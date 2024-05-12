 ‘Direct intervention breaks cycle of abuse’ : The Tribune India

Srishti Bakshi feels that gender is the most under-resourced as a cause.



Sheetal

Star of the Prime Video documentary ‘Women Of My Billion’ or ‘WOMB’, Srishti Bakshi embarked on a journey from Kanyakumari to Srinagar on foot to raise awareness about violence against women. She talks to Sheetal on a range of issues...

How was the journey documenting those women and their stories?

My journey started in 2016 when I came across the Highway 91 rape case. I was working in Hong Kong at the time and it just moved me to a degree where I felt very uncomfortable with the situation back home. I was also constantly reminded that women and girls are not safe in India. I decided to actually go on the ground and collect real stories of women. I wanted to find out whether there is any hope left in securing the future of so many girls. So, the journey has been very emotional. I felt the most comfortable when these stories took a turn into empowerment, when women were able to actually find their own way out of so much of trauma.

How do you plan to carry it forward? Are you in touch with these women?

I came with a background of brand marketing, so it gave me a certain edge to plan my journey in a way where it became a movement. If this was my skill-set, I decided to deploy it in the impact world. Currently, I am working at Global Philanthropic, a London-based firm, and we work in the direction of moving, planning and strategising how resources can be used for the impact sector. I receive messages from women every day. The girls that I met in schools were probably in class 4 or 5 and today, they are in class 10 and 12. I am in touch with them.

You have had the time to process your effort and the impact. How has it shaped you?

I think it’s still shaping me into what I want to do and who I want to be. I have been able to validate that there are the right tools to make it happen. Say, for example, we were very much into financial literacy, independence and digital literacy for women when we were working. This can help women come out of the vicious cycle of abuse and violence. To be honest, now that I’ve worked in the impact field, I feel gender is the most under-resourced as a cause. People don’t invest in this because they feel it’s too difficult to attain and that is why they support other causes than support women and gender issues.

Besides your parents, the documentary shows how your husband has been a part of your journey.

My husband was the first person to say yes. It’s rare and I completely understand my privilege and deeply appreciate it as well. My husband was super supportive. Every time he joined me during the walk, I would make sure that he had that opportunity to speak to the girls and women and the elders of the villages. I would make it a point to share with them that I am married. And then follow-up questions were like — How did I take this step? What is my husband’s reaction? How is he supporting me?

The documentary starts with the scene where you intervene in a domestic violence case. Does direct intervention help curbing it?

Direct intervention breaks the cycle in every which way. Having that opportunity to actually pull away from and reset can sometimes absolutely curb violence. So yes! Intervene. Please intervene because it does break it. There is huge merit in campaigns like ‘Ghanti Bajao’ and ‘Darwaza Khadkao’ because it can escalate very quickly in that mindset. Sometimes women end up losing lives, are burnt alive or are hacked to death, so what would you rather do? I would always intervene.

What is your take on the documentary ‘To Kill a Tiger’?

It’s a beautiful documentary, again of a girl who endured something horrific and then a person who stood behind her, an unusual character in our Indian society, the father who took this fight to the finish line. I went into a deep reflection mode when I watched it. This is what we have noticed on the road and it is absolutely true to account on factors like how it is a very uphill battle. I celebrate that documentary so much.

Any subject that you wish to work on?

I have 1,000 new messages each day in my inbox to respond to. I find myself in that space of having so many voices coming towards me for support, cheerleading, encouragement, and of joining the journey. I am hoping to document in a book a lot of what I saw on the road. Why it probably won’t be a documentary is because we only had like a 90-minute window to share with the world what we discovered. I don’t want to be restricted. I would like to work with different projects in different ways.

You speak about women-related issues on public platforms, but there must have been a first time?

Some people are born orators, but I wasn’t. In fact, my sister Apoorva was. My dad also speaks really well. So, there was influence. My very dear friend who actually played a big role in my speaking journey is Deepak Ramola. He specialises in life skills education and teaches at MIT. I knew that when I am with the women on the road, I have two hours to actually make an impact. Today, I am a little different in my confidence levels.

