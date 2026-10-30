A SURGE in cyberattacks has crippled online services in many countries. Banks, insurance companies, government services, education and utilities have been affected in several instances.

A Japanese online financial services firm has decided to compensate its customers for losses resulting from a cyberattack on its foreign exchange trading service. In the US, several government and private websites temporarily went offline to patch systems. A Texas-based utility company reported a data breach impacting over one million residents, exposing their personal information. The data records of some 4,000 customers of the State Bank of India were breached, while a Telangana government website dealing with industrial clearances has been hacked. Given the widespread nature of attacks, cybersecurity experts have termed it 'Black October,' while others are calling it vulnpocalypse (vulnerability apocalypse).

Advertisement

A cyberattack takes place when there are vulnerabilities in the software that runs a website. Hackers exploit the flaws in the software backbone to unleash an attack. The job of security experts is to identify such flaws and address them.

Advertisement

However, the whole process is not as simple as it sounds. Different types of software programmes are involved — operating systems, applications, firmware, cloud, database management, networking, enterprise planning, supply chain, etc — and they may come from different suppliers or vendors. The flaws or vulnerabilities could be of many types, such as memory safety issues, injection flaws, broken authentication, cryptographic failures and dependency confusion. A hacker can exploit any such vulnerability present at any level of the system.

The advent of AI engines and tools has altered this vulnerability — hacking ecosystem. Till now, finding a vulnerability was time-consuming, complex and laborious. Expert hackers could do it, but with a lot of effort. Now, generative AI tools can help find vulnerabilities easily, automating the job of hacking.

Advertisement

This explains the spate of attacks seen this month. AI tools can help identify vulnerabilities in widely used software, including those that may have escaped detection.

It appears the current round of attacks is linked to vulnerabilities in PHP, an open-source scripting language used for creating dynamic webpages. Its use is so widespread that millions of websites could be prone to attack. Hackers are using AI tools to locate PHP vulnerabilities in important digital properties and attacking them. The scale of attacks could go up exponentially with AI-powered hacking.

While hackers are working with AI engines and LLMs to automate bug hunting and develop new types of malware for hacking, AI companies have been developing tools to identify vulnerabilities so that they can be fixed before any attack. OpenAI and Anthropic have developed advanced generative AI agents for cybersecurity evaluation.

However, AI is a double-edged sword. If an AI agent can find a vulnerability, it can also exploit it to hack a system. That's what experimental agents developed by the two companies have done. They attacked external systems in the real world. Earlier this year, Anthropic disclosed that one of its agents extracted sensitive information and corporate production data and continued the attack even though it knew that it was operating on the live Internet and not in a laboratory. An OpenAI agent hacked a German website to turn it into a private message board for AI agents.

India, with its vast digital assets and online public services, needs to take note of these developments and take necessary preventive measures. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the government agency engaged in monitoring cybersecurity, has issued advisories relating to recent developments, including PHP vulnerabilities.

More seriously, it has acknowledged attacks by AI agents on Indian digital assets. These agents, according to the agency, are capable of autonomously planning their work, issuing commands, deploying tools and acting on the web for extended periods. The AI agents which were under 'research and evaluation' got accidentally released and accessed Indian assets in an unauthorised manner.

These attacks on live websites of Indian organisations resulted in breaches of business records, personal data, and confidential information. Most worryingly, the breaches were not detected by the organisations concerned but came to light only when AI model developers disclosed the information to CERT-In.

In addition, the agency has detected 'financially motivated intrusions' of Indian websites by hackers using open-source agentic tools. AI tools are going to completely change the scale of attacks, as seen in the recent attacks in India. The time between initial access and the final impact of the attack has got compressed from days to just a few hours.

The attackers used multiple AI agents for durations ranging from hours to days, showing multi-agent capability in AI-powered attacks. The organisations attacked took remediation measures which were incomplete and were targeted within days with greater intensity.

In all these attacks, AI agents targeted conventional weaknesses, such as decommissioned or dormant APIs (application programming interfaces) but did so with greater speed and more exhaustively than human hackers.

All these attacks on Indian digital assets appear to be of a serious nature, though CERT-In has not revealed names of the attacked entities or websites. The names of AI companies whose agents went rogue and accessed vital data of Indian entities have also not been disclosed. The agency has merely issued some general guidelines for AI model developers, research laboratories and agencies engaged in evaluating AI agents. They have been told to monitor agent activities more vigorously and inform affected organisations if an agent accesses a real system.

The government should take these attacks seriously and develop a safeguards framework for companies developing and testing generative AI models. A similar framework is needed for organisations deploying AI agents for their work, particularly companies in the financial sector.

As experts have warned, Black October is just the beginning. The world is going to see more cyberattacks in the months to come. The attacks reported by CERT-In may just be the tip of the iceberg, given the generally sloppy approach of Indian companies and government utilities to cybersecurity.