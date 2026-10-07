Economic karma is pointing south

THE economy is sending mixed — even opposite —signals. While the structural problems related to job creation are widely recognised, what is baffling most observers is why an economy growing at over 7% consistently is seeing its currency drop precipitously and its stock market even more so.

Over the last four quarters (July-Sep & Oct-Dec 2025 and Jan-Mar & Apr-Jun 2026), GDP has grown robustly in the range of 7.8% or more. But over the last 12 months, the rupee has fallen by a similar percentage and the Nifty 50 has cratered by twice that amount (14-15%) just between January and early October this year.

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However, the voices which tend to believe that the GDP numbers may be cooked up are wrong. Not because the latest GDP methodology is 100% correct, but because all GDP figures are estimates and they keep getting revised over succeeding quarters as more data becomes available. If anything is cooked up, it will show up in the coming quarters. So we should not get bogged down by the fake data argument to explain the confusing signals.

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There are several reasons why these divergences exist. The GDP measures the overall growth, while the currency tracks demand for foreign exchange against demand for rupees. The stock markets are discounting the future, while the GDP tells us what happened in the past. But clearly, headline growth is not doing much for the currency or delivering a feel-good factor on the wealth front, which is what the stock market reflects.

When markets rise, the general sense of financial well-being increases among the investing class and this reflects in decisions like buying new products or investing in a home. But, thanks to the GCT cuts and the income tax bonanza given to middle-class taxpayers in the 2025-26 Budget, there is no sign that people with money have (yet) stopped or delayed discretionary spending (on cars, bikes, ACs, fridges), though there is concern over the failed monsoon, which could dent rural purchasing power.

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Exports are booming despite tariffs and a weakening global trade scenario (15.5% in April-August 2026), which is faster than the underlying growth in the economy. Put simply, even in a bad trading environment, exports are pulling our growth rates up rather than down. But there is still trade pessimism. After raising more than $140 billion in foreign currency (non-resident) deposits and through external commercial borrowings, the RBI is being forced to defend the rupee to prevent a faster decline.

Another contrast: Over the last two financial years (and five months of this year up to August), Indian investors have pumped just under Rs 8 lakh crore through systematic investment plans (SIPs), much of it in stocks, but the markets have still tanked. So what exactly is going wrong? Why are the rupee and markets heading south when the economy is heading north?

There are times when no matter what you do to reform or correct your own economic policies, things you cannot control will damage you. Call it the law of economic karma, where it is not the things you do right that matter in the short-to-medium term, but the larger political and economic sins of the world that are coming to visit you.

This does not mean we should stop doing the right things (deregulation, rationalisation of taxes, simplifying rules for foreign investment), but doing the right things does not always guarantee instant results. So, let's instead understand why economic effort and outcomes are showing contradictory trends.

First, and probably the most important factor for markets to underperform, is rising global interest rates. The benchmark US dollar treasury bond yield is 5.3% and counting, marking its highest point in 24 years. Even the Japanese 10-year bond has crossed 3.1%, highest since 1996. And this in an economy which spent more than three decades in stagnation. The point here is simple: When risk-free dollar bonds can give you such high returns, why take the risk with stocks denominated in rupee?

Consider this math: If you invest in US 10-year bonds, you get a 5.3% risk-free return; add rupee depreciation of between 4-5% annually based on past trends, and you are effectively getting zero if you invest in India. This is why foreign portfolio investors are voting with their feet, even while rupee investors continue to believe in the India story.

Second, the key to stock prices is liquidity — the amount of money chasing stocks — and not only corporate fundamentals. You may own the most profitable company in the world, but if a lot of money is not chasing it, its prices won't rise much. Right now, governments are not only borrowing more at higher rates, but a lot of the spending is going into areas like defence and subsidies. And the money flowing into stocks is flowing disproportionately into tech and AI companies. This is draining the pool of money available for other stocks.

Since India is not (yet) a major AI player, the surge in global tech stocks has bypassed us. Foreign investors think risk-free US bonds and tech equity are better bets than Indian stocks. Once this feeling passes — as it surely will — they will look at India again.

Three, there is the oil shock, thanks to the weaponisation of the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions on Russian oil and destruction of energy infrastructure in Russia, Ukraine and West Asia. India has, so far, managed these shocks well, but the markets know that this cannot be sustained and higher fuel, fertiliser, food and other costs will slow down growth as prices rise. More so when domestic interest rates start rising.

Four, voters are in turmoil the world over. There is a real possibility that the Republican party will lose in the November senate and Congress elections, leaving it with a lame-duck president. Not that Donald Trump has done particularly well when he wasn't much of a lame duck, but things could get worse as the President and Congress start moving in opposite directions.

In Europe, anti-immigration parties are growing in electoral strength and youth unemployment is raising its spectre everywhere even as AI threatens jobs. Governments will, in this scenario, throw more money at the problem, worsening their own finances in the bargain. Everywhere, social media is being used to encourage the forces threatening law and order.

We saw that during our anti-NEET protests (and now the anti-Chief Election Commissioner protests), and in the Bangladesh and Nepal movements that ended up ousting governments. The violent student protests in France have just seen a partial government capitulation.

The anger and anxiety among youths is being weaponised and even when the goals are achieved, the problems will get worse, not better. One should ask: Assuming the CEC resigns, will the protesters go home? Or will new demands be raised to keep the agitated youth’s mindset alive till it results in political change?

But even if there is a new government in place tomorrow, will it be able to deliver better on jobs? The slow collapse of law and order is not going to do anything to restore growth and market confidence in the short-to-medium term.

The economic and karmic cycle is turning adverse and it will be a while before it becomes virtuous again. We have to batten down the hatches and wait for the storm to clear before betting on economic optimism again.