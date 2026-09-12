Dalai Lama’s enduring politics of hope
The Dalai Lama’s hope has been that greater trust between Delhi and Beijing creates the circumstances in which the Tibet question can be resolved
THIS week, the President of China lands in Delhi with 400 officials. Ninety-one years old, in a house in Dharamshala, sits a monk with no army, no territory and no wish for either. Between them lies Tibet, an issue India has rarely chosen to raise with China, even while giving the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan exile community sanctuary and the space to rebuild their lives.