Demonetisation at 10 yrs and its reckoning

Ten years ago, Indians were asked to surrender the use of their own money with only four hours' notice. It was a shock-and-awe operation. At 8 pm on November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on television that existing Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes would cease to be legal tender at midnight. They represented about 86% of the currency in circulation. Holders could deposit them in banks, but the replacement new cash notes were scarce. The system was not ready. Many ATMs were yet to be recalibrated. The right to spend their own savings had been suspended.

The hardship was immediate. Long queues, withdrawal limits and scarcity of notes. Workers lost wages while waiting outside banks. Small businesses could not pay suppliers and employees. Farmers needed cash for inputs and labour. A Rs 2,000 note was often difficult to use because nobody had change. Bank employees worked late hours for several weeks to administer a decision for which the system was inadequately prepared.

Yet many people enduring the suffering supported the exercise. They believed that wealthy tax evaders were suffering far greater losses. Their inconvenience seemed a reasonable contribution to a national campaign against black money. Public trust in the PM's decision was high. Ten years later, we still don't have an honest accounting of what their sacrifice achieved.

The original announcement identified black money, corruption, counterfeit currency and terrorism as its targets. But subsequently, the objectives kept shifting to greater tax compliance, formalisation and digital payments. Each offered a different standard of success. The expanding and changing list made it easier to claim achievement without settling whether the original promises had been fulfilled.

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The most dramatic expectation was that large hordes of illicit cash would become worthless because their owners would dare not deposit them. In August 2018, the RBI's final accounting showed that 99.3% of the withdrawn currency had returned into the banking system. On July 1, 2017, in his address to chartered accountants, the PM asked whether their work after demonetisation had served the nation or their clients. He admonished CAs for providing professional help to suspicious companies to recycle illegal cash.

This raises a question. If holders of unaccounted cash could find intermediaries to get around the restrictions, what justified imposing such hardship on the entire country?

Some of the returned cash did trigger tax investigation. But the anticipated destruction of large hordes of illicit cash had plainly failed to materialise. How much additional tax and black money was ultimately recovered? Did the gains justify the nationwide disruption?

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Confiscating cash alone was not going to work anyway. The Finance Ministry's 2012 White Paper showed that cash seized in searches amounted to only about 4-7% of undisclosed income admitted in those cases. The government's enforcement experience therefore warned against equating illicit wealth with cash. Such wealth could be held in benami property, gold, business assets and overseas holdings. Cancelling notes would leave those assets untouched.

If the objective was discontinuing high denominations, there was a different way. In May 2016, the European Central Bank announced that it would discontinue issuing 500-euro notes. Existing notes would remain valid indefinitely. India, instead, withdrew two denominations overnight and introduced an even higher one. That defies logic. In 2023, the RBI withdrew Rs 2,000 notes from circulation quietly while retaining their tender status.

Digital payments have since grown and the monthly run rate is above 25 billion UPI transactions valued at more than Rs 31 trillion. Cash in circulation, now at Rs 43 trillion, has more than doubled since demonetisation. Thus, cash and digital payments are both needed.

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What about the damage to livelihoods? The Economic Survey acknowledged that official GDP could understate losses because informal activity was difficult to measure. Agriculture and small businesses were badly hit. But neither statistics nor later recovery can fully capture a closed workshop, an interrupted education, distress borrowing or savings exhausted during unemployment. A temporary interruption can leave a household permanently poorer.

The courts offered little relief. In January 2023, the Supreme Court upheld demonetisation by a four-to-one majority. It subsequently disposed of petitions seeking exchange of old notes, acknowledging potentially genuine grievances, but directing petitioners back to the government. These orders provided no monetary relief.

What remains missing is a retrospective balance sheet connecting benefits with economic and social costs. Probes announced, suspicious accounts identified and companies struck off are just intermediate actions. An independent review should also ask whether less disruptive enforcement could have secured the same gains. Citizens were entitled to that comparison before being asked to bear such a burden.

The political calculation also deserves attention. Demonetisation preceded the UP election and reporting described how cash-dependent regional parties faced difficulties. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley later acknowledged that the government had been certain the move would help politically. That does not prove that disabling political rivals was its sole purpose. The subsequent electoral victory could hardly settle the economic merits.

More troubling was the inconsistency over transparency. Citizens were urged to accept scrutiny of their money. But in the electoral bonds scheme of 2017, political donations were kept especially opaque by law. The SC struck down that scheme in 2024.

Demonetisation has now entered the vocabulary of criticism beyond monetary policy. Shashi Tharoor called the proposed delimitation 'political demonetisation'. Mamata Banerjee compared SIR with note-bandi, calling it vote-bandi. The analogy expresses a fear: decisions pushed through hurriedly, with ordinary people carrying the burden of adjustment and proof.

That is the lesson: preparation, independent scrutiny and clear objectives protect citizens from avoidable harm. When policy fails, changing the justification, retreating without explanation or waiting for public attention to move elsewhere cannot discharge the obligation to account.

People's trust was met with disruption, whose full costs remain unreckoned. Indians moved on. Their resilience cannot absolve the government. Ten years later, a white paper and a public reckoning remain overdue.

Credit: The Billion Press