Digital ambitions in a fractured BRICS

INDIA faces the uphill task of making a success of the forthcoming BRICS summit in New Delhi. Being held in the midst of geopolitical tensions in which member countries are enmeshed, it would be a diplomatic achievement of a high order to achieve a consensus outcome.

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No wonder New Delhi is keeping the focus on economic development and cooperation in areas like digital currencies and speeding up cross-border payments. Even these are set to spark controversies as the US continues to view any perception of de-dollarisation with resentment and suspicion. This was evident from the fact that US President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs and complained of anti-Americanism after the previous summits held in Russia and Brazil.

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A bigger challenge will be to reconcile the views of all 11 members. The original bloc comprised Brazil, Russia, India and China with South Africa joining subsequently to create the acronym BRICS. As it sought to become the voice of the Global South, others joined the group which now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

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While there is a wide disparity in economic terms as well as geography between the members, the biggest divide now is the West Asian war. With Iran on one side and the UAE on another, the prospect of a unified declaration looks bleak. The BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in May ended with the Chair's statement rather than a joint declaration.

New Delhi seems set to highlight economic issues. The summit's broad theme of building for resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability is likely to form the basis for discussions that could provide areas of commonality for all emerging economies. A highlight will be the prospect of seamless cross-border payments and adoption of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). This is aimed at making trade among BRICS members cheaper, faster, and more transparent. Though the group commands as much as 35% of the global GDP, trade within the bloc has not reached significant levels. Improving the speed of digital payments could accelerate this process.

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A key issue in this regard is interoperability of digital payment systems, like India's home-grown UPI, along with systems functioning in other countries. Brazil has its own instant payments system known as Pix. The Rio declaration had highlighted the need for interoperability of payment systems to ease the process of cross-border transactions.

However, CBDCs or digital currency schemes are at a pilot stage in most countries. Despite this reality, India's central bank has been pushing for BRICS to include linking of the digital rupee to similar currencies of other member countries. The aim is to link these systems even as these are developing beyond the nascent stage. It will make cross-border transactions more efficient while promoting the use of the digital rupee. Given that the bloc is diverse in terms of systems of governance, tremendous effort will be needed to bring about such linkages. The agenda for the upcoming meeting will have to include issues like interoperable technology and rules of governance to make this initiative a reality.

While digital payment systems and CBDCs are far removed from the concept of a BRICS currency, the entire issue is being treated with kid gloves to prevent any adverse reaction from Washington. Any briefings about the need to promote more efficient cross-borders transactions include an official caveat that proposals are not directed at any country. Even the RBI, in earlier comments, sought to clarify that promotion of the digital rupee is not a move towards de-dollarisation. The caution stems from Trump's outburst during previous summits.

The measured approach cannot disguise the fact that BRICS is trying to map out a new financial architecture for the Global South. The efforts to reform the Bretton Woods institutions to give a greater role to emerging economies have moved slowly. The result has been the creation of the bloc's New Development Bank, which is so far playing a low-key role. But it does provide loans in national currencies, thus reducing the exchange rate risk. So, the deliberations on these issues may not be de-dollarisation in the real sense but there is a growing shift to trade in national currencies. China and Russia are already carrying out most of their trade in yuan and ruble. India, on the other hand, is slowly expanding trade in national currencies with countries like the UAE while the longstanding rupee trade arrangement with Russia has been expanding to deal with crude oil imports.

The BRICS summit will thus continue a dialogue that voices the aspirations of the Global South. The problem is, the group is now engulfed by geopolitical tensions that are likely to impede the aim of bringing about faster growth through economic cooperation.

The New Delhi summit will have some advantages over last year's meeting in Rio de Janeiro. And that is star power in the form of the bloc's leading lights. Both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be attending the summit, as will Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. They will be arriving fresh from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in Bishkek. Another luminary is the UAE's Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed Al Nahyan.

It will take some deft diplomacy to ensure that the BRICS summit ends without much friction. The presence of both UAE and Iran leaders at a time when the West Asian conflict has been aggravated can create a tricky situation for the host country. Equally, the presence of both Putin and Jinping indicate their support to a bloc that can emerge as a potential counterweight to the North. This could help India keep the focus on economic cooperation, promotion of digital payments and easing cross-border transactions. It may thus end up as a low-key event, but that would probably be the best outcome in such fractured times.