK and Marine Le Pen in France bears testimony. But few of them are regressing as India’s democracy appears to be.

Consider this: three Bills that seek to replace vital laws that operationalise the norms and imperatives of the Constitution — the Indian Penal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code and the Indian Evidence Act — have been introduced and passed. The provisions of these Bills deserve to be discussed clause by clause, as several of them wrest power from the civil magistrate and thrust it into the hands of the police, giving the latter arbitrary new powers in the name of national security. Yet, the Bills were pushed through a Parliament from which most of the Opposition members had been cast out.

Consider, also, the introduction of the Telecom Bill, 2023, as a Money Bill. It consolidates the existing statutes on telecom scattered across different laws into one law and arms the government with special powers to take over networks, suspend access and breach citizens’ right to privacy by intercepting their conversations. The apparent purpose of introducing such a bill as a Money Bill is to circumvent the need for a discussion of the Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

While the anti-democratic nature of ejecting members of Parliament from the House and denying them a role in legislative business is bluntly obvious, the threat to democracy arising from classifying Bills as Money Bills is subtle.

Article 107 of the Constitution says that a Bill will not be passed unless it is approved by both Houses of Parliament. However, Article 109 exempts Money Bills from this requirement. A Money Bill can be passed into law even if the Rajya Sabha does not pass it. If the Rajya Sabha discusses the Bill and suggests amendments, the Lok Sabha is free to accept them or disregard them. Article 110 defines a Money Bill: it has to relate to tax, borrowings, payments into or out of the Consolidated Fund of India, etc. It makes an explicit provision: “A Bill shall not be deemed to be a Money Bill by reason only that it provides for the imposition of fines or other pecuniary penalties, or for the demand or payment of fees for licences or fees for services rendered, or by reason that it provides for the imposition, abolition, remission, alteration or regulation of any tax by any local authority or body for local purposes.”

However, the next clause of the Article says that it is up to the Speaker to determine if a Bill is a Money Bill or not. Article 117 says that a Bill that entails expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of India can be introduced only with the recommendation of the President. Since the President acts on the advice of the Council of Ministers and since the Speaker is almost always from the ruling dispensation, the ruling party effectively decides whether a Bill should be classified as a Money Bill or not.

Using this discretion, the government has been classifying as a Money Bill any Bill that it feels might not enjoy secure passage in the Upper House and pushing it through the Lok Sabha. The Aadhaar Bill was passed like this. The Digital Data Protection Bill was introduced as a Money Bill, as were amendments to the Tribunals Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. It is the turn of the Telecom Bill now.

Why should we shed tears for democracy when the Upper House is generally — but certainly not always — filled with people who cannot get directly elected by the people, is defanged and not consulted on vital matters?

Let’s see the role the Rajya Sabha plays. It is filled with people who might lack in popular appeal but make up for it with experience and sense. As its members are elected by state legislators, they reflect the views of India’s federal diversity. Most importantly, the Rajya Sabha embodies longer-term political preferences, unlike the Lok Sabha, which is renewed from top to bottom once every five years.

An emotional upsurge after the assassination of Indira Gandhi gave her son Rajiv Gandhi an unprecedented majority in the Lok Sabha. Suppose only the extent of the ruling party’s majority in the Lok Sabha mattered, and the Rajya Sabha could be ignored; such transient, accidental majority could carry out amendments to the Constitution and enact drastic laws, disregarding the views of the Opposition altogether. But the Rajya Sabha matters for non-Money Bills. And the Rajya Sabha is renewed in a staggered fashion over six years. So, its majority is of a more stable, considered kind. When a law requires its majority support, apart from the majority support of the Lok Sabha, the result is likely to be a better law.

The arbitrary power to label any Bill as a Money Bill effectively scuppers any useful role for the Rajya Sabha in making laws.

In the present ruling dispensation, what matters is what the Prime Minister wants. He is the Prime Minister because he commands a majority in the Lok Sabha, virtually controls the Speaker and determines what the President will recommend to the House. If Parliament is rendered free of the Opposition and the Upper House circumvented by labelling any Bill as a Money Bill, India will effectively have a one-man rule. However, it would continue to be called a democracy. Democracy with a one-man rule is an absurdity, of course.

The Supreme Court might yet prevent India’s descent into the theatre of the absurd — a seven-Member Constitution Bench is hearing a case to decide if the Speaker can arbitrarily label any Bill as a Money Bill.

