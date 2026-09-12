DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Home / Comment / Dalai Lama’s enduring politics of hope
PREMIUM

Dalai Lama’s enduring politics of hope

The Dalai Lama’s hope has been that greater trust between Delhi and Beijing creates the circumstances in which the Tibet question can be resolved

article_Author
Rajiv Mehrotra
Updated At : 01:19 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sublime : The Dalai Lama calls Chinese Buddhists his senior spiritual brothers and sisters.

THIS week, the President of China lands in Delhi with 400 officials. Ninety-one years old, in a house in Dharamshala, sits a monk with no army, no territory and no wish for either. Between them lies Tibet, an issue India has rarely chosen to raise with China, even while giving the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan exile community sanctuary and the space to rebuild their lives.

Unlock Premium Insights in This Article

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts