Don’t cry for me, Punjab

I am a proud Sikh, a proud Punjabi. I write this in anger and in shame. Anger at what successive governments, in Chandigarh and in Delhi, have done to the most enterprising people in India. Shame that Punjab let them do it, election after election.

In 1993, Punjab was the richest big state in India. Its per capita income was 172 per cent of the big-state average. Today, it is ninth of 20, at 129 per cent. Haryana, carved out of Punjab in 1966 and long treated as the poor cousin, is at 169 per cent. Himachal Pradesh, whose hill districts Punjab used to look down upon, is at 149 per cent. Few states anywhere have fallen this far, this fast, in peacetime. With Assembly elections due early next year, every Punjabi should be asking: how did we get here?

The easy answer is the militancy. Wrong. Through the worst of it, 1983 to 1992, Punjab’s per capita income grew about as fast as the rest of big-state India, and it came out of that decade at the top of the table. The militancy was a horror, and it scared away investment. But the slide began after peace returned.

From 1997 to 2016, under the Akalis and under the Congress, Punjab grew slower than the other big states in every single term, by only as much as 1.8 percentage points a year. Assam, with its own long insurgency, shows what peace can do: it has boomed since the violence ebbed. Punjab got peace, then the decline.

The militancy was made in Delhi. In the late 1970s, the Congress went looking for a preacher to outflank the Akalis, and they found Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Indira Gandhi’s Congress used him in 1980, protected him when it was convenient, and then sent the Army into the Golden Temple when the creature turned on its creators. Operation Bluestar, an assassination, the 1984 pogrom against Sikhs, a decade of blood. The tragedy of Punjab began with a Central government playing communal and criminal politics for partisan gain.

After the guns fell silent, the damage was done by policy, and both capitals share the blame. The Centre’s procurement machine, minimum support prices and assured purchase by the government turned Punjab into India’s rice bowl.

A semi-arid state of wheat-eaters now grows paddy on 3.2 million hectares, close to 40 per cent of its cropped area. Punjab pumps out roughly 160 per cent of the groundwater that is recharged each year. Every expert committee since 1986 has said the same thing: Get out of paddy.

Nobody listens, because the bargain suits everyone in control. Delhi needs Punjab’s rice for its granaries. Punjab has given farmers free electricity since 1997, so pumping water costs them nothing. The farmer, facing an assured price, assured purchase and free power, rationally grows paddy.

The big farmers get the rent, the water gets mined, the young get nothing. Except drugs, to silence them, rather than education and jobs. Destruction of not just individuals, but families, the very fabric of society.

I have written before about West Bengal, a state that was close to 90 per cent of the big-state average in 1970 and is at 72 per cent today. Its politics learnt that you could win elections without delivering growth.

Punjab’s politics is the mirror image, with the same result. Bengal kept re-electing the same people for 30 years; Punjab throws out almost every government. But every party offers Punjab’s voters the same menu: more subsidies, more procurement, no industry.

It could not get any worse, but it did. In 2022, Punjab did what angry voters do — throw out the rascals. They threw out everyone. The Akalis were reduced to three seats, the Congress to 18. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 92 of 117 seats and 42 per cent of the vote on a promise of change. It was change all right. Only it was change for the worse, much worse.

Look at the record. Under the previous Congress government, Punjab at least kept pace with the other big states. Under AAP, it has fallen behind again, by more than a percentage point a year. Its youth unemployment rate is 17 per cent, against 10 per cent in the rest of big-state India: the widest gap under any Punjab government, ever. Barely one in three Punjabi women is in the labour force, against more than two in five elsewhere. English coaching centres have become the most reliable employer in small-town Punjab. Learn English, and leave Punjab, and India.

The bills and debt mount to an ever-increasing record. Punjab’s subsidies have risen to over 4 per cent of state GDP, up from 1.6 per cent in 2017-18. More than two-thirds goes to electricity, the highest share of any state, and price subsidies, the kind that distort most, are the highest in India. The revenue deficit, borrowing to pay for current spending, is 3.2 per cent of state GDP, against 0.4 per cent for the other big states. Debt is 46 per cent of state GDP, against 28 per cent for the rest; again, the widest gap on record.

Interest and pensions eat up more than 5 per cent of state GDP before a single school is built. AAP did not come to clean up the mess. It added free power for households to free power for farms. Who will pay? The children.

My workhorse model of Indian elections says that growth in real per capita income is the best predictor of whether an incumbent is re-elected. Punjab has had too little growth to reward anyone, so it has punished everyone. On that model, AAP should be worried. But Punjab should be more worried. The West Bengal lesson is that a state can stay down for half a century if its politics keeps rewarding the feudal populists. The Assam lesson is that a state can turn around once politics stops getting in the way.

Punjab fed India when it was hungry and defended it when it was attacked. We have been let down by Delhi, by Chandigarh and by ourselves. Don’t cry for me, Punjab. I do — I cannot help it. There is an option. Get angry. And in 2027, Punjab should vote for growth, not handouts, while it can still afford the choice.

Views are personal

Surjit S Bhalla is an economist and chairperson, Technical Expert Group, Household Income Survey of India. He has served at the IMF as executive director.