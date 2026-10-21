Don’t normalise misogyny

One may support or oppose the present establishment, but nobody can deny that Indian society is deeply and rigidly polarised. Disagreement over policy has hardened into suspicion of entire communities. It is most visible on social media, where anonymity and the impersonal nature of the online interactions give people licence to say what they would never say face to face. Many do not merely disagree. They are downright abusive. The screen removes the other person’s face, and with it all restraint.

The recent youth protests, however, point to a shift. For years, the Hindu-Muslim binary served as the great organising divide in public debate. It is evident now that this binary no longer seems to be working. The debate is being recast as one between “anarchists” (as the BJP government is branding protesters as) and “status quoists” (those who stand with the establishment). Young people on the streets are branded disruptors by those who defend the existing order, and the old communal vocabulary is giving way to a new one.

This new vocabulary has led to a deplorable development. Reactions to posts about the protests show an abusive tone that is growing steadily more sexist and anti-women. This tone was always present in the comments of right-wing commentators, but earlier it mainly served to denigrate one religion. Women were abused largely as a means of abusing an entire community. Misogyny was a byproduct of communal hatred.

That is changing, and the change tells us something uncomfortable. Many women, including Neha Bora, are now at the forefront of the protests, and they do not belong to the minority community. The old target is therefore unavailable. With religion no longer a ready handle for abuse, the hostility has found another one, and it has decisively turned into hatred of women as women. The abuse is no longer about whom she worships. It is about the fact that she is a woman who dares to stand in a public square and raise her voice.

The consequences are ugly. Any news item or reel showing women protesters being dragged, beaten or even touched inappropriately is gleefully celebrated by many pro-establishment handles. The language that accompanies this celebration is frequently offensive and unmistakably anti-women. A woman being manhandled by men in uniform is not a spectacle to cheer. It is an act of violence, and treating it as entertainment shows how far the rot has spread. Those who share and relish such footage are not merely expressing a political preference. They are saying that a woman who steps out of her assigned place deserves to be put back in it, by force if necessary.

We should be frank about the soil in which this grows. Ours is already an uber-macho society. Women here have long faced street harassment, domestic violence, honour-based coercion and the general expectation that they be seen and not heard. Each generation of women has had to push against these constraints, and much of what has been won was won at considerable personal cost.

In such a society, the public celebration of violence against women protesters is not a harmless excess of the Internet. It signals to every man who already believes that women are fair game that he has company, and perhaps even approval. Words in the digital space do not stay there. They seep into attitudes, and attitudes eventually shape conduct in the lane, the bus, the workplace and the home.

There is also a lesson here for how political hostility works. When a society trains itself to hate a group, the hatred rarely stays confined to that group. It becomes a habit of mind, a readiness to dehumanise whoever is inconvenient at the moment. Yesterday it was a community. Today it is a young woman holding a placard. Tomorrow it could be anyone who disagrees. Those who cheered the abuse of others, thinking themselves safe, should consider that the same machinery can be turned on them too.

I am not asking anyone to abandon their politics. Democracy depends on disagreement, and a society in which everyone thinks alike is not a healthy one. A supporter of the establishment is entitled to argue that the protests are misguided, that the protesters are naive, that order matters more than agitation.

Those who oppose the establishment are equally entitled to make their case, and to do so with greater care for the facts than they sometimes show. Argue, rebut, ridicule an idea if you must. But there is a line between criticising a protester’s position and degrading her body, her character and her womanhood. That line must be held by everyone, whichever side they are on.

This is why the denunciation of such language cannot be selective. It is easy to condemn abuse when it comes from the other camp and to look away when one’s own side indulges in it. If we call out misogyny only when it suits us, we have not opposed it at all. We have merely used it as a weapon of our own. Those who admire the establishment should be the first to tell their own handles that gloating over a woman being dragged away is shameful. Those who stand with the protesters should likewise police their own timelines and refuse to answer abuse with abuse.

Institutions have a part to play too. Platforms that profit from outrage should be pressed to act on gender-based abuse. The police and courts should treat incitement to violence against women, online or offline, with the seriousness it deserves. But no law can substitute for a change in public conscience. That begins with ordinary people, in homes and on phones, who decide not to like, share or laugh at content that celebrates the humiliation of a woman.

The polarisation we live with may take years to heal. The misogyny it is now breeding cannot be allowed to wait that long. Whatever our politics, we should resolutely denounce this language, and we should do it now, before we make the mistake of normalising it.