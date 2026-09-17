Collegium system plagued by nepotism

THE issue of appointment and removal of judges in India has remained controversial for decades and has repeatedly generated debate among the legislature, the executive and the judiciary. The framers of the Constitution created a system of checks and balances so that no organ of the State could become insulated from accountability. The judiciary occupies an important place in this constitutional arrangement because citizens look to the courts to preserve the balance between institutions and to protect the rule of law.

Articles 124(2) and 217(1) of the Constitution originally contemplated a consultative process in judicial appointments. However, through the Second Judges Case in 1993 and the decisions that followed, the Supreme Court gave primacy to the judiciary in the appointment process and the collegium system came into existence. The word 'collegium' is not found in the Constitution. It is a judicially evolved mechanism under which judges play the dominant role in selecting judges for the high courts and the SC.

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The principal criticism of the collegium system has been its lack of transparency. The criteria by which one candidate is preferred over another are not fully visible to the Bar or the public. Justice Ruma Pal, a former SC judge, famously described the process of appointment of judges as one of the best-kept secrets of the country. Concerns have repeatedly been raised about nepotism, favouritism, regional preferences and the dominance of a small circle of families and well-connected members of the profession. Whether every such criticism is justified is not the point. A constitutional institution must not only be independent; its method of selecting those who exercise constitutional power must also inspire public confidence.

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Recent controversies have again brought these concerns into public discussion. The appointment of Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra as Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court became controversial after the Punjab Government objected that the appointment had been notified without awaiting the state's views under the Memorandum of Procedure. Justice Mishra nevertheless took oath on September 7, 2026. This controversy does not by itself establish any personal impropriety on the part of the Chief Justice. It does, however, expose a larger institutional problem: when an appointment to one of the highest constitutional offices becomes the subject of disagreement over consultation and procedure, the public is left asking how the decision was taken, what considerations prevailed and whether the process was sufficiently transparent.

The Justice Yashwant Varma episode has raised a more serious question about institutional accountability. After cash was reported to have been discovered following a fire at his official residence in New Delhi in March 2025, the matter led to judicial and parliamentary scrutiny. In August 2026, a three-member parliamentary inquiry committee reported that Justice Varma had failed to satisfactorily explain the presence, source or ownership of a large quantity of unexplained cash and made adverse findings concerning his explanations and handling of material evidence. Justice Varma disputed the allegations and maintained that the cash did not belong to him. The episode has shaken public confidence and demonstrates why a system that controls entry into the higher judiciary must also be accompanied by credible, transparent and effective mechanisms of accountability.

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The recent controversy in the Rajasthan High Court provides another illustration. Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, then Acting Chief Justice, faced serious allegations made in letters by SC Judge Justice Sandeep Mehta concerning alleged misuse of administrative powers, roster-related issues and interference in an inquiry. Lawyers' bodies also protested. Justice Sharma denied the allegations and stated that they were baseless. He later went on leave and the SC Collegium recommended another judge as Chief Justice of Rajasthan. The allegations must, of course, be judged only through a fair process. But the fact that such a serious institutional controversy could arise at the level of an Acting Chief Justice again underlines the need for a system in which appointment, evaluation and accountability are governed by clear and publicly defensible standards.

These developments should not be used to attack the independence of the judiciary. Judicial independence is indispensable to democracy. But independence cannot mean insulation from scrutiny. Nor can judicial independence be equated with an exclusive right of judges to appoint judges. A system can protect the judiciary from political pressure while still ensuring transparency, wider participation and objective standards of selection.

The deeper problem with the collegium system is the opportunity cost that is rarely discussed. India has a large and talented Bar. There are many young advocates, first-generation lawyers, academics, district judiciary officers, women lawyers and professionals from smaller towns who possess ability, integrity, constitutional understanding and the temperament required for judicial office. Yet many of them may never enter the zone of consideration because they lack access to the circles from which names traditionally emerge. When visibility, lineage, personal familiarity or institutional connections appear to matter more than an open assessment of merit, the judiciary risks losing precisely the talent that could strengthen it for the next generation.

Merit should not be confused with age or seniority alone. Younger talent with substantial professional achievement should be identified early and given a genuine opportunity to serve. At the same time, experience and maturity remain essential. The answer is not to replace one closed group with another, but to create an appointment structure capable of searching across the entire legal profession and judicial service for the best candidates. There should be transparent eligibility standards, wider consideration of names, recorded reasons, meaningful scrutiny of professional competence and integrity, and genuine representation from different regions and social backgrounds.

Parliament attempted such a reform through the Constitution (Ninety-Ninth Amendment) Act, 2014 and the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act, 2014. The SC struck down that framework in 2015 on the ground that it damaged the independence of the judiciary. That judgment is part of the law of the land and must be respected. But the constitutional conversation cannot end there. If the earlier NJAC model contained defects, those defects should be cured. A revised and constitutionally sustainable National Judicial Appointments Commission should be considered, with adequate judicial representation to safeguard independence and meaningful participation of persons outside the judiciary to ensure accountability, diversity and public confidence.

Such a commission should not become an instrument of the government. Equally, it should not reproduce the secrecy of the collegium under a different name. Its structure must prevent domination by either the executive or the judiciary. Its procedures should be published; objective criteria should be adopted; applications and nominations should be drawn from a wider pool; conflicts of interest should be disclosed; and reasons for selection or rejection should, to the extent institutionally possible, be recorded. The purpose must be to remove patronage and ensure that judges are selected because they are the most suitable candidates for constitutional office, not because of family background, proximity, influence or access.

The time has therefore come for Parliament, the government, the judiciary and the Bar to reopen the debate on judicial appointments without treating reform as an attack on judicial independence. The credibility of the judiciary ultimately rests not merely on the constitutional status of judges but also on the confidence of citizens in the process by which judges reach the Bench. A transparent, balanced and broad-based judicial appointments commission can strengthen, rather than weaken, the independence of the judiciary.

India should aspire to a system in which a brilliant young lawyer from a district town, a firstgeneration advocate, an accomplished academic, an experienced judicial officer and a distinguished senior practitioner all have a fair opportunity to be considered on merit. The higher judiciary should reflect the depth and diversity of the Indian legal profession. That goal cannot be achieved through secrecy, perceived favouritism or a narrow pipeline of familiar names. It requires institutional reform. It is high time that the idea behind the NJAC is revisited and implemented through a constitutionally sound framework so that independence, accountability, transparency and genuine merit can stand together.

Justice Nirmal Singh (retd) is former Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court and Harnirmal Singh is an Advocate at the Punjab and Haryana High Court