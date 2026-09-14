Congress’ Dalit outreach faces hurdles

COME elections in north India, particularly the Hindi heartland, the Congress' old bugbears, which emerged with its loss of power in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the late 1980s, return to haunt the blueprint it ambitiously seeks to craft. The dilemmas emanate from performing the high-wire act of pandering to the upper castes (the Congress wistfully hopes that the Brahmins will return to its embrace) without alienating the Dalits. It is an apparent attempt to revive the Brahmin-Dalit-Muslim axis, which buttressed its dominance for decades in these parts. UP and Uttarakhand will vote in 2027 along with Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. In UP, Uttarakhand and HP, upper castes are numerically significant and influential locally.

Barring HP where it is in power, the Congress lost the upper castes to the BJP in UP and Uttarakhand, the Other Backward Classes (or castes) to various socialist offshoots and the BJP. It also lost Dalits to the BJP and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

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The point is that the BJP appropriated the Congress' formula of yore without the Muslims but compensated itself richly with the co-option of some OBC and Dalit groupings.

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In the recent state polls in Uttarakhand, Dalit voters offered a sliver of hope for a Congress revival. In 2017, the BJP won 11 of the 13 reserved seats in the 70-member Assembly, with an average vote share of 46.29%, while the Congress netted the other two SC seats, with an average vote share of 42%. In 2022, although the BJP retained power, its share of SC seats fell to nine while the Congress picked up four.

Two recent occurrences further bolstered the Congress' optimism of recovering the Dalit base — but with caveats because the BJP's ability to eventually hang on to its electoral capital can never be underestimated. The Dalit-centred BSP is all but gone and the Samajwadi Party is making a serious play for the floating Dalit votes. So the Congress is up against serious competition.

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The first development was the kerfuffle over a "shuddhikaran" (purification) ritual carried out at the venue of a rally addressed by Congress president M Mallikarjun Kharge in Uttarakhand's Haldwani on August 8 by the Shri Ram Sena Dharmath Seva Nyas.

The Congress alleged that the Nyas was an offshoot of the Sangh clan. The Sangh is known to launch outfits that disappear almost as soon as they appear. The ostensible idea is to serve a purpose, which might be at odds with the RSS's public pronouncements and in the process, distance the ideological parent from a controversial or illegal act. The outrage caused by the 'purification havan' resonated beyond Uttarakhand to UP and the southern states of Karnataka (Kharge's home state) and Telangana and the Rajya Sabha, where Kharge is the Opposition leader.

Kharge's feisty son and Karnataka's Home Minister Priyank Kharge spearheaded the protests in Karnataka, while in Telangana, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, now in the Opposition, was accused by the Congress of enacting a similar ritual after a Dalit protest for Kharge at Siddipet, the BRS's political hub. The government in Hyderabad is led by A Revanth Reddy, an upper-caste CM, whose engagement with Dalits might eventually amount to little more than tokenism.

That is the nub of the issue. Doubtless, the "shuddhikaran" was a "crime under Indian law", according to Justice Madan Lokur, a former Supreme Court judge. But is the Congress well placed to convey the larger socio-political implications and make the episode intelligible to a wider audience outside the states it rules?

The BJP's responses — ranging from denial of support to the Seva Nyas to accusing the Congress of the short shrift given to its stalwarts like Jagjivan Ram — fell short of convincing even its Dalit followers familiar with the Sangh's ecosystem.

The Congress appointed Haryana leader Kumari Selja, a Dalit, as the Uttarakhand election minder, with the expectation that she can work to consolidate Dalit support. Selja is a seasoned organisation hand. She has been in charge of the hill state earlier too. Seldom are poll minders mandated to deliver votes to a party. If Sunil Bansal of the BJP, a baniya from Rajasthan, earned his stripes after winning almost every state to which he was assigned, it was not because of his caste but because of his adroitness at playing the pieces in the intricate party apparatus.

Kharge's Dalit antecedents do not really echo outside Karnataka (even here, he lost his Gulbarga seat in 2019) in the way that Mayawati's did in her heyday. On its part, the Congress did little to hard-sell this aspect, which might have eventually earned some capital. Indeed, in a Congress Working Committee meeting convened after the Haldwani incident, Kharge pointed out that he did not get the support he expected from his party colleagues, taking a jab at Shashi Tharoor. Those who wrote well and looked good did not raise their voice, said the Congress President.

Rajendra Pal Gautam, a Dalit, joined the Congress in 2024 after serving a long stint in the Aam Aadmi Party as a Delhi minister. He was promptly asked to oversee UP as a "reward" from the Gandhis. But Gautam is already at loggerheads with the state president, Ajay Rai, who, in 2024, had put up a spirited fight against PM Modi in Varanasi.

Gautam has pitched for replacing Rai with a Muslim — a surefire bait for the BJP, which is perennially itching to paint the Congress as "communal". The induction of an outsider on an important post in the prelude to a crucial election is proof of the Congress' inability to groom in-house caste leaders.

The Congress is caught in a vortex with three conflicting streams pushing and pulling at the centre: the upper caste versus Dalit polemics and the search for an ideal equation in today's circumstances; Rahul Gandhi's keenness to reach out to a new demography exemplified by Gen Z (this was evident in his August 8 Prayagraj rally in which he avoided the Hindutva-Mandal rhetoric and straightaway dived into the aspirations and ambitions of a predominantly youthful crowd); and the Congress's lack of focus in finding the right fit for Rahul, as a Gen X messiah or as the "tallest leader of the social justice movement" in the words of Anil Jaihind, who heads the party's OBC cell.

Laudable as Rahul's admission about the Congress not being "responsive to the aspirations and desires of the OBCs" may have been, he is not identified as a backward caste leader (he was described as a "janeu-dhari Brahmin" by a party colleague). Jaihind is a recent import from the Janata Dal, another reflection of the party's failure to nurture an OBC leadership.

It passed up a chance to appoint an OBC or a Dalit CM: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is Rajput, Revanth Reddy is a Reddy, VD Satheesan is an upper-caste Nair and DK Shivakumar is a Vokkaliga, a dominant caste in Karnataka on a par with the Lingayats.

What is the point of harping on the OBCs and Dalits without carving out an appropriate space for them in the power hierarchy?