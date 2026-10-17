Do new labour codes really protect workers' interests

According to the Central government’s notification of November 21, 2025, the four labour codes passed by the Parliament during 2019 and 2020 came into full effect across the country on 1 April 2026. It is worth mentioning that many trade unions and workers’ organisations observed 1 April 2026 as a ‘Black Day’ in protest against these anti-worker labour codes. Protests, demonstrations and strikes have been organised at various times and continue to take place.

During these protests, while offering advice to the people of the country in support of the labour codes, the owners and heads of two of India’s largest corporate business groups also advocated and argued that workers, labourers and employees should work between 70 and 90 hours a week to accelerate the country’s economic progress.

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A brief look at the history of labour legislation reveals that, in the early decades of the twentieth century, workers across the world struggled to free themselves from exploitation by imperialist forces and capitalist employers. Through these struggles, they succeeded in securing the enactment and implementation of numerous labour laws designed to protect their rights. Across the world, workers in factories and other production establishments were subjected to inhuman working conditions and made to work for 12–16 hours a day. Workers repeatedly organised themselves, raised their voices against such exploitation and staged protests and demonstrations.

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A review of the historical background of the legal protections secured by workers worldwide, including the eight-hour working day, shows that workers in Britain, the US and other countries struggled for almost the entire twentieth century before a degree of uniformity in international labour standards could be achieved.

Following the introduction of economic liberalisation in India in the 1990s, international institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, along with imperialist and capitalist forces, repeatedly pressured successive governments to amend existing labour laws in favour of capitalists and employers. These demands were justified in the name of attracting greater investment and accelerating economic growth.

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For nearly 35 years, under pressure from industrialists and capitalists, successive Central governments have attempted to amend labour laws in ways that undermine workers’ rights. In this context, the government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee constituted the Second National Commission on Labour in 1999. In 2002, the Commission recommended consolidating more than 40 Central labour laws and nearly 100 state-level labour laws into four or five Labour codes.

The present government has consolidated the existing labour laws into four Labour Codes in a manner that mainly serves the interests of imperialist forces and large corporate houses.

First, the Code on Wages Act was passed in August 2019, consolidating the various laws relating to wages. The Industrial Relations Code, 2020, consolidated the Trade Unions Act, 1926; the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947; and the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946. The Code on Social Security, 2020, brought together laws relating to social security and social welfare. Similarly, the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, incorporated approximately 13 laws that had provided workers with protection relating to health, workplace conditions and employment safety.

The government, political parties and other groups supporting these labour codes describe the amendments as pro-worker measures intended to promote workers’ welfare and resolve their various problems. However, the ruling establishment, in collaboration with capitalist interests, has cleverly employed language that may appear attractive to workers while introducing these changes.

A careful examination of the amendments, however, suggests that they undermine workers’ interests and favour capitalists and corporations. Across the labour codes, provisions intended to protect workers have been diluted or removed to serve the interests of industrialists and capitalists.

First, it is important to recall that, following the recommendations of the First National Commission on Labour in 1969, the government amended the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, in 1976. Under this amendment, industrial establishments employing 300 or more workers were required to obtain prior government permission before retrenching workers or closing down their factories.

Owing to pressure from workers’ organisations and the impact of the Bombay textile strike of 1982, the government amended the Act in 1984, reducing the employment threshold from 300 to 100 workers. This expanded the scope of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, and extended the required protection to workers in many more factories and industrial establishments.

Following the introduction of economic liberalisation, industrialists and corporate groups increasingly demanded that the threshold be raised to 300 or even 500 workers.

Now, through the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the government has once again increased the threshold from 100 to 300 workers. As a result, a substantial number of workers will fall outside the scope of these statutory protections.

Consequently, workers excluded from the law’s coverage are effectively left more vulnerable to the decisions and discretion of factory owners and employers.

The labour codes have also weakened workers’ right to strike. Previously, workers could go on strike after giving two weeks’ notice. Under the new provisions, however, a 60-day notice period is required. Furthermore, workers cannot strike while a dispute is pending before an industrial tribunal, nor can they strike for 60 days after the tribunal has delivered its decision.

These restrictions significantly constrain workers’ ability to organise collective action and put pressure on employers to address their demands.

Second, under the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946, factories and industrial establishments employing 100 or more workers were required to formulate rules governing working conditions and workers’ conduct.

These rules covered matters such as working hours, shift timings and workplace discipline. Their purpose was to prevent factory owners and management from exploiting workers through arbitrary decisions.

Employers were required to display these rules on factory notice boards and communicate them to workers so that employees would be aware of the conditions governing their employment.

Under the new labour code, the employment threshold has been increased from 100 to 300 workers. Consequently, a large number of workers across the country will fall outside the scope of these statutory requirements.

In such establishments, capitalist employers may have greater freedom to determine working conditions and workplace conduct rules according to their own preferences, thereby weakening workers’ protection against arbitrary management practices.

Third, under the Trade Unions Act, 1926, workers had the right to establish trade unions and organise collective struggles to secure their financial and other demands.

By organising themselves, workers strengthened their collective bargaining power, which helped them negotiate with employers and obtain concessions on their demands.

Trade union leaders also enjoyed certain legal immunities under civil and criminal law in connection with legitimate trade union activities, including strikes and collective struggles.

Under the Act, any seven or more workers employed in an industrial establishment could apply to the relevant registrar to register a trade union, subject to the statutory requirements.

Capitalist industrialists have long regarded this provision as an obstacle to their interests and have demanded a substantial increase in the minimum number of workers required to register a union.

The new labour code has also weakened workers’ right to organise. Under the revised provisions, registration of a trade union requires the support of at least 10 per cent of the workers employed in the relevant establishment, or 100 workers, whichever is less, subject to the statutory minimum of seven workers.

Employers have been demanding such a requirement for a long time, while trade unions have consistently opposed it.

The new requirement can make union formation more difficult, particularly in workplaces where workers face intimidation, insecure employment or resistance from management. This, in turn, may weaken their capacity to organise collectively and bargain effectively with employers.

The foregoing discussion suggests that, in the name of labour reforms, the government has demonstrated a policy orientation that is anti-worker and favourable to capitalists, the capitalist class and large corporate houses.

Successive governments have progressively amended labour laws by modifying provisions that previously protected workers and introducing changes more favourable to employers. The implementation of the four labour codes represents a further stage in this process.

The consequences are likely to be serious for the working class. When legal safeguards are weakened, employers may gain greater flexibility in matters such as retrenchment, workplace rules and industrial relations, while workers may find it more difficult to defend their rights through collective action.

The central issue is therefore not merely whether labour laws have been consolidated into four codes, but whether the resulting legal framework adequately protects workers’ dignity, job security, fair wages, safe working conditions and freedom of association.

Economic growth cannot be considered truly inclusive if its benefits accrue disproportionately to corporations while workers bear the burden of insecurity, longer working hours and weakened bargaining power.

If these changes continue to erode workers’ rights, the working class may once again be compelled to embark on sustained struggles to restore the protections it secured through decades of collective action.

Ultimately, the purpose of labour legislation should be to establish a fair balance between employers and workers, protect human dignity at the workplace and ensure that economic development benefits society as a whole rather than serving the interests of capital alone.