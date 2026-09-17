Congress must strengthen its grassroots organisation

THE Congress party, out of power for more than a decade, should reflect on the fact that the party that has lost elections often lacks good leadership and organisation and, thus, it does not know how to deal with the flaws of the incumbent government. The Congress, led by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, has criticised the Modi government over the grievances of farmers, unemployment and poor educational facilities. These problems were never absent, but they have increased since the Congress-led alliance was voted out of office in 2014. If the Congress wants to win regional elections in 2027 and the national election in 2029, it must build its grassroots organisation and inform the public about its political vision and how that that vision will be fulfilled if it is elected.

The Gen Z protests in July appear to have alerted the Congress to the extent of such challenges — and also of corruption and poor governance. For, India's youth have linked political accountability with economic prospects. But even if the Congress supports the youth protests, the question arises whether its identification with youth discontentment is a case of of better late than never. Congress leaders were surely aware of such problems. So why have they failed to craft a strategy to impress on prospective voters how the Congress would deal with the challenges?

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The organisation of the Congress and its allies in the INDIA bloc will count if they are able to translate popular hopes into reality, and if the Congress is able to avoid looking like a firm dominated by the Gandhis. Sonia was elected the party President in 1998; Rahul was elected unopposed party President in 2017 and served until 2019, when the BJP coalition trounced the Congress and its allies for the second time. That revealed how far the Congress had come since the mid-sixties, after the death of Jawaharlal Nehru. India's first Prime Minister, Nehru, together with Mahatma Gandhi, was one of the pre-eminent leaders of India's freedom movement.

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Before and after Independence, Nehru's strategic and organisational skills were amply demonstrated as the Congress communicated with people of all classes, living across all regions. It was also able to present its case for transforming their hopes into policies if it was elected. Nehru's Congress also represented Indians from all communities and forwarded the message that secularism not only meant the separation of state and religion but also the equality of all religions. The bottom line was that all citizens were equal before law. A man of intellectual and political calibre, Nehru brought strong — and on occasion even fractious — regional leaders into the Congress, who could help establish links and communicate with each other on national and regional issues. They included K Kamaraj (Tamil Nadu), BC Roy (West Bengal), YB Chavan (Maharashtra) and S Njialingapps (Karnataka). His strategy of drawing in powerful regional leaders helped transform the diverse country into a single political community, capable of democratic governance.

The decline of the Congress started with Indira Gandhi, who, despite her involvement in local and regional party committees during Nehru's premiership, centralised power as PM and made partymen hugely dependent on herself for favours. Rahul has served as its General Secretary, Vice-President and President. But he has started at the top of the party ladder. He has yet to display the organisational skills needed if the Congress is to return to power.

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As party chiefs, Sonia and Rahul have done little to introduce new faces to their organisation or to craft an intellectual challenge to the BJP. There is no knowledge if any debates are held within the party on issues like education and unemployment. In fact, the Congress has hardly discussed any possible good policies or presented stronger Congressmen, who could contest elections at all levels on the different issues to which India's youth have drawn attention.

The Congress must put its own house in order — fast — if it is to convince voters that it is capable of tackling the related crises of poor governance, weak rule of law and education. Voters rightly want to know more about its political, social and economic vision, and how that vision will be implemented through institutions of accountable democratic governance.

Additionally, the Congress must also understand the doubts about many people that the distinction between party and government was blurred by the National Advisory Council (NAC), which she headed when Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister. Eventually, the Congress lost much popular support partly because it conveyed the impression that Sonia gave instructions to Manmohan Singh's government.

Last but not least, the "dynasty" has never guaranteed electoral success for the Congress since 1977, when Indira was voted out of office because of the unpopularity of the Emergency that she had declared in 1975. That marked the first-ever defeat for the Congress in a national election. Later, the Congress led by Rajiv, Sonia and Rahul have also lost national and many regional elections.

Congress leaders of all hues must come together to change the ways in which their party works so that it can be more responsive to the needs of citizens. Will the Congress realise its flaws as the first step in overcoming them? Only then will it be able to deliver a credible political, ideological and administrative response to voters in elections.

Anita Inder Singh is Founding Professor, Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution