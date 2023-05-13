Don’t let ecology fall victim to fixation with economic growth

Devinder Sharma

Food & Agriculture Specialist

IRELAND’S President Michael Daniel Higgins came down heavily the other day on the continuing ‘obsession’ with economic growth, saying that while “many economists remain stuck in an inexorable growth narrative... a fixation on a narrowly defined efficiency, productivity, perpetual growth has resulted in a discipline that has become blinkered to the ecological catastrophe we now face.”

This reminds me of what former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon had said almost a decade ago in his address to the World Economic Forum: “The world needs leadership that can overhaul the economic design that is leading to a climate catastrophe.” In other words, he too was talking of the immediate need to overhaul the economic growth paradigm that has brought the world ‘dangerously close’ to abrupt and irreversible changes.

The warning, however, goes unheeded. Despite the international community expressing grave concern and the urgency to bring in climate-resilient policies, approaches that can make a visible difference have remained elusive so far. Even the latest synthesis report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) clearly states that the window of opportunity to secure a liveable and sustainable future for all is rapidly closing. Still, the dominant economic system hasn’t woken up. Whether it’s the twin Bretton Woods institutions or for that matter the foreign institutional investors and a handful of credit rating agencies which call the shots, the more the need for change, the more things have remained the same.

This is essentially because whenever relevant questions have been raised that challenge the mainstream thinking, the collective response from the economic fraternity has been to debunk these strong voices with the presumption that these are the people who perhaps do not understand economics. Corporate media obviously would like to convey this impression. In fact, a careful perusal of the articles published in major newspapers shows that increasingly, the space is being occupied by chief economists of banks and academicians from foreign universities who have been openly flaunting the argument to move towards a still higher growth. They have the usual justifications, but I thought at least given the existential threat the world is faced with, there should have been a change in tone and tenor.

For a section of the media and the educated people on the street, it is business as usual. This is primarily because of the TINA (there is no alternative) factor that has been engrained in our collective thinking. Whether we like it or not, we have been programmed to believe that economic growth will lead to ‘all is well’ and is infinite. Even if the climate goes topsy-turvy, economic growth will emerge as the saviour. This kind of general thinking exists because economists have refrained from telling us that the unprecedented crisis the world is faced with, whether in environment destruction, natural resource depletion, climate catastrophe, and as well as the exploding income inequality that we witness, is the outcome of the same economic principles, many of them outdated, that we rejoice in the name of growth.

The Irish President thinks it is the teaching of economics in colleges and universities that is solely responsible for the doctrine of economic growth being imbibed in successive generations. “The question of how economics is taught and encountered is a matter of importance,” adding, that “to facilitate a pluralism of approaches in teaching economics is a deprivation of basic student rights, indeed citizen rights.”

This writer, too, has time and again asked for similar concerns to be incorporated in economic studies to make them socially and environmentally relevant, to make growth people-centric. But when was the last time you heard of any mainstream initiative to rethink economics as if the people and the planet mattered?

The entire system is so designed that not only free natural capital (meaning natural resources and eco-services), the industries also benefits hugely from the state largesse. Let’s first take a look at the appropriation and misappropriation of the natural resource base. The true cost it inflicts in reality is borne by the society at large. Just to illustrate, for every dollar worth of food we buy, the true cost is three times higher. We don’t question it because we want food to be cheap.

A recent study on behalf of a UN initiative, The Economics of Ecosystems and Biodiversity (TEEB), has looked into more than a thousand primary production and processing sectors globally, including wheat and rice farming in southern Asia, and as well as cattle ranching in the US, to estimate that $7.3 trillion per year is the price of natural capital that is being gobbled up in the quest to achieve a higher growth rate.

If we add the infrastructure freebies and the economic stimulus packages, quantitative easing (printing of surplus money), huge tax breaks and bank write-offs, the economic balance tilts heavily to serve the rich. The assumption that the benefits trickle down too is largely unsubstantiated. A London School of Economics study, for instance, has shown that over a period of 50 years (1965 to 2015), tax concessions in 18 of the rich countries “do not have any significant effect on economic growth and unemployment.” Simply put, these tax breaks have for all practical purposes only succeeded in transferring income from the exchequer into the pockets of the stinking rich.

While Credit Suisse estimates that the top 1 per cent owns almost 48 per cent of the global wealth, an estimated 40 per cent of multinational profits are relocated to tax havens every year. This amounted to $1 trillion in 2019 alone. Add to it another $1 trillion profits by the Wall Street banks in the past decade — this is how an incompetent economic system has led to the piling of wealth at the top.

The economic growth model has clearly run out of steam. The fear of an impending climate catastrophe will hopefully force the world to give up its compulsive obsession with growth.