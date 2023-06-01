Don’t build new cities, create affordable urban capacity

Subir Roy

The government is considering setting up over half a dozen new cities to grapple with the urbanisation that is taking place, as a result of which existing cities are bursting at the seams and overflowing. The process began with the states sending 26 proposals in response to the 15th Finance Commission suggesting that Rs 8,000 crore be set aside to incubate eight new cities.

As the evaluation of the proposals is on, it is important for the government to have a clear idea of what shape further urbanisation should take. An overall vision and a sense of dos and don’ts are needed. A key objective will be to ensure that the path chosen will be the least costly one and offering the maximum value for money. To achieve this, it is necessary to innovate so as to devise the least-cost solutions. The aim should be not necessarily to create new cities, but better and bigger capacity.

Interestingly, an out-of-the-box solution is to focus not on particularly congested urban spaces but on less congested smaller urban areas. The aim should be to try and create alternative magnets so that people would find it more rewarding to move to the smaller urban areas where land and other costs would be lower.

This will relieve the pressure on the existing large complexes. To put it a bit provocatively — to tackle A, do something in B; to relieve the congestion in Bengaluru, raise capacity in Mysuru.

Another low-cost solution is that to tackle the congestion in a large city, look not where the problem is at its worst, in its core area, but at its periphery. The aim should be to look at the peri-urban areas while devising a plan of action. It is cheaper to create capacity there rather than at the core. To relieve congestion in Bengaluru’s MG Road area, improve infrastructure at Whitefield so that people do not need to come to the vicinity of MG Road at all.

The way cities grow is that over time, their peripheral municipalities become effectively a part of the city itself. Facilities available there are poorer, so those living there have to come to the city proper for work, education and healthcare. Eventually, these areas become a part of the urban sprawl, but with poorer civic facilities as their municipalities have low budgets.

Hence, there is a growing demand that basic facilities, like drinking water and sewerage, are improved there to at least partly approximate what is provided by the municipal corporation of the city. To address these demands, the peripheral municipalities are merged with the municipal corporation and words like ‘greater’ or ‘brihan’ are added to the name of the corporation.

But when the corporation gets down to planning facilities in these new areas, it finds that they have already become ‘hard’, so to speak, with narrow lanes, without piped water and abysmal drainage, leading to severe monsoon flooding and rise in vector-borne diseases. The solution lies in drawing up urban land use plans for areas adjoining a city which are still rural, but which will become de facto urban over time. As they undergo this transformation, they will follow the path laid down in the land use plan. The need is to avoid what happened in Bengaluru where an IT corridor was proposed for its south-eastern edge. But when the authorities finally got down to executing it, they found that the area had already been built up in an unplanned way.

A cardinal imperative to remember while making future plans for peri-urban areas is to think big. Aim to make them mixed-use spaces, where people can live and work and, so, do not have to commute to the inner city area, which adds to the pressure on transport facilities, as happens in Mumbai where people from the suburb have to spend four hours or more daily to come to the city proper to work and then go back home. The Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, Rajarhat in Kolkata and Whitefield in Bengaluru are all newer commercial complexes which have come up at a fraction of what it would have cost to create that many jobs at the cities’ core areas.

We have had an explosive growth in cities because people in rural areas looking to earn a decent living migrate to cities, where they find a place in unauthorised slums and look for jobs. The best and cheapest long-term solution is not to build new cities, but create more jobs in the countryside so that people do not have to travel long distances to find slightly better paid jobs.

The scale of what has been happening was revealed when there was a huge migration out of urban areas and back to the villages when the Covid lockdown was suddenly announced. Armies of people, including entire young families, trudged hundreds of kilometres across the country to get back to the villages from where they came. There, they would at least find something to eat, whereas in the cities, with their factories closed and jobs gone, they would have starved.

Instead of thinking about building new cities, it would be far more cost effective to redevelop the slums in them. As the slow progress in redeveloping Mumbai’s Dharavi is showing, it may not be a very good idea to sell land parcels to property developers. Instead, for all slums, the focus can be to improve water supply and sanitation and repave the narrow lanes. Once this happens, the slum dwellers, who have de facto rights over the space they are occupying, will spend their own money to redo their homes into proper pucca ones. To channel this in the right direction, the authorities can devise and sanction model one-room apartments (with kitchen and toilet) of no more than a few hundred sq ft of floor area. Families of even eight people can live much better lives in them and hang on to the jobs they have.

Thus, the preponderant evidence indicates that it is not a good idea to seek to build new cities. Instead, a whole lot of things can be done which will create an enormous new urban capacity at very affordable costs. The ultimate goal must be to create what former President APJ Abdul Kalam had in mind when, two decades ago, he created the acronym PURA (provision of urban amenities in rural areas).