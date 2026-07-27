Eat like a labourer or work like one

GOOD health means absence of disease and being physically fit. In fact, all ills emerged when man started interfering in the natural processes. There are so many vegetables, fruits and cereals to eat and relish and also for the other living beings on Earth.

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Lala Har Dayal, authored a book nearly a century ago, ‘Hints For Self-Culture’. He has touched upon all aspects of life. While writing on health, he has cautioned the readers that the two biggest enemies of humankind are: white bread and white sugar. This remains true and is even more relevant today.

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Man’s intervention in nature’s food had been disastrous. There is already reasonable amount of sugar in the milk, lactose. Fruits have their own sugar. Raw food is rich in nutrients. Fermented and living food in the form of sprouts and curd are nature’s delicacies. We might not be able to eat all living foods but even if we take 50 per cent of it, disease may not touch us.

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The word diet itself contains a caution for us, that is, ‘di’ meaning two and ‘et’ standing for eating. This is also what Ayurveda advises. He who eats once is a yogi; the one who eats twice is a bhogi and a man eating thrice is a rogi. Under this criterion, almost all of us fall in the third category.

Once the King of the Country, sent his best hakim (doctor) to take care of Hazrat Muhammad Sahib’s health and of his followers. After a month, he went back to the King and requested for another hakim to substitute him since no one had ever come to him for any medicine or health issues, as if the followers did not consider him competent enough. This worried the King and he presented himself before the Hazrat Sahib. He pleaded to send some other good hakim but Hazrat Sahib told the King that there was nothing wrong with hakim but only those would go to him who had developed an ailment. Fortunately, none of the followers had any issue, since Sahib and his followers would only eat when hungry, and half of their requirement for food.

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It is important to consider what you eat, but more important is how often you open your mouth to eat. Since every time you eat, the pancreas has to work to secrete insulin. The more often we eat, more we tax the pancreas. A high frequency of eating ultimately leads to ‘insulin resistance’.

What to eat is a subject, much debated, particularly on social media, these days. Remember one thing; if you are maintaining your stomach and liver in a good state, it will draw nutrients even from rubbish. A labourer who works the whole day, eating simple roti and achar, does not have any health issues.

So the basic principle for determining your diet is “Either eat a food like that of a labourer or work like one”. Spend some time in the Sun (nearly 30 minutes a day) to strengthen your Vitamin D stock and remain free from any disease.

No added sugar or salt in your diet is the secret of good health. One may think life is meaningless without sugar and salt but the hard fact is, if you adopt this diet for three weeks, by the fourth week you would dislike both these ills. Drink enough water, only plain water; neither more nor less. About two to three liters per day, depending on the seasonal requirements, should be enough.

As per the Japanese water therapy, it would be appropriate to sip about 640 to 800 ml water first thing in the morning, on an empty stomach and wait at least 45 minutes before eating and drinking anything. Rest of the water quantity can be taken during the day besides taking a gap of at least 40 minutes before and after taking meals.

Eat enough leafy vegetables and salad to maintain a good level of nitric oxide which will keep your arteries dilated and help to get rid of hypertension.

Cholesterol is considered the devil, but not if maintained within normal limits. There are many myths and misconceptions related to it. Liver is the factory of the body; it synthesises about 80 per cent of the total cholesterol present in a human body, then one might wonder why to bother with food containing higher-cholesterol levels; why so much hue and cry?

One needs to understand that the real culprits in your food are saturated and trans fats. While dietary cholesterol does not trigger your liver to make more, saturated fats and trans fats do. Dietary sugar is the biggest culprit. Diets high in sugar cause insulin spikes. Insulin directly signals the liver to increase de novo lipogenesis – the process of converting excess sugars and fats into cholesterol and triglycerides while production of HDL (High-density lipoprotein) is lowered.

A salt-free or low-salt diet restricts the recommended daily intake of less than 2000-2,300 mg of sodium. It is highly effective for managing high blood pressure, reducing the risk of heart disease and protecting the kidney function. Replace salt with lemon juice, vinegar or herbs. Processed, preserved and frozen food, chips, salted nuts, pickles and all kinds of juices need to be avoided. Higher salt intake causes water retention resulting in holding extra weight and subsequent puffiness.

Eat seasonal, regional and diverse food in moderation and as per your genetics. Where you were born and where you grew up, the food of that place is the best for you.