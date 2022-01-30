good sport

Decline ahead, tread with caution, BCCI

Decline ahead, tread with caution, BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with Virat Kohli after taking a wicket. Reuters

Rohit Mahajan

DECEMBER 31, 2021 — mark the date. If Indian cricket goes into a steep decline — as seems possible, if five consecutive defeats in South Africa are any indication — just look back to the last day of 2021.

India beat South Africa in the first Test on December 30, bowling the home team out for 197 and 191 in Centurion. The turnaround was swift and unexpected.

The next day, December 31, was the day Virat Kohli got the message that he was going to be judged very sternly henceforth — on that day, Chetan Sharma, the chief selector, gave the lie to Kohli’s claim that no one from the Indian cricket board (BCCI) tried to persuade him to remain captain of the T20 team. “I wasn’t told you don’t leave the T20 captaincy. Instead, it was received well; I was told it’s a very progressive step and in the right direction,” Kohli had said on December 15.

The chief selector dismissed this claim on December 31 by saying: “Everyone who was present in the (selection) meeting asked him to reconsider, to rethink... It was told to Virat for the sake of Indian cricket to please continue as captain.”

Kohli missed the second Test due to back trouble. The South Africans raised their game, both bowling and batting, and India’s bowling lost its effectiveness in the fourth innings — in 56 overs of pace, the quartet of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj could pick up only two wickets. Bumrah, the leader of the pack, went for over four an over without taking a single wicket.

Kohli returned for the third Test in Cape Town, and got some hard-fought runs — 108 in two innings off 344 balls — but India lost again, by the same margin of seven wickets, as Bumrah, Shami, Umesh Yadav and Thakur got only three wickets in 52 overs of pace. The bowling attack, cited by some as the world’s best, let the opposition score a combined 455 runs for six wickets in two fourth innings in the two defeats.

Kohli, who had got into a war of words with BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly, essentially calling him a liar — publicly! — over the captaincy issue, resigned as Test captain. His position had become untenable — not because he’s suddenly a bad player and captain, but because in a battle with the BCCI, there’s only one winner, and it’s never the player. This was true when Ganguly was the captain, and this is true when Ganguly is the president of the BCCI.

Ganguly might wish to recall what happened to him in Nagpur in October 2004: As home captain, he didn’t want grass on the wicket in the Test against Australia — his will was crushed by the local hegemon, Shashank Manohar of the Vidarbha Cricket Association. Ganguly didn’t play — injured, dubiously — and Rahul Dravid was given the honour of presiding over India’s defeat. With such an experience, you’d wish for Ganguly to be pro-player as president.

But Ganguly’s salvo, fired through the chief selector on December 31, was aggressive and ill-timed. This team will soon slip into a phase of transition, never easy to manage. Empathy and tact and a bit of kindness is the need of the time — Kohli often acts as an aggressive teen on the turf, but he needed to be handled with care. He’s built an aggressive outfit in his own image — and racked up 40 wins in Test cricket — and there’s no point in splintering it.

The wheels of time, though, are whirring — the likes of Pujara, Rahane, Rohit Sharma and even Kohli don’t have much playing time ahead. This team will suddenly turn old. Pujara is 34, Rahane will be 34 in June and Kohli in November. Rohit Sharma turns 35 in April, and he’s become more and more injury-prone. Shami is 31 and Ishant Sharma is 33. Pujara’s yearly averages since 2019 have been 46.09, 20.37, 28.08 and 27.00. The corresponding numbers for Rahane are 71.33, 38.85, 20.82 and 17.00.

Just for reference, the average of the great Dravid dropped from 57.33 to 43.76 in the days after he turned 34; for Tendulkar, the drop was from 54.70 to 52 after he turned 34. Kohli, Pujara, Rahane and Sharma confront the inevitability of the ageing process — creaking joints, longer recovery time, flagging intensity. Few come out of it with enhanced numbers.

Bumrah, often the difference between India and the opposition, has produced remarkable spells even after a return from a stress fracture he suffered in 2020, but his performance in the two Test defeats in South Africa was disappointing — at times, even Shardul Thakur looked more effective than him in Johannesburg. The swing has diminished, the pace has flagged — and this affects everything, the bouncer has lost its sting.

In short, all things point to an impending decline for the team. Hope the transition is managed judiciously by the BCCI — more judiciously than the Kohli captaincy issue was handled.

