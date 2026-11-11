Does India need a cultural revolution

As India is passing through some kind of political turmoil characterised by a series of protests, I often ask myself a disturbing question. Is it really possible to move towards a reasonably democratic, egalitarian and secular society without working in the domain of culture and human consciousness? The irony is that the kind of mainstream political culture we are used to has been reduced to a purely instrumental electoral politics. Winning elections at any cost seems to have become the primary objective of all sorts of loud, aggressive and Machiavellian strategists we see around us. And yes, this sort of instrumental politics further reinforces and stimulates all sorts of regressive tendencies prevalent in our society — say, the appeal of parochial identities based on caste and ethnicity, the stimulation of religious hyper-nationalism, and above all, the patriarchal sentiments prevalent in every sphere of life. Hence, the question arises: Can we truly practice libertarian politics without altering the prevalent cultural sphere?

Think of, for instance, three grand ideals of libertarian politics —democracy, secularism and equality. Isn’t it a fact that democracy in India, for all practical purposes, has been reduced into the ritualisation of periodic elections, or, the act of ‘choosing’ a candidate or a party over which we, as ordinary voters, have no control. In fact, we cannot sustain democracy without cultivating the spirit of dialogue, nuanced debates and intellectual freedom. And above all, democracy needs an intellectually awakened civil society that can protest against the tyranny of power.

The tragedy is that in the process of growing up in Indian families and schools, most of us are conditioned to give our consent to some kind of authority, be it the authority of the patriarchal father, the authority of unquestioned ‘social norms’, or the authority of the chains of surveillance through which regimented schools ‘discipline’ us. A ‘good’ child, it is believed, is a silent and obedient child! If the cultural milieu is so hierarchical, non-dialogic and undemocratic, it is not surprising that Indian democracy can be so easily degenerated into some sort of electoral autocracy; and instead of seeing our leader as a co-traveller, we can comfortably reduce him/her into a larger-than-life figure. No wonder, it becomes easy for the ruling regime to criminalise dissent and castigate all those who dare to question and protest.

Likewise, a caste-ridden/patriarchal family goes against what a democratic culture needs for its survival — I mean, the spirit of fraternity and the dignity of the individual irrespective of his/her caste/class identities. In fact, right from childhood, many of us are trained to internalise all sorts of exclusionary practices, including the oppressive practice of patriarchal violence, caste hierarchy and cultural exclusion of the marginalised and the minorities. While the phenomenon called ‘dowry death’ is normal even in metropolitan elite families, the politics centred on caste identities and associated exclusionary principles continues to erode what democracy needs for its survival — liberty, equality and fraternity. Indeed, the reality remains harsh, even though occasionally we come across some symbolic gestures of equality —say, the assertion of a Dalit female Chief Minister, or the presence of a tribal female President! The fact is that instead of eradicating the cultural roots of social hierarchy and inequality, the prevalent political culture keeps patriarchy and caste hierarchy alive.

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Third, it is almost impossible to nurture a secular culture if the hold of organised religions and even the new-age fancy ‘babas’ and ‘gurus’ on people’s lives and modes of thinking remains irresistible. I am not saying that a secular person ought to be an atheist; and I am also willing to accept that the religiosity of love and compassion can make us truly cosmopolitan and oceanic. However, when religion becomes nothing more than one’s ‘identity’, or when the burden of ritualism or the monologue of the priest becomes more important than our inner quest and self-reflexivity, it damages the spirit of free enquiry which is the prerequisite for the growth of a democratic society. See the devastating impact of this kind of preoccupation with one’s religious identity. Isn’t it a fact that it has stimulated the entire nation to engage in the toxic ‘Hindu vs Muslim’ politics?

Well, as we know, there were great social reformers and activists, from Jotirao Phule to BR Ambedkar, and from Raja Rammohan Roy to Mahatma Gandhi, who worked in the domain of culture and human consciousness and sought to awaken us. However, with the passage of time, the logic of instrumental politics became more important than the project of cultural and psychic revolution. While we became technologically modern, we remained culturally regressive. We became ‘global’ in terms of consumption, but we could not forget our caste identities. Or, for that matter, while we were prompt in embracing the latest technological gadgets, we allowed all sorts of babas, gurus and mullahs to hypnotise us. While India became the fourth largest economy in the world, our academic institutions began to lose the spirit of free enquiry and academic freedom. And while we love to regard India as the temple of democracy, we feel comfortable with the steady rise of authoritarian personalities.

Well, it is good to see that youngsters are overcoming the culture of silence, raising their voices against a system which, they fear, is betraying them. And possibly, they are bringing some fresh air into a political culture which has been hijacked by not so noble souls.

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However, the moot question is whether the much-talked-about GenZ can see beyond the resignation of a minister or a bureaucrat, and prepare themselves for working for a cultural revolution.

The writer is a sociologist