Home / Comment / Dyal Singh’s legacy at stake

Dyal Singh’s legacy at stake

The Tribune Editorial: Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, the legendary founder of The Tribune and Punjab National Bank, envisaged a secular, inclusive college for public good

Editorial
Updated At : 02:52 AM Jan 16, 2026 IST
THE proposed renaming of Dyal Singh (Evening) College reflects a cavalier disregard for the memory and legacy of the visionary 19th-century philanthropist to whom the institution is dedicated. Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, the legendary founder of The Tribune and Punjab National Bank, envisaged a secular, inclusive college devoted to quality education and public good. The Delhi-based institution has a rich history dating back to 1910, when it was established in Lahore — 12 years after Majithia’s death. The argument that two “day colleges” cannot run with the same name may be administratively convenient, but it is not compelling enough to override heritage and popular sentiment.

No less troubling is the legal dimension. Clause 12 of the 1978 transfer deed, under which Delhi University (DU) took over the college, explicitly states that the institution “will continue to be known as Dyal Singh College”. Violating this clause could invite consequences as severe as the withdrawal of land rights and forced relocation — a risk no responsible administration should take lightly. It’s also unfortunate that faculty members generally learnt of the proposal to rename the college after Sikh warrior Banda Singh Bahadur only when the DU Vice-Chancellor publicly announced it on Vir Bal Diwas recently. Such unilateralism undermines the very ethos of a university, which is meant to function through consultation and consensus. The unanimous resolution passed by the staff association sums up the resentment of teachers, non-teaching staff and students at being excluded from a move that affects the college’s identity and future.

Educational institutions are not only centres of learning but also custodians of collective memory. The unsuccessful 2017 bid to rechristen the college as “Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya” should have served as a cautionary tale. DU would be well advised to pause, consult and reflect. At stake is the name of a towering figure as well as over a century of academic and moral inheritance.

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

