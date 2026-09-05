Dil Chahta Hai & bro-hood

FARHAN Akhtar's debut 25 years ago didn't just create a film. It gave an entire generation a personality disorder. Back then in 2001, three absurdly good-looking, impossibly rich South Bombay boys went to Goa, and Indian men have been trying to copy that trip ever since, with considerably less hair.

This is the official test of a cult film. Not whether people quote it — they do — but whether it still works when you strip away the nostalgia. Dil Chahta Hai passes. Annoyingly well.

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A quick recap: Akash (Aamir Khan), Sameer (Saif Ali Khan) and Sid (Akshaye Khanna) are best friends. They are so rich they have existential problems. Akash is a cynical cool guy who thinks love is a scam. Sameer is a soft-hearted romantic who falls in love with every woman who makes eye contact with him, including the air hostess who says "welcome aboard." Sid is a sensitive painter who falls in love with an older, divorced alcoholic woman, Tara (Dimple Kapadia), because he is the only one in the group who can read a book.

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They fight, they separate, they grow up. That's it. That's the plot. There is no villain, no mother dying of cancer, no India-Pakistan cricket match to win for national honour. The conflict is that your friends can be idiots, and you love them anyway. Revolutionary.

What Farhan Akhtar did was commit a radical act: he let men be vulnerable without making it a joke and he let them be funny without making them buffoons.

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Before DCH, Bollywood bro-hood came in two flavours. Either the Amitabh-Dharmendra Sholay model — bro-hood as blood oath. "Tu mera bhai hai." Or the 90s Karan Johar model — bro-hood as accessory — two guys fight over one girl, then one nobly sacrifices.

Akhtar invented a third. Bro-hood as irritating, low-maintenance, passive-aggressive group chat. These guys don't die for each other. They insult each other's shirts. They remember your ex-girlfriend's name just to annoy you. They know you are wrong and wait for you to realise it.

The other interpretation of DCH is darker. In 2001, we all wanted to be Akash. In 2026, we realise we are all Sameer.

Akash is who we think we are at 22 — sarcastic, invincible, too cool to care. Sameer is who we actually are — clumsy, constantly friend-zoned, crying in an auto after Pooja leaves him. And Sid? Sid is who we wish we could be — mature enough to love someone for who she is, not what the world says she should be. And also, to afford a sea-facing art studio in Goa without ever working.

Akhtar's genius was to not punish any of them. Sameer, the butt of jokes, gets the best ending. He learns to shut up and listen, and he gets Sonali Kulkarni(!). Akash, the hero, has to be humbled by travelling to Australia and discovering that being a jerk is not a personality. Sid, the saint, has to learn that some loves are meant to teach you, not to stay.

And the women! This film respected them before it was a LinkedIn requirement.

Priya (Preity Zinta) does not reform Akash. She just calls his bluff. "You are not as cool as you think you are." Tara Jaiswal is not a "cougar" or a "sympathy track." She is a lonely, brilliant woman who drinks because the world is unkind to women who leave bad marriages. Shalini (Suchitra Pillai) is not a nagging girlfriend. She is a woman tired of a boy who hasn't grown up. Even Pooja (Ayten Kaur) gets a line that sums up every Delhi girl who has dated a South Bombay boy: "You are so confused."

Technically, the film still feels like it was shot yesterday. Bombay like Bombay, not like a set. No fake Swiss mountains. Real Carter Road. Real Fort. Real Goa, not the Instagram-filtered Goa of today where every villa is called "Casa Boho." Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's album — "Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe" — still sounds like someone just cleaned the dust off a guitar, and meant it.

The humour still lands because it is character humour. Saif Ali Khan's "Meri ungli ka gala ghot diya" or his interview with the psychologist where he says "I love Pooja" for the 14th time. Aamir's "Yeh tumhara college ka drama nahi hai." The entire Chapora Fort scene which has now been officially declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site for Mumbai Boys Who Think They Are Deep.

But here's the real reason it remains refreshingly fresh: it doesn't want anything from you.

At 25, Dil Chahta Hai is not about youth anymore. It's about memory. When we watch it now, we are not watching Akash, Sameer and Sid. We are watching our own 2001 selves. The ones who thought friendship would always be that easy.

And that, to quote Sameer, is very, very... well, you know the line.

Sandeep Goyal is Managing Director, Rediffusion