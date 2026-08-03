Could UN get a woman chief

ON July 30, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) took the first step in the selection process for the 10th UN Secretary-General (SG). Following the tradition that began in 1981, the council held the first round of informal 'straw polls' to gauge the viability of each of the current seven candidates -- Michelle Bachelet Jeria, María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, Rafael Mariano Grossi, Rebeca Grynspan Mayufis, Olara Otunnu, Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett and Macky Sall.

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Straw polls take place behind closed doors and without any record being kept, wherein all 15 UNSC members express their choice on a white ballot for each of the candidates with three options: encouraged, discouraged and no opinion expressed. No official results are announced, with the presidency expected to shred the ballots at the end of each straw poll. Informally, the outcome of the July 30 straw poll showed four Latin-American candidates — Rebecca Mayufis (with 10 'encourage' votes), Carolyn Birkett (9), Rafael Grossi (7) and Michelle Bachelet (6) — as the frontrunners. Costa Rica-nominated Rebecca Mayufis got only one 'discourage' vote. In the next rounds of straw polls, backroom talks and deals with the candidates could change the stance of the UNSC members on their preferences, especially the opinions yet to be formed.

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The UNSG selection process to find the successor to the ninth UNSG, Antonio Guterres, was triggered by the November 25, 2025 joint letter of the presidents of the General Assembly (GA) and the SC. The chief administrative officer of the world organisation is selected as per Article 97 of the UN Charter. It requires the UNGA to appoint the UNSG "upon the recommendation" of the UNSC. Though not mandatory, as per the recent UN practice, this time, it is Latin America's turn. Five of the seven SG candidates are from this region.

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Spelling out the appointment process, the UNGA resolution 79 (327) of September 5, 2025, emphasised to "strongly consider nominating women as candidates." Thus, after 80 years, the UN may get the first woman secretary-general to take up the job on January 1, 2027. With 193 sovereign member states, the head of the UN is required to possess the "highest standards of efficiency, competence and integrity" for the maintenance of international peace and security.

The UNSG heads the UN Secretariat that comprises staff at offices located in Bonn, Geneva, Vienna, Nairobi and New York, apart from the regional offices and resident missions in almost all UN member states. The reduced UN budget of $3.24 billion will fund 11,594 positions in 2026 (13,809 positions in 2025). So, the UN faces a "race to bankruptcy" in view of the record arrears of $1.6 billion (2025-end) as well as overall arrears exceeding $6.5 billion across the regular budget, peacekeeping and two international tribunals. By September 2025, only 136 member states had paid their assessments in full. Several contributors, including the US, China, Russia and Mexico, were yet to pay their dues.

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Article 97 of the UN Charter says that "The Secretary-General shall be appointed by the General Assembly upon the recommendation of the Security Council." Traditionally, the selection process for the UNSG was opaque, mysterious and mainly controlled by the five UNSC permanent members. Now. the UNGA has asserted its role, as reflected in the November 25, 2025 joint letter. The UNGA resolution 79/327 provides a detailed guideline to bring about transparency in the matter and has called for "enhanced coordination", "strengthened transparency and interaction" between the UNGA and the UNSC in the "selection and appointment of the Secretary-General."

The 10th UNSG selection process coincides with the UN Charter attaining 81 years on June 26. The mammoth UN enterprise comprises over 100 bodies and organisations, including 30 agencies, funds, commissions and programmes. The UN has been considered "irreplaceable" to addressing the wellbeing of two billion people (out of eight billion) who live in conflict zones as well as securing the planet's future.

As head of the world organisation and diplomat par excellence, the UNSG plays the role of an elder statesman, a whistleblower, trouble-shooter and messenger of peace. "The people of the world are looking to us - and succeeding generations will look back on us. Let them find us on the side of the United Nations Charter…and on the right side of history," Antonio Guterres has said.

The 10th SG will follow the nine illustrious predecessors: Antonio Guterres, Portugal (2017-2026); Ban Ki-moon, Republic of Korea (2007-2016); Kofi Annan, Ghana (1997-2006); Boutros Boutros Ghali, Egypt (1992-1996); Javier Pèrez de Cuèllar, Peru (1982-1991); Kurt Waldheim, Austria (1972-1981); U Thant, Burma (1961-1971); Dag Hammarskjöld, Sweden (1953-61); Trygve Lie, Norway (1946-1952).

The UNSG serves as the conductor of the UN's complex institutional orchestra. The UN presence in all member states provides succour and a protective umbrella to millions of people. Given the willpower and leadership traits, the SG could exercise embedded powers under the Charter, such as Article 99, to "bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security."

The SG also plays a vital role in providing regular briefings and reports on the ground situation to the UNSC, UNGA and ECOSOC. The crisp statements, laden with facts, figures and marshalling of data as well as authentic updates, are vital for global firefighting. The shoulders of the SG must be broad enough and "beyond insults" (as peace envoy Krishna tells Duryodhana in the epic Mahabharata).

As a messenger of peace, the SG represents "We, the peoples", in whose name the UN Charter was adopted in San Francisco on June 26, 1946. It is this touchstone that the SG is expected to attain in our troubled world.

At the end of the straw polls in the coming days, the UNSC is expected to anoint the most competent person as the next SG. Barring last-minute surprises, the most likely choice would be a woman.