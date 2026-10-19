ECI’s journey dogged by controversies

THe ongoing Cockroach Janta Party movement which aims to get Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar removed showcases an Election Commission of India (ECI) that is tarnished. This exalted and critical-to-Indian-democracy constitutional body, lauded and recognised across the world, has been charged with partisanship and 'vote chori' (theft of votes) by the Opposition. This smog of grey on its shining aura calls for a panoramic review of its journey since 1951-52.

The debate on the Draft Article 289 in the Constituent Assembly focussed on keeping the Election Commission free from executive dominance. Shibban Lal Saxena, HN Kunzru and BR Ambedkar were in favour of securing the tenure of the Chief Election Commissioner to ensure the independence of the commission.

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However, as Article 289 was transformed into 324 in the final draft, governing the organisation of the ECI, its Clause (2) left the appointment procedure open, stating that the President would make the appointments, subject to any law made by Parliament.

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It said, 'The Election Commission shall consist of the Chief Election Commissioner and such number of other Election Commissioners, if any, as the President may from time to time fix and the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners shall, subject to the provisions of any law made in that behalf by Parliament, be made by the President.'

Nehru, in a hurry to put India on the rails for its democratic journey, needed to translate the dreams of the framers of the Constitution, who had gone for universal adult suffrage from the word go. The search for a person who would put this dream into reality ended with Sukumar Sen, ICS and then Chief Secretary of West Bengal.

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Systematically going about the stupendous task at hand, he went on to conducting the elections, beginning from preparing the electoral rolls to getting the votes cast. Adorning the chair for eight years, Sen laid a strong foundation by conducting two General Elections —1952 and 1957.

The ECI continued to be a single-member body till the October 7, 1989 presidential notification made it a three-member commission by appointing VS Seigell and SS Dhanoa as two election commissioners for a term of five years or till the age of 65 years as on October 16, 1989. The escalation of differences between Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and CEC RVS Peri Sastri led to this development since Rajiv wanted the nomination process for the election to be timed to prevent a second term for Giani Zail Singh. However, in January 1990, the commission reverted to being a single-member body under the VP Singh regime.

The PV Narasimha Rao government expanded the ECI again on October 1, 1993, adding MS Gill and GVG Krishnamurthy as the two ECs because then CEC, TN Seshan, appointed on December 12, 1990 was asserting the commission's independence.

Simultaneously, the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners (Conditions of Service) Act, 1991, was amended by an ordinance. The name of the law was changed to the Election Commission (Conditions of Service of Election Commissioners and Transaction of Business) Act, 1991.

The government gave the CEC the status of a Supreme Court judge and the ECs the status of a high court judge, with the retirement age fixed at 65 years. A new chapter titled 'Transaction of Business', containing Sections 9, 10 and 11, envisaged that the CEC and ECs would act in such a manner that there was unanimity in their decision-making and in case there was any difference of opinion on any issue, the majority view would prevail.

Seshan appealed to the Supreme Court against this change, but lost. His assertion of the CEC’s power led to the Narasimha Rao government making the commission a multi-member body.

Despite the intentions of the framers of the Constitution to keep the Election Commission independent and free of controversies, it has been embroiled in controversies. RK Trivedi (1982-85) was appointed Governor of Gujarat in 1986 by then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. In 2000, then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee awarded the second highest national award, the Padma Vibhushan, to then CEC MS Gill for electoral reforms, particularly the introduction of the electronic voting machine (EVM). The move was later criticised by many, particularly when Gill joined the Congress in 2008 and was made a Union minister.

In the case of CEC Navin Chawla, controversies relate to his role during the Emergency as the private secretary to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. The BJP accused him of partisan bias towards the Congress. Despite that, then Chief Election Commissioner N Gopalaswami sent a 93-page recommendation in January 2009 to President Pratibha Patil, seeking Chawla's removal under Article 324(5) of the Constitution for compromised neutrality. He was appointed CEC on April 21, 2009.

The journey of the ECI since 1952 indicates that though this important institution has evolved with a certain elan and halo around it, controversies have dogged it periodically. From offering the CEC post-retirement rewards or offering a position in the Union Cabinet to the records of some CECs while serving as an administrator (in the IAS) to conferring a CEC with a national award — it has all been debated from time to time.

With TN Seshan, for example, the relentless pursuit of electoral reforms brought the CEC at loggerheads with the political leadership of the time. Yet, many CECs and the ECI under their leadership have introduced reforms and modernisation of the election process.

However, the charge of 'vote chori' levelled against the commission by the Opposition parties led by the Congress since the tenure of CEC Rajiv Kumar (2022-25) by tampering with EVMs, leading to a volatile movement, have cast a dark shadow on the ECI, which must be dispelled.

The ECI must be accepted as an honest body that not only conducts elections but is also a sincere arbiter of the electoral process that the Constitution has designed it to be. Political parties, leaders and the ECI must act together to achieve this objective.