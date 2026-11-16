Dealing with the new US

THERE is nothing to suggest in the mid-term Congressional election results in the US that President Donald Trump will stop "loving" Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he has been saying in and out of place this year.

While Trump has been publicly saying this to others, such as his Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, it is not yet certain if he ever said this directly to Modi. His predecessor Manmohan Singh said with a straight face to then President George W Bush in the White House on September 25, 2008 that "the people of India deeply love you." Singh was hauled over the coals for saying so.

Instead of paraphrasing for suitable occasions, obvious falsehoods like India and the US have "never been closer" or that India can count on him 100 per cent, Indians - and Indophiles in the US - would like Trump to do something better and different. In the two and a quarter years remaining of his presidency, if Trump can act to get India-US relations out of its long plateau, it would be a force for good in the current turbulent world.

But the ball is not in Trump's court alone. For bilateral relations to lift up from the rut it is now in, India also has to get its act together in Washington. Challenges and opportunities come together most times. However, in the US mid-term poll results this month, there are only challenges for India. They hardly offer any opportunities. So, urgent action is called for and hard decisions cannot brook any delay.

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India's calculations were that even after Trump exits the presidency, Trumpism would remain America's dominant ideology. They expected that Trumpian Republicans would remain in office for a long time and did not think that Democrats could create a tsunami in two short years. So, in the middle of last year — on India's Independence Day coincidentally — New Delhi hired Trump acolyte Bryan Lanza as its lobbyist in Washington for $75,000 a month. Lanza supplemented another former Trump aide Jason Miller who had been hired four months prior on a monthly lobbying fee of $150,000 a month. Both decisions smack of poor judgement and a presumption in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) that Democrats need not be lobbied. For the first time since Ambassador Siddhartha Shankar Ray engaged professional lobbyists in Washington shortly after he was appointed in 1992, India did not have both Republican and Democratic lobbyists on Capitol Hill in Trump's second tenure. This, when perceptive analysts were already forecasting a drubbing for Trump in the mid-term Congressional elections. Now that it has happened, India is going about frantically looking for more lobbyists, this time from the Democratic stable. Very little can work in the US Congress without help from lobbyists.

The two Trump alter ego-like lobbyists were failures and could not effectively lobby even easily accessible leading lights of the Republican Party. How else does one explain the late Grand Old Party (GOP) Senator Lindsey Graham standing near the galley of Air Force One, with Trump beside him, and revealing to White House reporters details of highly confidential conversations between Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra and Graham at the Ambassador's residence! But since this article is about the way forward and not about tactical failures in the last year, there is no need to dwell on this more.

India has barely two months to shake up things in Washington in its modus operandi of dealing simultaneously with a Republican executive and a Democratic legislature. The incoming Congress will begin its term in January. New Delhi is not totally bereft of residual resources, a reservoir of goodwill it had built up under Ambassadors in earlier years, whose practice was to invest consistently to ensure that the bilateral relationship thrived in the long term. Two examples will prove this point.

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Some years ago, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building adjacent to the main White House, I chanced upon a brochure promoting the annual White House Fellowship Program for young Americans. It contained a photograph of Pia Dandiya, a former Fellow, with the rest of her cohorts and then Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Dandiya is an electoral sensation in Florida this month after her win to the US House of Representatives. She will be the first Indian American Congresswoman from Florida. The foresighted early political investment in this budding ethnic Indian's future was sadly not followed up adequately. The Embassy in Washington discounted any possibility of a Democrat winning in Florida's new 22nd district, which was created through malfeasance to increase GOP representation in the US Congress.

Five years ago, not many people in Washington took any notice of physician Amish Shah, who had only recently won his first election to the lower House of Arizona's local legislature. But during the Diwali season of 2021, Sandhu turned up at a small Jain function to be with Shah in preference to the Diwali parties by bigwigs of the Indian community, which are common. Shah's father is a Jain. Schedulers at the Indian embassy were not happy with the Ambassador's decision, but Sandhu forecast that Shah is someone who will scale great heights and needs to be befriended. On January 3, Shah will enter the US House of Representatives, incidentally, its first Jain member. He just won the election as a moderate Democrat from Arizona. Now, more than ever, New Delhi needs moderate Democrats on its side. After Shah lost his 2024 candidacy to the US Congress to a Republican, he was ignored by the Indian "establishment", forgetting the aphorism that no politician should be written off.

If Indians want to make a fresh start with the new Congress, they must, first of all, stop being prickly about even the smallest things said in Washington that is questionable about their country. Sometimes, official agents of New Delhi use a hammer to kill a fly, as the metaphor goes, in order to curry favour with the powers that be in their government back home. This will not stop members of the US Congress like Pramila Jayapal or Ro Khanna from commenting on South Asia or change their minds. Instead, the sensible way forward is to actively engage them, especially now when "progressives" are trying to capture the Democratic Party in the Congress.