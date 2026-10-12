Cornell Seven & fraternity stories

Anyone who has walked through an Oxford or Cambridge college in term time knows a certain kind of door. Behind it a dinner is under way, laughter carries into the quadrangle, and you understand that you were not invited. I thought of that door while reading about the so-called Cornell Seven, because the case is about what can happen when a group lives wholly behind one.

A former Cornell student filed a civil suit on 14 September against the university and seven current or former members of the Chi Phi fraternity. She alleges that in 2024 she was drugged and sexually assaulted for hours at their chapter house, that others were invited to join, and that the matter was announced in a group chat as it went on. She reported the incident to university police about three weeks later and eventually left Cornell. While her lawyer says that only two of the seven were expelled, Cornell claims its offices investigated and adjudicated the case under its own procedures, underscoring that the fraternity remains barred from the campus. Lawyers for at least one of the accused have strongly denied the allegations. Prosecutors had earlier closed the criminal investigation without charges, citing insufficient evidence. However, after the suit was filed, district attorney reopened the investigation.

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Two questions survive whichever way the law finally rules. How could a group of young men come to behave in this way, if the allegations are true? And how did an institution respond when it was informed? Both questions draw attention to the idea of exclusivity or “social insulation” that underpins the “fraternity” system.

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For readers unfamiliar with American universities, a fraternity is not an ordinary college club. It is a private, selective society, with its own house, initiation rituals and hierarchies. Members call one another "brothers"; the female equivalent, the sorority, speaks of "sisters". There is nothing sinister in these fraternities, which in fact, often engage in philanthropy, as well as enable many friendships last a lifetime. The difficulty begins when loyalty to the circle starts to supersede ordinary moral accountability.

The appeal of the victim therefore is easy to understand, and brings to attention the larger social implications of such privately operated exclusive “clubs”. The very act of being chosen can create a powerful sense of distinction from those left outside. You are no longer just a student; you are a member, with a name, a house and a set of people who will vouch for you. A young man who might hesitate when alone can find, among his “brothers”, a more generous idea of what is acceptable. What would shock an outsider is laughed away by insiders. One detail in the complaint is rather telling. The alleged assault, it says, was not hidden from the group but announced to it. If this is true, the approval was what counted. The fraternity had built a moral world of its own..

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The fraternity, as a closed and chosen society, is not an American peculiarity. Cambridge had the Apostles, founded in 1820, a society whose members included Keynes, Forster, Lytton Strachey and Leonard Woolf. It would be absurd to place them in the same moral category as the Cornell defendants as their purpose was the life of the mind. But the psychology of being picked out from the rest is all the same. At Oxford, a place in the Bullingdon or one of the dining clubs was prized as an honour, and the admiration of everyone left outside made it worth more.

No one has written better about that seduction than the novelist Evelyn Waugh. In Brideshead Revisited, Charles Ryder arrives at Oxford from a middle-class home and is drawn into the world of Sebastian Flyte, with his teddy bear, his strawberries and his inexhaustible wine. Waugh does not pretend the charm is false. There is wit, beauty and an extraordinary freedom from ordinary restraint. But he also shows the cost of such a life when Sebastian drifts into drink and a lonely exile, and the Flytes, wrapped in their own aristocratic world, cannot see what it is doing to the people inside it. In Vile Bodies, Waugh’s colder satire of the Bright Young Things of the 1920s, the rebellion is real enough but protected. These young people could defy respectable society because respectable society had already given them the money, schooling and connections that took care of the consequences. It was bohemianism with no personal risk.

Insulation, however, is not confined to the Cornell 7. The suit also accuses Cornell of tolerating an environment in which such conduct could go unchecked, a charge the university disputes, and the courts will weigh. Yet universities, like fraternities, have reasons to protect their own reputations, their donors and alumni with the hope that a difficult matter will blow over.

Research on fraternity culture and sexual aggression partly suggests that men who already hold certain attitudes are more likely to seek membership in the first place. Nor is exclusivity a moral offence. The Apostles produced some of the great friendships of modern letters. The test comes when loyalty to the group does not take precedence over the question of ethics.

It is for this reason that the case is significant, for a university is supposed to be the antithesis of an insulated closed room. It is one of the few places where young people from different regions, classes, faiths and backgrounds are brought together. Much of what a student learns comes from the conversations at midnight with someone whose background, class or beliefs are not his own. A campus that sorts eighteen-year-olds into like-minded cliques, and lets the clique become their whole world, defeats its own purpose.

We have our own inner circles in India. The school ‘house” breeds rivalries that harden into loyalty, and the hostels often drift into camps by region or community. Understandably, it is natural for students to look for something smaller and warmer than the larger society around them. But do they really care for the ones who are outside their camp?

I still remember the laughter in that quadrangle and the faint sting of not being invited. I would not want to lose that feeling. It reminds me that a university, like any society, should be judged by whether those who are inside the closed room can still see, and still answer to the people who are not.