Delhi gang-rape was administrative failure

THE Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the spate of rape cases in Delhi-NCR, noting that accountability must be fixed on authorities. This is good news. When three men posing as policemen can stalk a 17-year-old girl and her friend for nearly a kilometre inside a public park, separate them at will and take turns assaulting her on park benches while calling each other on phone, we are not looking at a random crime. We are looking at a place that was waiting for a crime to happen.

The gang-rape at Delhi's Astha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Temple on September 22 is a textbook case of institutional culpability. Two institutions failed — the park-owning agency and the Delhi Police. Astha Kunj is maintained by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) — the same body now forced to announce sunset restrictions and safety audits.

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But the principle is identical for the NDMC, the DDA and the MCD. A public park is public trust; a crime inside the park is breach of the trust.

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Astha Kunj, a huge, 200-acre biodiversity park, had become a crime trap. What the investigation has revealed is damning:

Dark, unkempt spaces and broken perimeter/gates: Police themselves admitted the assault happened in a secluded, poorly lit spot. The accused knew the blind spots better than the guards. They had been seen harassing people earlier in the same park, according to witnesses, including guards and LPG godown workers.

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No working CCTV, no territorial control: The audit ordered by the LG after the crime specifically lists what was missing — adequate lighting, security at entry/exit points, patrolling after sunset.

Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) — the global gold standard — says maintenance is policing. A broken gate, untrimmed bushes, dead lights signal 'no one owns this place'. Principles are clear: natural surveillance, access control, territorial reinforcement and maintenance. Astha Kunj failed on all four — dense vegetation creating entrapment spots, unshielded lights creating glare and dark spots and absence of emergency call booths and CCTV.

When you build a park without lights, you build a crime scene. This is not new. Delhi has seen it before: Sanjay Van and Central Ridge rapes (2012-2016) had the same pattern — couples targeted in forested parks after sunset.

Following the landmark 2015 Cubbon Park, Bengaluru, gang-rape case and judicial scrutiny, the number of streetlights across the park's 300 acres was nearly doubled, based on a high-tech intelligent lighting system.

The sensational Sarah Everard murder in July 2021 triggered the UK's national guideline that every park must have lighting uniformity of 4:1 ratio, not just bright spots.

The second culpability, when beat-patrolling becomes beat-ignoring, is more serious. According to the Delhi Police, the trio used "legal terminology to intimidate the two, telling them that they had done something wrong and could face a case." They posed as policemen because in that park, posing as policemen was believable. Residents say the park was frequently used by drug peddlers and lumpen elements. Witnesses told the police they had seen accused Asif and Hemant harass people previously. Yet no preventive action could be taken.

This violates every administrative and judicial guideline. The Supreme Court in Nipun Saxena case and Delhi High Court's 2022 Women's Safety Audit mandated one-stop centres, a universal emergency number (181) and visits by beat constables to vulnerable spots daily.

The LG has now had to order what should have been routine: "regular visits of parks by beat constables and local police in-charges" and deployment of the Pink Police.

The DDA's own post-crime confession is an eye-opener. "Additional security personnel will be deployed at vulnerable entry points and poorly lit locations based on risk assessments". The question is — why was there no risk assessment before a child was raped?

Impersonation of police is itself an offence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. That three men could carry a pistol, knife and condoms inside a public park, conspire and act with impunity shows indifferent patrolling and non-functional surveillance.

Delhi's knee-jerk reaction — restricting entry into parks after sunset — is the worst solution. Good cities do the opposite: they make parks safer at night so more people use them. New York’s Bryant Park Model is a case in point. In the 1980s, Bryant Park was New York's drug den. The city didn't close it. It introduced pedestrian-scale LED lighting, transparent sightlines and food kiosks and programmed events at night. Crime fell by 90%. The principle: more eyes, less crime.

The London — Safer Parks Standard provides consistent lighting of sufficient quantity along footpaths, coordinating lighting with tree-planting to avoid obstruction and clear marking of entry/exit.

The Canada — CPTED Guide for Parks mandates no dense shrubs within 3 metres of paths, lower branches kept 10 feet off ground, 24x7 emergency call boxes and central location of parks to ensure visibility from homes.

For Delhi, the administrative minimum should be:

1. Fix liability: Like the 2012 Uphaar judgment and Delhi High Court's 2017 ruling in 'Court on its own motion vs Govt of NCT', park-owning agencies are liable for negligence if they fail to provide safe infrastructure. File an independent inquiry, not just a safety audit.

2. Light for faces, not just roads: Replace floodlights with pedestrian-scale LEDs that light vertical faces so that you can recognise a face at 10-15 metres. Uniformity, not brightness, is safe.

3. Not just dark zones’ audit: Map every park using CPTED — clear sightlines, no entrapment spots, functional CCTV with 30-day backup, and information boards with emergency numbers within seven days, as the DDA has now promised.

The three accused — Asif, Hemant and Mukesh — have been arrested. One was shot in the leg in an encounter. But arrest is not accountability and encounter can never be a substitute for beat-patrolling.

Astha Kunj was not a safe park where a crime happened. It was an unsafe park where a crime was inevitable. The DDA watered the plants, but did not light them. The police patrolled the road, but not the park.

Until we treat broken lights, broken gates and broken CCTV as what they are — abetment to rape — we will keep doing safety audits only after a child is raped.