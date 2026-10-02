ECI row does a disservice to the right to vote

A national daily broke a story on September 23 about the objections raised by Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, to some key decisions taken by the Election Commission of India (ECI), either without consulting them or against their views.

It was reported that they had recorded their views on 14 occasions in 10 months, but their concerns remained unaddressed. They asserted that in some important matters, the ECI was going against its own statute, which provides that decisions should be taken unanimously, but wherever that is not possible, the majority view would prevail. The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) is only the first among equals. He cannot assume the powers of the ECI.

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Sandhu and Joshi were upset at apparently being ignored by CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Hence, even though they took a different position internally on certain important statutory points relating to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), they had publicly endorsed the exercise.

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There is no evidence indicating that they considered whether there was sufficient time to reach all voters efficiently and effectively before elections were held in Bihar and West Bengal when the SIR decision was taken in June 2025. Nor did they object to its methodology, which put an enormous strain on a large number of legitimate voters.

It was, therefore, premature for Rahul Gandhi at his media conference on September 24 to praise Sandhu and Joshi for their internal objections.

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What he overlooked was that both of them were appointed by the same process as Kumar and that the considerations which led to his appointment would have been applied to theirs too. It was difficult to visualise that either would, after assuming office, really and publicly, do a Thomas Becket.

That they were cut from the same cloth as Kumar’s became clear when they joined him at a media conference on September 26 after a full CEC meeting. The meeting's note shows that Kumar climbed down from his high horse and agreed that he would take the Commissioners along, as the statute requires him to do. Did an unseen hand advise him appropriately?

Likewise, did the same hand counsel Sandhu and Joshi that they should not publicly embarrass the poll panel? A compromise was obviously worked out. Both the Commissioners implicitly reiterated that the SIR was a unanimous ECI decision and also that the controversial additions to Form 6 for the duration of the SIR were valid.

Now that the Supreme Court may examine if, in some matters, Kumar had exceeded his authority, it remains to be seen whether the exposé will have unintended consequences for the CEC and the government, too. On its part, the ruling dispensation will throw more weight behind Kumar because the INDIA bloc has decided to go all out to target him as part of its 'vote chori' campaign.

Kumar is also taking some corrective action, as witnessed, by restoring the original Form 6 in states where the SIR exercise has been completed. However, the Supreme Court will have to specifically weigh in on the manner Form 6 has been used during the SIR.

A Supreme Court judge recently stated that the ECI should be manifestly independent. This can only be achieved if the political class comes to an understanding that the Election Commissioners would not be allowed to enter politics after they demit office.

Unfortunately, past experience suggests that this may be impossible to achieve. The Congress not only appointed a CEC who was widely believed to be sympathetic to the party but also made former CEC MS Gill a Rajya Sabha MP as well as a minister. Was this proper even if no law was transgressed? Should umpires of the electoral process be made players?

The ECI's handling of the SIR has been lacking in many respects. Some corrective action is now being taken to address logical discrepancies and mapping issues. The Commission made onerous demands on many voters, some of which were almost impossible to fulfil. But the real problem is in respect of proving that a person is a citizen if she was born after 1987.

It can be asserted that once the country moved away, in that year, from treating anyone born in India as a citizen, no single document — like a birth certificate — could authoritatively prove a person's citizenship.

Indeed, it can equally be asserted that now not even all documents taken together can conclusively prove a person's citizenship if his parents were born after 1987. Ironically, only naturalised citizens have conclusive papers relating to their Indian citizenship.

The SIR exercise has been upheld by the Supreme Court. In the lakhs of disputes relating to West Bengal where persons were left out of the electoral rolls, the Court decreed that judicial officers would adjudicate appeals against exclusion.

When it was pointed out that the process could not be completed before the Assembly elections in the state, Justice Joymala Bagchi, who was part of the Bench hearing the matter, initially remarked: "This election perhaps they (meaning voters) can't vote. The more valuable right to remain on the rolls will be preserved".

More recently, CJI Surya Kant, heading a Bench that declined to urgently hear a plea relating to pending appeals in West Bengal prior to the October 6 byelections, was reported to have said: "They are only byelections, that's all."

With great respect, this writer would submit that the maxim guiding the courts in matters relating to elections should be ‘Every voter's rights are sacred in every election’.

Even if the right to vote is not a fundamental right, it is so precious that its sacredness should be recognised by the courts. A citizen who is found later to be entitled to vote but was denied to do so in an election would bitterly consider herself as being a child of a lesser god. Should the courts go along with such agony?

Vivek Katju is former Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs